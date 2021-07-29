Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand during his quarterfinal match against Japan's Kei Nishikori on July 29. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic progressed into the semifinals of the men's tennis competition after beating Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets -- 6-2 6-0 -- at Ariake Tennis Park on Thursday.

The Serbian said he was relieved the match was played later in the Tokyo afternoon, offering some welcome relief from the extreme heat.

“It’s great that we’re playing in the afternoon hours, so we don’t experience too much heat, although it’s still very, very humid," he said after the win.

"It’s a bit easier, more pleasant to play in the afternoon."

It comes after Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) player Daniil Medvedev raised concerns about playing in the heat earlier this week.

He appeared to struggle during his third round men's singles match against Italian Fabio Fognini and asked the chair umpire who would take responsibility if he were to die on court.

Tennis organizers moved the start time for tennis matches to 3 p.m. local beginning on Thursday after more players expressed dissatisfaction with the playing conditions.

The new start time made all the difference for Djokovic, who is chasing the first ever men's "Golden Slam."