Katie Ledecky wins women's 1500m freestyle in dominant fashion

America's Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle on July 28. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

American great Katie Ledecky crushed the first-ever women's 1500m freestyle final to win her first gold medal of Tokyo 2020.

Ledecky was the favorite to win the event and she didn't disappoint.

The US swimming star clocked a time of 15:37.34, leading the field for most of the race and finishing more than four seconds ahead of silver medalist, fellow American Erica Sullivan.

German Sarah Kohler finished third, with a time of 15:42.91.

This is Ledecky's sixth Olympic gold medal and her eighth Olympic medal in total.

It's is her second medal of the Tokyo Games, after she earlier won silver in the 400-meter freestyle. Earlier today, however, she failed to make the podium in the 200-meter freestyle.