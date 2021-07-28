Nearly 200 Covid-19 infections are now linked to the Games

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has risen to 198, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers on Thursday.

Four new cases were reported from Tokyo's Olympic Village, bringing total infections connected to the village to 24.

Three of the new cases were identified as athletes and were all residents of the village.

The other new cases were identified as Games-related personnel and contractors.

While the Games have kept case numbers relatively low, Tokyo itself reported a record day of new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, adding more than 3,000 new infections, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.