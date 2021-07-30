BMX racing sees high-stakes drama with crashes and upsets
There was drama at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Friday with Team USA's reigning Olympic champion Connor Field crashing out of the third round of the men’s cycling BMX racing semifinal. Fields was stretchered off the course and taken away in an ambulance.
He wasn't the only rider to wipe out. In the women's semifinals, Australia's Saya Sakakibara was also carried off after a crash in the third run.
Netherlands' Niek Kimmann won BMX gold, despite suffering a fractured knee during official training. It's the first Olympic gold medal for the Netherlands in cycling BMX racing. Kye Whyte of Great Britain took silver, while Carlos Alberto Ramirez of Colombia earned bronze.
Meanwhile, Great Britain's Bethany Shriever held off two-time Olympic gold medalist Mariana Pajon of Colombia to win the women’s BMX racing final by just 0.09 seconds.
Heavy rain at beach volleyball fails to dampen spirits of Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman
From CNN's Coy Wire at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo
This isn’t the sunny, Olympic beach volleyball anyone had envisioned.
There was no roaring crowd as the athletes’ names were announced on Friday at Shiokaze Park. Instead, Olympians ran out onto soaked, packed sand through a human tunnel of clapping stadium staff members.
The music may have been blasting through the speakers, but the booming bass was drowned out by even louder thunder.
Despite the pouring rain, which caused a technical timeout during their match, Team USA stars April Ross and Alix Klineman persisted to remain unbeaten in Tokyo.
The Americans are now 3-0 in pool play after they defeated the Dutch team of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Friday. After their win, Ross and Kleinman spoke to CNN about how much they miss the fans, dealing with the pressure and controversy over women's bikini rules.
There’s nothing like playing for fans and this stadium is amazing, so I can only imagine what it would’ve been like with all of the Japanese spectators," said Ross. "At the same time, I think we feel really grateful just to be competing here.”
Mental health has become a huge focus of the Games, with US gymnast Simone Biles pulling out to protect her mental — and physical — health.
“We’re seeing how important it is in elite sports, and all sports, and life in general. It’s something I’m constantly working on," said Ross, who added she reads, keeps a journal, and meditates to take her mind off the pressure. "It’s an every day practice. It can be really tough.”
Uniform comfort: Focus has also been on athletes wearing non-traditional uniforms with more coverage, such as the German women’s gymnastics team. The Norwegian beach handball team was previously fined by the European Handball Federation for wearing shorts instead of the required high-cut, tightfitting, briefs.
I really think people should be able to wear what they’re comfortable in. I think that’s the bottom line," said Klineman. "I really respect the athletes who are speaking up and saying that they’re uncomfortable."
"For us personally, I think we feel comfortable in our suits. We are lucky we got to work with our sponsors to design the cut and fit of our suits."
As beach volleyball is often played in sweltering hot conditions, "wearing full clothes is not always comfortable or realistic," she added.
It's the seventh official day of Tokyo 2020. Catch up on the latest
Expect another action-packed day in Tokyo on Friday as Japan's capital hosts Day 7 of the 2020 Games.
Here's what you need to know:
Covid looms over Olympics and Tokyo: Outside of the Olympic venues, Covid-19 is raising concerns in the host country. Japan plans to extend coronavirus states of emergency to four prefectures, including three surrounding Tokyo, according to public broadcaster NHK.
And the Japan Medical Association issued an emergency request to Tokyo to enhance urgency surrounding the Covid-19 surge. It comes as Tokyo reported its third consecutive day of record Covid cases on Thursday, with 3,865 new infections.
Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 on Friday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases linked to the Games — the highest daily increase, organizers said. There are now 225 cases linked to the event.
Two pole vaulters from Argentina and the US dropped out Thursday after testing positive, on the eve of track and field events beginning in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's track and field team members received the "all-clear" after isolating out of precaution.
Records tumble: It's been another busy morning in Japan with swimmers battling it out in the pool for places on the podium. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker broke the world record in the women's 200-meter breaststroke, while Australia's Emma McKeon set an Olympic record in the highly-anticipated women's 100-meter freestyle. Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey won her second silver of the Games.
The men's eight closed out Tokyo 2020's rowing competition, with New Zealand winning gold. Germany edged Great Britain for silver. And Stefanos Ntouskos becomes Greece's first Olympic rowing champion in the men’s single sculls.
