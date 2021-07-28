World
Live Updates

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 5:55 a.m. ET, July 28, 2021
1 min ago

The British men's rugby team joins a string of athletes taking the knee in protest before play

From CNN's Aditi Sangal and Tom Booth

Team GB players take a knee during the Rugby Sevens Men's semifinal match between New Zealand and Great Britain on July 28.
Great Britain's men's rugby team took the knee in protest before their Olympic match against Argentina.

Many athletes have been taking the knee at the Olympics, including multiple women's soccer teams. Though the gesture is not against the rules, it has set a tone.

It's been almost five years since former NFL player Colin Kaepernick knelt pre-game during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality. Since then -- and especially following George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020 -- athletes around the world have made the gesture in solidarity with the social justice movement and against the oppression of people of color.

Currently, the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 prohibits athletes from protesting at Olympic sites. In July, the governing body added an amendment to the rule, allowing athletes to express their views in mixed zones, press conferences and during interviews, as well as prior to the start of competition.

However, more than 150 athletes, sports organizations, human rights and social justice experts have signed an open letter calling on the IOC to allow athletes the "fundamental human right" to protest, including at the podium.

"We believe the global sport community is at a turning point in matters of racial and social justice," the letter read, "and we call on you as leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic Movements to make a stronger commitment to human rights, racial/social justice, and social inclusion."

4 min ago

Fiji defeats New Zealand to defend Rugby Sevens Olympic title

From CNN's Matias Grez

When Fiji clinched the Rugby Sevens gold medal at Rio 2016 — the first Olympic medal the country had won in its history — prime minister Frank Bainimarama announced a new public holiday.

The small island nation, with a population of just 900,000, now has another reason to celebrate after the 'Flying Fijians' successfully defended their Olympic crown, beating New Zealand 27-12 in Wednesday's gold medal match.

There were powerful scenes after the final whistle, as the squad got down on one knee to pray in a huddle, with some of the team moved to tears.

After the match, PM Bainimarama tweeted his delight with the historic gold medal.

"Vinaka [thank you], boys –– that win was worth more than Gold," he wrote.

"Your love for this game, for each other, and for your country has shown again that when Fijians unite, we can achieve greatness –– no matter what the world throws our way.

GO FIJI GO!!!!"

Perhaps another public holiday is in order?

5 min ago

Japan is winning Olympic golds at a record rate

Research by Aline Sauvegrain Tanabe, Maria Matsuda and Hanako Sasaki in Tokyo

Yuto Horigome of Team Japan poses with his gold medal at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals medal ceremony on July 25, in Tokyo, Japan.
Japan is winning gold medals at a higher rate than its previous Olympic appearances, according to statistics gathered by CNN.

The host country is second in the medal table with 20 total Olympic medals so far: 11 of which are gold, four silver and five bronze.

At the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016, Japan won 41 total medals — including 16 gold — its highest total and gold medal count.

Just five days into the Tokyo 2020 Games, Japan has won nearly half its highest medal count and is quickly closing in on its gold record.

In both Rio and London 2012, Japan had won 17 medals after the first five days of competition.

Tokyo previously hosted the Games in 1964, where Japan also won 16 gold medals — and 29 total medals — for the country.

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

7 min ago

Novak Djokovic moves into quarterfinals to maintain quest for "Golden Slam"

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the men's singles third round tennis match on Wednesday.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic moved into the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday to maintain his quest for a ‘Golden Slam.’

The 20-time grand slam champion defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-1 in under 90 minutes.

The ‘Golden Slam’ comprises winning all four grand slams — plus the Olympic singles gold — in one calendar year.

Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year. He will need to win the US Open in September to complete the grand slam.

An Olympic gold would make the 34-year-old the first ever male player to seal the ‘Golden Slam.’

Germany's Steffi Graf is the only player to have achieved this landmark, completing the feat in 1988.

Djokovic will meet Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals.

