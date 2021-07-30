Caeleb Dressel wins gold in men's 100m butterfly with a world record
American Caeleb Dressel has won the gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly, breaking his own world record in the process.
He finished in 49.45 seconds.
Hungary's Kristof Milak took silver, setting a European record. Switzerland's Noe Ponti took bronze.
32 min ago
Crowds line the streets of Tokyo for mixed triathlon for a rare chance to watch Olympic competition
From CNN's Bex Wright
Large crowds of spectators lined the streets to watch the mixed triathlon event in Tokyo Saturday morning, using the opportunity of the roadside event to take in the Olympics.
Fans have been banned from attending Olympic events as part of raft of public health measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency.
However, the streets around the roadside areas have not been blocked to the public. Instead, police officers lined the route asking people to leave the Odaiba area -- but not everyone listened.
Volunteers held signs saying “we ask that you refrain from spectating roadside.”
The men’s and women’s triathlons earlier in the week also saw small numbers of spectators, but the crowds were much larger for today’s race -- likely because it's the weekend.
Great Britain's Jessica Learmouth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee dominated the race to take gold in the event’s debut. The US took the silver medal and France the bronze.
1 hr 8 min ago
Great Britain wins gold in the first-ever Olympic triathlon mixed team relay
From CNN's Jacob Lev
Great Britain won gold in the first triathlon mixed team relay event in Olympics history, finishing with a time of 1:23:41.
The US won silver with a time of 1:23:55. France, the winners of the last three mixed relay world titles, claimed bronze with a time of 1:24:04.
Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee and American Katie Zaferes made history thanks to the introduction of this new event. They have just become the first athletes to win multiple triathlon medals in a single Olympic Games.
The win gives Great Britain its seventh gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 25th medal overall.
2 hr 10 min ago
Mixed-gender sports make debut at Olympic Games
From CNN's Scott Reeves
Mixed-gender sports is the big new theme at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Women and men will compete alongside one another in a host of events making their debut, including judo, archery and shooting.
This weekend’s schedule includes the mixed 4x400-meter in athletics, 4x100-meter in swimming, and, happening right now, the triathlon relay.
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is in attendance to watch the event debut.
As Olympic bosses try to boost TV viewing figures, they hope mixed-gender events will reinvigorate interest among younger audiences.
2 hr 20 min ago
Catch up: Here's what you missed during Friday's Olympic events
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Day seven of the Tokyo Games wrapped up with the host country securing its highest-ever gold medal tally and the debut of a new Olympic event.
In case you missed it, here's everything you need to know about Friday's events:
Japan: The host country secured a record-breaking 17th gold medal of the Tokyo Games on Friday, surpassing the country’s previous tally of 16 gold medals at Tokyo 1964 and Athens 2004. The 17th gold came in the men’s team épée – Japan’s first-ever gold medal in fencing.
New event: The 4x400-meter mixed relay made its Olympic debut Friday, but not without controversy. Team USA was reinstated for the event after it was disqualified following an erroneous baton changeover in the heats. The event — featuring teams of two men and two women competing against each other in any order they choose — will continue Saturday.
Tennis: With an Olympic semifinal loss, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic lost his shot at the "Golden Slam," which is when a tennis player wins the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympics in one calendar year.
State of emergency: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended the state of emergency for Tokyo amid the Olympic Games as the city added another 3,300 new Covid-19, following three consecutive days of record numbers.
Women's gymnastics: Simone Biles said in a series of Instagram stories she still has the "twisties," and it's affecting all of her individual events. The superstar American gymnast posted videos of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars and answered questions about having the "twisties" — the mental block that can cause gymnasts to lose control of their bodies midair.
Arrest in Hong Kong: Hong Kong police arrested a man after he allegedly booed the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympics award ceremony inside a shopping mall, authorities said Friday. The 40-year-old man was accused of "insulting" the anthem when watching a live stream of an award ceremony on Monday, which showed Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung winning the first gold medal for the city in 25 years.