On the schedule: Track and field events start today with heats in the women's 100-meters and 800-meters, and men's 400-meter hurdles.
Swimmers smash records at Tokyo Games
More medals were won and a world record was set at the Aquatics Centre on Friday morning in Tokyo. Here's a rundown from Day 7:
Australia's Emma McKeon won gold in the highly-anticipated women's 100-meter freestyle in a time of 51.96 — an Olympic record. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey won her second medal at the Tokyo Games, earning silver.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker broke the world record in the women's 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:18.95 — the first woman ever to go under 2:19.
Russian Olympic Committee swimmer Evgeny Rylov won gold in the men's 200-meter backstroke, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 1:53.27.
China's Wang Shun won gold in the men's 200-meter individual medley, adding to the bronze he won in this event in Rio in 2016. His time of 1:55.00 is an Asian record.
Suni Lee and an epochal moment for Hmongs in America
Like the story of the estimated 309,000 Hmongs who have settled in the US, her journey has been painful and turbulent.
"We were nomadic and we didn't have a place to belong and I feel like we fought adversity," said Koua Yang, athletic director at Como Park Senior High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, where many Hmong refugees settled in the 1970s."We were warriors throughout history, and here we are in the United States living the American dream. She epitomizes all that ... All the struggles."
Lee's path to Olympic glory has been pockmarked by injuries, the loss of an aunt and uncle to Covid-19 and a 2019 fall that left her father, John, paralyzed from the waist down.
"The past two years have been absolutely crazy with Covid and my family and everything else," Lee told reporters at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
Olympian Lindsey Vonn on Biles: "I think it's none of our places to judge what Simone does"
Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn commended gymnast Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 Olympic events to prioritize her mental health.
Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, withdrew from Thursday's individual all-around competition after stepping away from a dramatic team competition earlier in the week.
The 24-year-old cited mental heath concerns and the need to protect "her body and mind."
"I think it's none of our places to judge what Simone does and what she is doing for her own well-being," Vonn told CNN Thursday night. "I think as an athlete, obviously, I've been in high-pressure situations. I've been injured. I've come back. I'm not Simone Biles. No one is Simone Biles. If that's what she needs to do in order to protect herself or to take care of her well-being, then that's her decision. And we should support it."
Vonn added: "And I think the best thing that's come out of this, is we're having conversations about mental health. And I applaud her for that."
CNN's Sara Spary contributed to this report.
San Marino is smallest country in history to win a medal at the Olympics thanks to shooter Alessandra Perilli
From CNN's Sana Noor Haq and Aditi Sangal
A tiny landlocked European country surrounded by Italy, San Marino enjoyed a breakout moment at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday, winning its first ever first Olympic medal.
Shooter Alessandra Perilli — one of just five Sammarinese athletes at the Olympics — is the new hero of the microstate, which has a population of 34,000, after winning a bronze medal in the women's trap.
Perilli's victory ensured that San Marino is now the smallest country in history to win a medal at the Olympics.
Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, who hit 43 of her 50 targets to set an Olympic record, won gold, while Kayle Browning of Team USA took silver.
In 2012 Perilli became the first Sammarinese athlete, of either gender in any sport, to finish fourth or higher in an Olympic event, when she came fourth in trap at the Games in London.
The previous best result for a Sammarinese athlete at the Games was when shooter Franceso Nanni finished fifth in the 50m rifle prone at the Los Angeles 1984 Games.
"During the final, when the fifth shooter went out, I thought, I don't want to be one more time in fourth place, so I have to make it," Perilli told reporters. "This is the first medal for me and for my country. We are a small country but very proud," she said after the medal ceremony. "They [country] are for sure going crazy, crying. I don't know, but for sure now they are."
But Lee's historic performance — highlighted by the most difficult, astonishing uneven bars routine in the world — also capped an immensely difficult journey.
She's been marred by injuries, lost an aunt and uncle to Covid-19 and grappled with a horrific accident that left her father paralyzed.
In 2019, her father John was helping a neighbor trim a tree when he fell and became paralyzed from the waist down.
The father of six had supported Lee's gymnastics from the beginning — helping her perform tricks around the house, sometimes to the frustration of her mother.
"I was always jumping on the bed or having my dad spot me while I was doing backflips and stuff like that," Lee told TwinCities.com. "Finally, my mom got tired of it" — and that's when she enrolled in gymnastics.