8 min ago

Slovenian Primoz Roglic claims gold in men’s cycling time trial

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia competes in the men's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on July 28.
Primoz Roglic sealed gold in the men’s cycling time trial event on Wednesday to win Slovenia’s second gold of the Games.

The 31-year-old was forced out of the recent Tour de France due to a series of crashes in the first week, but his Tokyo gold completes a stunning comeback.

Roglic, who finished 10th at the Time Trial in Rio 2016, took the title in a time of 55:04.19.

The Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin secured silver — the same result he achieved five years ago in Rio.

Australia’s Rohan Dennis completed the podium as he secured bronze.

7 min ago

Fans can't join as Fukushima celebrates its recovery from a nuclear disaster with baseball

From CNN's Blake Essig, Emiko Jozuka and George Ramsay

The Fukushima Azuma stadium is pictured on July 21.
The city of Fukushima hoped to celebrate its recovery from a decade-old nuclear disaster with the return of baseball to the Olympics. But with the current pandemic situation, authorities decided to hold seven games — six softball and one baseball — at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium without spectators, handing a disappointment to the city.

That's despite fans being allowed to attend other sporting events outside the Olympics in the region.

"We have genuinely dreamed of people all over the world coming to visit Fukushima, and we expected them to find out the attractiveness of Fukushima," Akinori Iwamura, a former Major League Baseball player and now manager of semi-pro baseball side, the Fukushima Red Hopes, tells CNN. "Although we have not recovered our towns fully, we wanted to tell everyone how Fukushima has been rebuilt in the last ten years. It is pretty unfortunate to have no spectators at the games."

Baseball is returning to the Olympics after a 13-year hiatus, and enjoys considerable popularity in Japan.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 42 min ago

"Dame Time" at Tokyo 2020 as Lillard leads USA basketball to blow-out win over Iran

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Damian Lillard of Team USA shoots over Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi during a men's basketball preliminary round game in Saitama, Japan, on Wednesday, July 28.
The United States men’s basketball team put the shock loss to France behind them with a thumping 120-66 victory over Iran on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard finished with a game high 21 points, including six threes in the first half.

Wednesday’s victory keeps the men’s basketball team on course for a fourth straight gold medal.

Team USA next faces the Czech Republic in the team’s final group game on Saturday.

1 hr 46 min ago

Tokyo reports another record day of new Covid-19 cases, adding more than 3,000

From CNN's Arthur Syin 

People walk along a crowded shopping street in Tokyo, Japan, on July 24.
Tokyo has reported a record day of new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day amid the Olympic Games, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The capital added 3,177 new cases Wednesday, topping Tuesday's record of 2,848 new cases.

At least 174 Covid-19 cases have been reported as linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games as of Wednesday, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers.

The Japanese capital is currently under a state of emergency in effect until August 22.

2 hr 4 min ago

Annemiek Van Vleuten says she shut down social media accounts following road race confusion

From CNN's Matias Grez

Gold medalist Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Nethterlands celebrates on the podium of the women's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on July 28.
Annemiek Van Vleuten grabbed the headlines on Sunday, but not for the reasons she would have wanted.

The Dutch cyclist thought she had taken gold in the women's road race, not realising Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer had already finished well ahead of her.

Van Vleuten bounced back from that disappointment in perfect fashion on Wednesday, demolishing the field to take gold in the time trial.

“This has nothing to do with Sunday," she replied when asked if this gold medal made up for what had happened at the weekend.

"I closed myself from social media and the message I took home from the road race was that I was in my best possible shape.

“I let everyone in the media [talk]… I left the Twitter account closed. I let everyone talk but the message I took from it said: 'I nailed it again to be in my best possible shape ever.'”

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser took silver -- she was a whopping 56 seconds behind Van Vleuten -- with Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen a further six seconds back in bronze.

And for any amateur cyclists out there who still have fears about getting on the bike, you can take solace in the fact that even the Olympic silver medalist shares those same concerns.

“I’m afraid of some turns and downhill stretches," Reusser said after the time trial.