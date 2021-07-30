Great Britain wins mixed 4x100 meter swimming relay
Great Britain won the Olympics' first-ever 4x100 meter mixed medley relay, breaking the world record with a time of 3:37.58
The British were among the favorites to win the event. China took silver and Australia clinched bronze.
Team USA was considered a medal contender ahead of the race, but finished fifth. The Americans' chances were hurt after breaststroke swimmer Lydia Jacoby's goggles fell off.
This was the final medal event for swimming on Saturday in Tokyo.
1 hr 19 min ago
Team USA is supporting its swimmers with passion and lots of noise
From CNN's George Ramsay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Some of the loudest, most raucous crowds at the Tokyo Olympics can be found inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre -- and Saturday has been no exception.
While fans aren't allowed inside, fellow athletes are. They've been cheering on their compatriots from two tiers of seating on one edge of the pool in the absence of spectators. Some are socially distanced, others are not.
The loudest have got to be Team USA. They've brought along sticks and are putting them to good use. Chants of “USA” and “Caeleb Dressel” rang out as the American swimmer took to the pool and delivered a world record time of 49.45 seconds to take gold in the 100 meter butterfly.
Dressel's sportsmanship was on display, too, at the end of that race, as he raised the arm of Hungary’s Kristof Milak, who finished second, into the air.
There was another chance for the US supporters to celebrate shortly afterward. Katie Ledecky took gold in the 800 meter freestyle following a great battle with her Australian rival, Ariarne Titmus, who claimed silver.
1 hr 57 min ago
Katie Ledecky wins women's 800 meter freestyle
American Katie Ledecky has won her third Olympics gold medal in a row in the women's 800 meter freestyle in her final race of the Tokyo Games.
Ledecky, considered the world's best female distance swimmer, led the race entire way. The 800 meter freestyle is one of her best events -- she set the world record in the event at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Ledecky's biggest rival, Ariarne Titmus of Australia, took silver. Italy's Simona Quadarella took bronze.
2 hr 12 min ago
Breaking news: Simone Biles withdraws from vault and uneven bars finals
Simone Biles will not compete in the event finals for two of the four individual women's gymnastics events, vault and the uneven bars, USA Gymnastics said.
Biles, arguably the world's greatest gymnast, has pulled back from Olympic competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. She explained in a series of Instagram posts that she has the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning midair.
USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated daily to determine whether she can compete in the final two individual disciplines, floor and balance beam.
Women’s vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women’s floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.
2 hr 2 min ago
Australia's Kaylee McKeown takes home gold in women's 200 meter backstroke
McKeown edged out the competition with a time of 2:04.68.
Canada's Kylie Masse collected silver in 2:05:42 and Australian Emily Seebohm clinched bronze in 2:06:17.
Earlier this week: McKeown, 20, set the Olympic record for the women's 100 meter backstroke to win gold, just a month after she set the world record in the same event.
The adrenaline was clearly flowing when she was interviewed by Australia's 7 News after her big win. When asked by the network if she had a message for her mother Sharon and sister Taylor, who were watching, she responded: "“F*** yeah!", before realizing she swore and covering her mouth. Then she followed it up with a celebratory "Woo!"
Her mother jokingly said "I'll have a word to her later," in an interview with 7 News.
2 hr 1 min ago
Caeleb Dressel wins gold in men's 100 meter butterfly with a world record
American Caeleb Dressel has won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter butterfly, breaking his own world record in the process.
He finished in 49.45 seconds.
Hungary's Kristof Milak took silver, setting a European record. Switzerland's Noe Ponti took bronze.
1 hr 32 min ago
Crowds line the streets of Tokyo for mixed triathlon for a rare chance to watch Olympic competition
From CNN's Rebecca Wright in Tokyo
Large crowds of spectators lined the streets to watch the mixed triathlon event in Tokyo Saturday morning, using the opportunity of the roadside event to take in the Olympics.
Fans have been banned from attending Olympic events as part of raft of public health measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency.
However, the streets around the roadside areas have not been blocked to the public. Instead, police officers lined the route asking people to leave the Odaiba area -- but not everyone listened.
Volunteers held signs saying “we ask that you refrain from spectating roadside.”
The men’s and women’s triathlons earlier in the week also saw small numbers of spectators, but the crowds were much larger for today’s race -- likely because it's the weekend.
Great Britain's Jessica Learmouth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee dominated the race to take gold in the event’s debut. The US took the silver medal and France the bronze.
3 hr 17 min ago
Great Britain wins gold in the first-ever Olympic triathlon mixed team relay
From CNN's Jacob Lev
Great Britain won gold in the first triathlon mixed team relay event in Olympics history, finishing with a time of 1:23:41.
The US won silver with a time of 1:23:55. France, the winners of the last three mixed relay world titles, claimed bronze with a time of 1:24:04.
Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee and American Katie Zaferes made history thanks to the introduction of this new event. They have just become the first athletes to win multiple triathlon medals in a single Olympic Games.
The win gives Great Britain its seventh gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 25th medal overall.
4 hr 20 min ago
Mixed-gender sports make debut at Olympic Games
From CNN's Scott Reeves
Mixed-gender sports is the big new theme at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Women and men will compete alongside one another in a host of events making their debut, including judo, archery and shooting.
This weekend’s schedule includes the mixed 4x400-meter in athletics, 4x100-meter in swimming, and, happening right now, the triathlon relay.
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is in attendance to watch the event debut.
As Olympic bosses try to boost TV viewing figures, they hope mixed-gender events will reinvigorate interest among younger audiences.