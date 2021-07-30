Team USA reinstated for the Olympic 4 x 400 meter mixed relay

Shyenne Lee celebrates during a watch party in Oakdale, Minnesota, after her sister Sunisa Lee of Team USA won gold in the women's all-around gymnastics final in Tokyo, on July 29. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Gold medalist Sunisa Lee's family erupted in cheers as they watched the US gymnast win the all-around individual women's event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her sister, Shyenne Lee, says they didn't expect gold.

"Oh my god, it was crazy," she said about the moment Lee won. "We were just in awe. We are so proud of her. We didn't expect gold. That's just something that she's been dreaming about forever. And it was just unreal."

Lee's parents are "super proud," she said.

"They've been living the gymnastics life forever, too," she added. "I know that everything they've done for Suni to get here was well worth it."

With anti-Asian sentiment and violence rife in the United States, Lee's sister says it has felt dangerous.

"My dad just wants all of us to stay safe, not get too involved in like arguments. Just trying to be more in than out because you never know what's out there," she said.

After Lee won, she connected with her family in Minnesota over FaceTime. However, her sister says she does not remember what they talked about in that moment of sheer adrenaline.

"It was so much adrenaline going around. But I think she was saying, 'Oh, I wish you guys were here,' and I was just telling her to breathe because I can tell like, watching her, like she holds in her breath and she can't breathe. So I was like, 'Girl, you did it! Now is your time to breathe.' And I was just saying how proud I am of her. But it was a really good moment," she told CNN.