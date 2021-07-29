World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Matias Grez, Ben Church, Helen Regan, Aditi Sangal, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:22 PM ET, Thu July 29, 2021
40 Posts
34 min ago

Olympic champion Carly Patterson: Gymnastics "can be life-threatening if you're not mentally there"

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Former Olympic champion Carly Patterson feels that the United States can do more to help its gymnasts cope with the stresses of international competition and the rigors of the sport.

"I think USA gymnastics is really in transition still right now trying to change a lot of things," said Patterson, who won gold in the gymnastics all-around at the 2004 games in Athens, Greece.

Patterson's comments come as a newly intensified light has been shone on the topic of mental health amid Simone Biles' withdrawal from multiple events. When Biles pulled out of the event she took gold in five years ago, the decision was met with scrutiny and criticism from those doubting her competitiveness and mettle. It's a critique Patterson takes issue with.

"She is doing the hardest skills that you can do," said Patterson of Biles. "Gymnastics is a dangerous sport to begin with. When you're doing dangerous skills like she's doing of that crazy caliber, it can be life-threatening if you're not mentally there and prepared."

Biles' withdrawal opened the door for USA teammate Sunisa Lee, who followed in the powerful footsteps left by the American women who came before here, including Patterson.

"It is definitely one of the most incredible and surreal moments of your life winning the gold medal in the all-around," said Patterson, whose gold in Athens started a streak of excellence that now stands at five.

"Thinking about having all of your hard work and all of the hours and dedication and years in the gym culminating at just the perfect time," said Patterson's of Lee's win. "Now you have this Olympic gold medal to show for it. It's probably going to take her a few days for it to sink in."

Patterson notes that Lee's life is about to "get flipped upside down for sure and in the coolest way," encouraging the freshly minted champion to "stay grounded" and lean on her support system amid what is certain to be an uptick in demands and attention.

"Keep the community around you that's been around you, your family, your friends. Keep all of those people close that have helped you on the rise on the way to that gold medal."

4 hr 9 min ago

Catch up: Here's what you missed during Thursday's Olympic events

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Day six of the Olympic Games have officially come to a close in Tokyo. Despite rising Covid-19 cases and extreme heat, several athletes flourished in their events, earning gold medals for their countries.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Olympic events:

  • Cicadas: Due to Tokyo's state of emergency, fans are not able to attend the Olympic Games — and without cheering fans, you mostly just hear cicadas. Although some events have lively atmospheres due to coaches and officials, others have been eerily quiet. Thus, it's possible to hear the rattle of cicadas from the trees and bushes surrounding the venues. In Japan, cicadas have been called "the sound of the summer."
  • Covid-19: On Thursday, Tokyo reported its third consecutive day of record high Covid cases, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases today, which topped Wednesday's record of 3,177 new cases. As of Thursday, at least 198 cases have been linked to the Games, according to Olympic organizers. Argentinian pole vaulter Germán Chiaraviglio is one of those cases, after he tested positive for Covid-19, he announced today.
  • Heat: Tennis player Novak Djokovic progressed into the semifinals of the men's tennis competition after beating Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets at Ariake Tennis Park on Thursday. However, the match was played later in the afternoon, offering some welcome relief from the extreme heat. The decision came after Russian Olympic Committee player Daniil Medvedev raised concerns about playing in the heat earlier this week. Tennis organizers moved the start time of the match to 3 p.m. local beginning on Thursday after more players expressed dissatisfaction with the playing conditions.
  • Men's swimming: In an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won the men's 100 meter freestyle final. The win gives Dressel his first individual Olympic gold medal. In addition, USA's Robert "Bobby" Fink won gold in the men's 800-meter freestyle event with a time of 7:41.87. This was the first time the event has ever been held at the Olympics.
  • Women's gymnastics: Sunisa "Suni" Lee won a gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics final today, making her the fifth American woman in a row to win the event. Lee, who also earned a silver medal with Team USA in the team finals, is the first Hmong American to become an Olympic gymnast. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles cheered on her teammates during the all-around finals from stands after she withdrew from today's event due to mental health concerns.
5 hr 2 min ago

Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu: I support Simone in whatever decision she makes

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Elle Reeve

Dominique Moceanu on July 29, 2021.
Dominique Moceanu on July 29, 2021. CNN

Dominique Moceanu, a 1996 Olympic Gymnastics Team gold medalist, offered her support and encouragement to Simone Biles, after Biles withdrew from the team competition and individual all-around event due to mental health concerns.

