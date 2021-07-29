China breaks world record in women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay

Australia's Sepp Straka and caddie Samuel Straka walk by Olympic rings on the 16th hole during the first round of the individual stroke play in Kawagoe, Japan, on July 29. Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Expect another action-packed day in Tokyo on Thursday as Japan's capital hosts Day 6 of the 2020 Games.

Here's what you need to know:

Biles and "the twisties": Focus continues to be on US gymnast Simone Biles, who dropped out of the women's individual all-around competition to focus on her well-being. It's unclear if she'll compete in other events. Biles has been praised for her courage in putting her mental health first.

Conversation has now turned to "the twisties" and how fear affects the mental and physical health of gymnasts. When Biles pulled out, it meant her psychological state put her at significant physical risk.

"We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do," Biles said.

Heat takes its toll: It's forecast to be another sweltering day in the Japanese capital and athletes can expect similar heat and humidity for the next week. The hot weather is having an impact on Olympic athletes, particularly in the tennis. Organizers said Wednesday they are pushing back matches so they will begin later in the day.

It came after Spain’s Paula Badosa was forced to retire from her women’s singles quarterfinal match and left the court in a wheelchair due to heatstroke. And Russian Olympic Committee player Daniil Medvedev told the chair umpire that he could finish his men’s singles third-round match — but wanted to know whether the International Tennis Federation would take responsibility if he died.

Morning of firsts: Men's individual golf got the ball rolling on Day 6. In rowing, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan won Ireland's first ever Olympic rowing gold in the men's lightweight double sculls event. And New Zealand won its first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 with victory in the women’s pair rowing. Meanwhile, USA's Bobby Finke took gold in the men's 800-meter freestyle event in the pool — his first Olympics and a first for this event at the Games.