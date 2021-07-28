US wins the first ever gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball

Afghan refugee road cyclist Masomah Ali Zada prepares for a training session at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, on July 1, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Masomah Ali Zada competed in the first time trial of her career on Wednesday -- and it came on the biggest stage of all.

The 25-year-old finished almost 14 minutes behind gold medal winner Annemiek van Vleuten, but Ali Zada knows her participation at Tokyo 2020 is bigger than medals.

Born in Afghanistan, Ali Zada and her family eventually found asylum in France in 2017 after she began receiving threats for cycling competitively.

“It was so, so good," she said. "My first time trial, my first Olympic Games. As a first experience, I’m so happy with it because I worked for it, and I tried to use all the sacrifice from several months. I don’t have any regrets.”

According to her profile on the Olympics website, Ali Zada was pushed off her bike, taunted and abused while out cycling in Afghanistan.

Her struggles were revealed in the documentary 'Les Petit Reines de Kaboul' -- 'The Little Queens of Kabul' -- and prompted French lawyer Patrick Communal to help move Ali Zada out of Afghanistan.

“I’m so happy to represent the Refugee Olympic Team because I will send a message of hope and peace for 82 million people who are obliged to leave their country because of different reasons," she said after the race.

And also I’m here to represent the rights of women in Afghanistan and for all countries like Afghanistan, where people think that women don’t have rights. So I’m here for two objectives -- the rights of women and also for the refugees.

Ali Zada says representing women's rights in Afghanistan and the Refugee Olympic team are both "important to me in my heart and my head."

Ali Zada competes in the women's cycling road individual time trial in Oyama, Japan, on Wednesday. Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s my responsibility to try to work for the rights of women in Afghanistan and also for all the countries where people think that women don’t have rights, and also to send a message of hope and peace for all the refugees around the world," she adds.

When I started cycling, some people in Afghanistan did not agree with it because it’s a new thing for the people to see a girl who rides a bike.

“Even here, in the hotel with the other cyclists, they look at me strangely. I think they’ve never seen a girl with a scarf on a bicycle. But in Afghanistan, I’m sure if they see regularly a woman on a bike, they will accept it.”

Ali Zada says her father is one of her main sources of inspiration and says he sent her a message on the morning of the race.

"When I was in Afghanistan, he was the only one who always supported me," she recalls.

“Even when I wanted to stop, he pushed me: ‘No, you have to continue, you cannot stop it, you have to continue until the end.’