9 hr 17 min ago
Team USA reinstated for the Olympic 4 x 400 meter mixed relay
The US's 4 x 400 meter mixed relay team has been reinstated and will compete in tomorrow's final.
The team was disqualified earlier today from the inaugural 4 x 400 meter mixed relay following an erroneous baton changeover in the heats. The event — featuring teams of two men and two women competing against each other in any order they choose — is making its debut at the Games.
The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, is hotly tipped for a medal since they won gold at the 2019 world championships.
12 hr 49 min ago
Reigning world champions Team USA disqualified from inaugural Olympic 4 x 400 meter mixed relay
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London and Homero De La Fuente in Atlanta
Team USA was disqualified from the inaugural 4 x 400 meter mixed relay on Friday following an erroneous baton changeover in the heats.
The discipline, featuring teams of two men and two women competing against each other in any order they choose, is making its debut at the Games.
The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, had been hotly tipped for a medal having won gold at the 2019 world championships.
The American quartet had finished fastest in the first heat but were later disqualified from the event for handing the baton over outside the designated changeover zone.
The team said it didn't have the chance to practice hand-offs due to Covid-19.
"Covid is in play and we do have to be a lot more careful than the year before. But like I said before, we come out and we get as prepared as possible. Mistakes happen. We are human, we can make mistakes, and if at the end of the day we get DQ-ed (disqualified), I’ll hold my head up high, because I know we competed our best. I’m proud of all of our guys and girls,” Godwin said.
The 4 x 400 meter mixed relay final is set for Saturday.
12 hr 52 min ago
Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega defeats Joshua Cheptegei to win 10,000m gold
From CNN’s George Ramsay in Tokyo
Ethiopia's Selemon Barega won the men's 10,000m gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after a thrilling sprint on the final lap.
Barega moved to the front of the lead pack with 400 meters to go and kicked clear in the closing stages, finishing in a time of 27:43.22 ahead of Ugandan duo Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.
With temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels high, any chances of a fast time seemed slim, even with world record holder Cheptegei in the field.
The 21-year-old Barega joins a prestigious list of Ethiopian runners to win Olympic gold, notably Kenenisa Bekele and Haile Gebrselassie.
Between those three, Ethiopia has won six of the last eight 10,000m titles at the Olympics, with the other two going to Great Britain's Mo Farah.
Barega's previous best result of his career was a silver medal in the 5,000m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
Hong Kong police arrest man for booing Chinese national anthem when watching Olympics
From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested a man after he allegedly booed the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympics award ceremony inside a shopping mall, authorities said on Friday.
The 40-year-old man was accused of "insulting" the anthem when watching a live stream of an award ceremony on Monday, which showed Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung winning the first gold medal for the city in 25 years.
When the Hong Kong flag was raised and the March of the Volunteers was played through a live stream, the man -- who identified himself as a journalist -- was accused of "insulting" the anthem, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of breaking the National Anthem Ordinance, which came into effect in June last year. The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment.
Some background: Since the handover in 1997, Hong Kong athletes have been competing in the Olympics under the name of "Hong Kong, China". While Hong Kong uses its regional flag in the games, the Chinese anthem is played when the city's athletes win gold medals.
Cheung was the first person to win a gold medal for Hong Kong at the Olympics since the handover. A second gold medal was previously won by windsurfer Lee Lai-shan in 1996, during which the British national anthem, God Save the Queen, was played.
During a press briefing on Friday, a police officer said the arrest was made after the man allegedly booed the national anthem and chanted slogans to insult the country. Police said the man also displayed a British Hong Kong colonial flag, adding his goal was to incite hatred and politicize the Olympic Games.
Police also said they found the man carried about 10 British Hong Kong flags with varying sizes, adding they will continue to investigate if anyone present at the shopping mall violated the national security law.