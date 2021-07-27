Simone Biles is out of women's gymnastics team finals
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s gymnastics team event, USOPC has confirmed to CNN.
She withdrew from the women's team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer. She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA's second apparatus.
Instead, Jordan Chiles is warming up.
A CNN team in attendance at the event saw Biles sitting on the sidelines in a tracksuit with her foot in strapping.
Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
43 min ago
The gymnastics event has "the most charged atmosphere" at the Olympics by far, CNN reporters say
The Olympic women's artistic gymnastics event is one of the busiest events so far, with the seated press gallery very full, according to CNN's George Ramsay.
There also seems to be a few non-competing athletes in the stands, as has been the case at other events, he adds.
This is the "most charged atmosphere I’ve seen at this Olympics so far," CNN's Amy Jordan reports. "Press area is full. It feels like a more normal event."
Team USA trails ROC after the first rotation.
58 min ago
Olympic gymnastics team final with Simone Biles gets underway
The Olympic women's gymnastics are underway, with Simone Biles and the American athletes looking to defend their crown at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.
1 hr 23 min ago
Heart rate of archers monitored during day of shocks in competition
Having nerves of steel is a trait Olympic athletes have to master.
And for the first time at an Olympics, TV viewers were given a glimpse of just how stressful -- or not -- elite competition can be during the archery event at Tokyo 2020.
World Archery incorporated biometric data into the television broadcast with cameras picking up the competitors' heart rates (BPM), despite inclement weather causing technical problems on site early on.
The archery competition delivered one of the shocks of this Olympics, as No. 1 seed Kim Je Deok was knocked out of contention for his third gold medal of the Summer Games.
In a day that was effected by the adverse weather conditions, Kim was beaten 7-3 by Florian Unruh of Germany.
“I will have lots of opportunities in the future,” the South Korean said afterwards. “I don’t feel so bad. I will have another chance.”
Kim has already won gold in the mixed team and men’s team events at Tokyo 2020.
1 hr 30 min ago
Olympic surfer Carissa Moore had to learn to "trust myself without my family here" to win gold
Before she won the gold, surfer Carissa Moore said she experienced a "rollercoaster of emotions" after arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics without her family.
"It’s been a crazy couple of days ... just trying to figure out the break, find my rhythm, learning how to trust myself without my family here," said the 28-year-old America after her win on Tuesday.
According to the four-time world champion and world No.1 the gold medal is "quite heavy."
"I’m very proud and honored," added Moore. "I feel super blessed, super fortunate. It’s been an incredible experience.”
Moore was born in Oahu, Hawai and it was a Hawaiian -- Duke Kahanamoku -- who was key to introducing surfing to the world.
A talented athlete, Kahanamoku was the first swimmer to win the Olympic 100m freestyle twice in a row after victory at the Antwerp 1920 Games,
"This was his dream, to have surfing in the Olympics. I hope I made him and my people proud," said Moore of Kahanamoku.
The 28-year-old said she wished that the people who supported her on her surfing journey were with her.
"I wouldn’t be where I’m today without you guys. I can’t wait to come home and celebrate. Thank you for staying up and cheering for me. It’s not only my friends and family, I have friends and family all over the world. I love you guys,” she said.
2 hr 31 min ago
Let's go back and try again: How surfer Italo Ferreira won gold after his board broke on his first wave
The match that got Brazil's Italo Ferreira the inaugural gold medal in Olympic surfing began with his "good board" breaking on his first wave.
"That board gives me good speed, the other one is more slow," he said. "It’s super hard out there, but I knew that there was a lot of opportunities around. That’s why I started to catch a lot of waves and get scores.”
And finally, it was all about getting back up.
“I was super confident. When I broke a board, I was like, ‘let’s get on the beach and get another board, go back and try again’. And that’s what I did,” he said.
The reigning World Surf League champion described the winning moment as "one of the best days of my life for sure."
"I was so nervous at the beginning, but I just tried to surf and have fun. Because two months ago, I was busy with training and thinking and dreaming, and now I’ve got the gold medal."
“The dream came true,” he added.
2 hr 41 min ago
Switzerland completes sensational clean sweep in mountain bike event
From CNN's Aleks Klosok
Jolanda Neff led the way as the Swiss team won all three medals at the women’s cycling mountain bike event.
Former world champion Neff, who won the test event on the Izu circuit in 2019, put in a dominant display to land her country’s first gold medal of the Games.
“I don’t think I’ve realized it yet, but I must say so far I feel good and thought it would hurt a lot more," Neff said. “I knew it was going to be a super tough and really hard race. It’s got really steep climbs and really tough conditions, and this morning we had a complete change of conditions again [heavy rain]. "We had one hour of training to get used to the new conditions, and I think that’s what made the difference for the Swiss team.”
Sina Frei finished in second place and Linda Indergand rounded off a memorable day for the Swiss by taking the bronze medal.
It’s the first clean sweep in a specific Olympic event for Switzerland since the men’s floor exercise in gymnastics artistic in 1936.
3 hr 1 min ago
China dominate women’s 10m synchronized platform to maintain perfect record
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Teenagers Chen Yuxi, 15, and Zhang Jiaqi, 17, secured a dominant gold for China in the women’s 10m synchronized platform diving on Tuesday to maintain the country’s perfect record in the event.
China has won gold in this event at every Olympics since its debut at Sydney in 2000.
The Chinese pair ended with a majestic score of 363.78, more than 50 points ahead of silver medalists Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell from the United States.
Parratto and Schnell’s medal was the US’ very first in this event.
Bronze went to Mexico’s Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco who finished on 299.70.
2 hr 17 min ago
"I’ll be back," says Mathieu van der Poel after horror crash
The Olympics come around every four — or five years in the case of Tokyo — for athletes, and crashing out in the opening lap of your event isn't how Mathieu van der Poel would have imagined his Games panning out.
The Netherlands rider suffered a dramatic tumble in the early stages of the cross country cycling event, ruling him out of medal contention.
In a post on his Instagram with a picture of his fall, he promised his fans that he'd be back in the saddle as quickly as possible. "I don’t know what to say, but I’ll be back," the 26-year-old said.
He went onto congratulate eventual winner Tom Pidcock, and the Team GB rider posted his own message of support to Van der Poel in the comments of the Instagram post.
"Hope you’re ok mate! We all know you’ll be back."