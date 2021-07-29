Olympic champion Carly Patterson: Gymnastics "can be life-threatening if you're not mentally there"

Former Olympic champion Carly Patterson feels that the United States can do more to help its gymnasts cope with the stresses of international competition and the rigors of the sport.

"I think USA gymnastics is really in transition still right now trying to change a lot of things," said Patterson, who won gold in the gymnastics all-around at the 2004 games in Athens, Greece.

Patterson's comments come as a newly intensified light has been shone on the topic of mental health amid Simone Biles' withdrawal from multiple events. When Biles pulled out of the event she took gold in five years ago, the decision was met with scrutiny and criticism from those doubting her competitiveness and mettle. It's a critique Patterson takes issue with.

"She is doing the hardest skills that you can do," said Patterson of Biles. "Gymnastics is a dangerous sport to begin with. When you're doing dangerous skills like she's doing of that crazy caliber, it can be life-threatening if you're not mentally there and prepared."

Biles' withdrawal opened the door for USA teammate Sunisa Lee, who followed in the powerful footsteps left by the American women who came before here, including Patterson.

"It is definitely one of the most incredible and surreal moments of your life winning the gold medal in the all-around," said Patterson, whose gold in Athens started a streak of excellence that now stands at five.

"Thinking about having all of your hard work and all of the hours and dedication and years in the gym culminating at just the perfect time," said Patterson's of Lee's win. "Now you have this Olympic gold medal to show for it. It's probably going to take her a few days for it to sink in."

Patterson notes that Lee's life is about to "get flipped upside down for sure and in the coolest way," encouraging the freshly minted champion to "stay grounded" and lean on her support system amid what is certain to be an uptick in demands and attention.

"Keep the community around you that's been around you, your family, your friends. Keep all of those people close that have helped you on the rise on the way to that gold medal."