"We have to remember that athletes and Olympic-level athletes are human, too, and give them the support they need and also the time they need to heal when things are not going the way they feel they need to be. It's also for their safety, for their mental health," she told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

Moceanu tweeted about her own experience pushing through an injury during the 1996 Olympics after she fell on the balance beam on her head and commended Biles for standing up for herself.

"I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—“a say” I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian," she wrote.

Moceanu said the conversation around mental health and sports has changed since she competed.

"I think we're seeing that taking place right now with Simone being able to step up and acknowledge that something is not right, and that helps her make a decision for herself that you know, 'What's best right now is for me to take care of my health," she said.

Biles said that morning of the team competition, she had a "bit of the twisties," a mysterious phenomenon — suddenly a gymnast is no longer able to do a twisting skill she's done thousands of times before. Your body just won't cooperate, your brain loses track of where you are in the air. You find out where the ground is when you slam into it.

"Well, the twisties are something that you can't get rid of in a day. And especially not on the hard competition equipment. You have to go back into pits and you to make sure that you are going back to the drills safely again," Moceanu explained.

Whether or not Biles can compete in other individual events depends on the severity of the "twisties."

"If she can get ahold of it and she feels like she can feel that air awareness back and she feels her mental game is sharp again, then absolutely she can go back out there for event finals and be the Simone weall know and can perform at the highest levels. It depends on the severity. This is not the first time the twisties have happened to her. It's happened in her training before. So this is something she's dealt with in the past. Now it's just coming out on the grand scale of the Olympic games," Moceanu told Cabrera.

7 hr 18 min ago

Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente 

USA's Sunisa Lee holds her gold medal after winning the all-around gymnastics final on July 29.
USA's Sunisa Lee holds her gold medal after winning the all-around gymnastics final on July 29. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Seventeen gold medals were won at the Games on Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:

Artistic gymnastics

  • Women's All-Around: Sunisa Lee, United States

Judo

  • Women's -78 kg: Shori Hamada, Japan
  • Men's -100 kg: Aaron Wolf, Japan

Rowing

  • Women's Lightweight Double Sculls: Italy
  • Men's Lightweight Double Sculls: Ireland
  • Women's Pair: New Zealand
  • Men's Pair: Croatia

Fencing

  • Women's foil team: Russian Olympic Committee

Swimming

  • Men's 100m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, United States
  • Men's 800m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, United States
  • Men’s 200m breaststroke: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia
  • Women's 200m Butterfly: Zhang Yufei, China
  • Women's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: China

Shooting

  • Women’s trap: Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova
  • Men’s trap: Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic

Canoe

  • Women's Canoe: Jessica Fox, Australia

Table Tennis

  • Women's singles: Chen Meng, China

8 hr 20 min ago

Take a look at Sunisa Lee's gold-medal performance in the individual all-around final

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Sunisa "Suni" Lee earned a gold medal today in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final, becoming the fifth American woman in a row to win the event since 2004.

Lee, the first Hmong-American to compete as an Olympic gymnast, scored high on the uneven bars and balance beam and finished with a strong performance in the floor exercise.

Earlier this week, Lee also earned a silver medal with Team USA in the women's team finals.

"This is such a surreal moment," she said after winning the gold medal. "I just feel like I could have never been here ever. It doesn't even feel like real life."

Here are some photos from Lee's performance at the women's individual all-around final:

US gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee competes on the balance beam during the individual all-around final on Thursday, July 29.
US gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee competes on the balance beam during the individual all-around final on Thursday, July 29. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Lee started her day on the vault, where she put up the field's fifth-best score.
Lee started her day on the vault, where she put up the field's fifth-best score. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

An overhead shot of Lee on the uneven bars.
An overhead shot of Lee on the uneven bars. Morry Gash/AP
Lee takes a selfie with silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, center, and bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova after the medal ceremony.
Lee takes a selfie with silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, center, and bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova after the medal ceremony. Gregory Bull/AP

View more photos of Lee's victory here.

