Simone Biles is out of women's gymnastics team finals

Simone Biles stumbles upon landing after competing in vault on July 27. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s gymnastics team event, USOPC has confirmed to CNN.

She withdrew from the women's team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer. She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA's second apparatus.

Instead, Jordan Chiles is warming up.

A CNN team in attendance at the event saw Biles sitting on the sidelines in a tracksuit with her foot in strapping.

Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.