8 hr 55 min ago

Sunisa Lee on her gold medal win: "It doesn't even feel like real life"

From CNN's David Close

USA's Sunisa Lee poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics all-around final on July 29.
USA's Sunisa Lee poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics all-around final on July 29. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

After winning the gold medal in the women’s all-around gymnastics final on Thursday, American Suni Lee addressed the press with joy in her voice.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for supporting me. I wouldn't be here without my coaches and my parents. This is such a surreal moment. I just feel like I could have never been here ever. It doesn’t even feel like real life," Lee said at the beginning of the news conference.

The Olympic athlete was asked about the tough times her family went through these past two years.

"Yeah, the past two years have been absolutely crazy with Covid and just my family and everything else. This medal really means a lot to me because there was a point in time where I wanted to quit and I just didn't think I would ever get here including injuries and stuff," Lee said.

“So there’s definitely a lot of emotions but I'm super proud of myself for sticking with it and believing in myself because this medal would not be possible without my coaches, the medical team, my parents. It's just so surreal and I haven't even let it sink in yet," she added.

3 hr 14 min ago

See the moment Sunisa Lee's family reacts to her all-around gymnastics gold

Shyenne Lee celebrates at a watch party in Oakdale, Minnesota, after her sister Sunisa Lee, of Team United States won gold in the all-around gymnastics final on July 29.
Shyenne Lee celebrates at a watch party in Oakdale, Minnesota, after her sister Sunisa Lee, of Team United States won gold in the all-around gymnastics final on July 29. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee's parents and sister were captured watching her win gold for Team USA in the all-around event.

The family can be seen cheering her on from Oakdale, Minnesota, alongside other fans.

Lee scored 57.433 to finish ahead of Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in second and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova in third, extending a run of five all-around Olympic golds for the USA.

The 18-year-old is the fifth American woman in a row to win the event and is the first ever Hmong-American Olympic gymnast.

See the moment:

John Lee, father of Sunisa Lee of Team United States, celebrates at a watch party in Oakdale, Minnesota, after Sunisa won gold in the all-around gymnastics final on July 29.
John Lee, father of Sunisa Lee of Team United States, celebrates at a watch party in Oakdale, Minnesota, after Sunisa won gold in the all-around gymnastics final on July 29. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

9 hr 46 min ago

Sunisa Lee: Meet Team USA's gold medalist for the women's individual all-around final

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sunisa "Suni" Lee won the gold medal in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final today, as Simone Biles cheered from the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Lee, with a score of 57.433, is now the fifth American woman in a row to win the event.

Despite the high-pressure of the Olympics, her parents remained confident that Lee can handle the intensity, especially since she has persevered through a family tragedy at home.

In 2019, Lee's father John suffered an accident that left him paralyzed, and he says that put her under a lot of stress.

"Sunisa's been competing under pressure all the way, I think, ever since I got injured in 2019 up to now, up to the point where she made the Olympics," her father said.

The 18-year-old gymnast from Saint Paul, Minnesota, said her favorite event to compete in is beam, according to her biography on Team USA's website. Lee, who earned a silver medal with Team USA during the women's team finals earlier this week, began gymnastics when she was six years old.

Following the Olympic Games, Lee will attend Auburn University as part of the class of 2025 and will compete for the university's gymnastics team.

Outside of the gym, the 5-foot gymnast said she enjoys fishing and camping and the Harry Potter books.

In August 2019, Lee expressed that her biggest ambition was to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now, Lee is an Olympic medalist, winning both silver and gold this week.

In an Instagram post from Sunday, Lee wrote, "feeling proud and blessed. thank you to everyone who has shown me nothing but their love and support."

10 hr ago

USA's Sunisa Lee wins gold in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final

USA's Sunisa Lee competes on balance beam during the all-around final on July 29.
USA's Sunisa Lee competes on balance beam during the all-around final on July 29. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee of Team USA has won the gold medal in women's individual all-around gymnastics final.

The 18-year-old is the fifth American woman in a row to win the event and is the first ever Hmong-American Olympic gymnast.

USA's Simone Biles — who had been favored to win the event — dropped out to focus on her mental health.

Lee scored 57.433 points to edge out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won the silver.

Andrade, who becomes Brazil's first ever women's gymnastics medalist, scored 57.298.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Angelina Melnikova finished with the bronze. 

Lee’s stunning victory was sealed with Biles watching and celebrating in the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Team USA has now won the women's all-around at each of the past five Olympic Games, since Simona Amanar’s victory for Romania at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Thursday’s victory also sees Team USA draw level with the Soviet Union with a record six wins in the event – the Soviet Union winning the event six times between 1952 and 1988.