World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Capitol riot committee hearing

live news

Live

New US mask guidance expected

live news

Live

Tokyo Olympics

Live Updates

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 1:10 p.m. ET, July 27, 2021
39 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 15 min ago

"We’re people at the end of the day," says Biles as mental health moves to top of Tokyo 2020 agenda

From CNN's Ben Church

American gymnast Simone Biles looks on during the team final on July 27.
American gymnast Simone Biles looks on during the team final on July 27. Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from the women's team gymnastics final has yet again highlighted the extreme pressure the world's top athletes are under at Tokyo 2020.

After stepping away from Tuesday's competition, the American said it was important that she protected her mental wellbeing and that athletes were "people at the end of the day."

Just hours before, Naomi Osaka herself suffered a shock defeat in the third round of the women's tennis competition. She, too, said the pressure and expectation surrounding her performance contributed to her struggles.

Osaka was very much the poster girl of this Olympics. Her face was plastered on billboards around Tokyo, with the four-time grand slam champion considered one of the hot favorites for the gold medal.

Japan's Naomi Osaka leaves the court after being defeated by Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on July 27.
Japan's Naomi Osaka leaves the court after being defeated by Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on July 27. Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Similarly, the eyes of the world were on Biles this Tuesday. So much was expected of the 24-year-old, who even got a custom-made emoji made of her ahead of the Games.

Pressure on athletes is certainly nothing new but we're now entering an era where those at the top of their sport are no longer scared of talking about it.

Osaka was returning to tennis for the first time since dropping out of the French Open last month, citing mental health issues.

She, like Biles, has spoken openly about the struggles that come with being a global superstar.

US Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps has also spoken about the immense pressure that he felt while competing

The 28-time Olympic medalist has been open about his battle with depression which he says stems in part from the intensity of professional sport.

Last year, Phelps was part of a documentary called "The Weight of Gold" which looked at the mental pressures that come with competing at the Olympic Games.

"Really, after every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression," he said in 2018.

1 hr 36 min ago

Biles says she's not hurt, but needed a break to "work on my mindfulness"

USA's Simone Biles stands wearing a mask after she exited the team final on July 27.
USA's Simone Biles stands wearing a mask after she exited the team final on July 27. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

USA gymnast Simone Biles said she's not injured following her decision to withdraw from the women's gymnastics team event today. She said she decided to take "a step back" to prevent possible future injuries.

“No injury, thankfully, and that’s why I took a step back because I didn’t want to do something silly out there and get injured," she told reporters after the event. USA went on to win silver while the Russian gymnasts took gold.

"I thought it was best if the girls took over and did the rest of the job which they absolutely did," she said of her team. It’s been really stressful these Olympic Games."

Biles continued:

“I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat and work on my mindfulness. I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job."

2 hr 39 min ago

Simone Biles says she withdrew from finals over mental health concerns

From CNN's Bex Wright

American gymnast Simone Biles watches the team finals after leaving the competition due to mental health concerns on July 27.
American gymnast Simone Biles watches the team finals after leaving the competition due to mental health concerns on July 27. Marijan Murat/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images

USA gymnast Simone Biles said she withdrew from today's team finals over mental health concerns.

Biles broke down in tears as she addressed the media following the women’s team gymnastics final where Team USA won silver.

“Whenever you get in a high stress situation you kind of freak out," she said. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing."

“We have to protect our body and our mind," Biles added. “It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head."

Biles said those competing are "not just athletes, we’re people at the end of the day."

The team is planning to have a “mental rest day” tomorrow, Biles added.

3 hr 7 min ago

Simone Biles after USA silver medal win: "I’m proud for how the girls stepped up"

From left, American gymnasts Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate after winning the silver medal during the Women's Team Final on July 27.
From left, American gymnasts Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate after winning the silver medal during the Women's Team Final on July 27. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Team USA took silver in the women's gymnastics team event after superstar Simone Biles withdrew. Following the event, Biles said she is proud of how her team stepped up.

"For me, I’m proud for how the girls stepped up and did what they had to do. I owe this to the girls, it has nothing to do with me. I am very proud of them," she said.

Asked what she told the rest of the team when she withdrew, Biles said she told them, "you have done all the training, you can do this without me, and it will be just fine."

After withdrawing from the event, Biles told the BBC she is "dealing with things internally."

“I’m just dealing with things internally that will get fixed in the next couple of days,” she said.

Biles’ withdrawal from the women’s team gymnastics event came after she scored a disappointing score of 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation of the team event.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirmed shortly afterwards in a tweet that Biles would play no further part in the team event without providing a reason for the withdrawal.

3 hr 20 min ago

Russian gymnast after team's gold medal: "The impossible is possible now"

From CNN's George Ramsay

Russia's Angelina Melnikova, left, is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics team final on July 27.
Russia's Angelina Melnikova, left, is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics team final on July 27. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who just won gold in the women’s team final along with the rest of the Russian Olympic Committee, said "the impossible is possible" following the win.

“We still can’t believe it’s happening. The impossible is possible now," she said after the event. “We worked extremely hard, we were basically in a closed training camp for a year and a half, working for this moment.”

Melnikova cried after finishing her floor routine earlier today.

“I knew that it was depending on me and I was feeling overwhelming happiness and I knew I did it. I knew I had done my job," she said.

The Russian Olympic Committee edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday. USA, the defending champions. settled for silver with 166.096.

This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.

3 hr 19 min ago

Simone Biles on Sunday: "I have the weight of the world on my shoulders"

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Simone Biles unexpectedly withdrew from the Olympics women's team gymnastics event after a "medical issue" today, according to a statement from USA Gymnastics. Team USA then fell to the Russian Olympic Committee, earning a silver medal in the competition.

On Sunday, as Biles began to prepare for the team finals, she took to social media to describe the pressure she faces as a world-renowned gymnast.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Biles said competing often leaves her feeling as if she has "the weight of the world on my shoulders."

Biles said she tries to "brush it off and make it seem like the pressure doesn't affect me" and described the Olympics as "no joke."

In the post from Sunday, Biles wrote, "it wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!"

The severity and exact nature of Biles' medical issue remains unknown. However, Biles was spotted in good spirits as she cheered on her teammates in the final rounds of the team gymnastics finals.

3 hr 46 min ago

Japan wins softball gold at Tokyo Summer Olympics

From CNN's David Close

Yu Yamamoto #5 of Team Japan returns to the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against Team USA during the softball final on July 27, in Yokohama, Japan.
Yu Yamamoto #5 of Team Japan returns to the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against Team USA during the softball final on July 27, in Yokohama, Japan. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Japan defeated the United States 2-0 to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan was led by three-time Olympian Yukiko Ueno. The 39-year-old pitcher started and completed the game to secure the shutout.

The hosts beat the US the last time they faced off in an Olympic final when Japan won gold at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. 

With the loss, the US earns silver while Canada takes the bronze medal.

3 hr 35 min ago

US Women's soccer team advances to quarterfinals for 7th straight Olympics

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Alex Morgan scores a goal that is ruled out, during the Women's Football Group G match between USA and Australia on July 27.
Alex Morgan scores a goal that is ruled out, during the Women's Football Group G match between USA and Australia on July 27. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) has advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals after its scoreless draw with Australia on Tuesday.

This is the seventh straight Olympics where the US has clinched a spot in the knockout rounds.

Alex Morgan had a goal disallowed in the first half after she was ruled out for being offside as the USA finished in second place in Group G play. This is the second time the USA finished second in its group at the Olympics. The first time was in 1996 as United States went on to win the gold medal.

USWNT finished with fewer than six points in the group stage of a world championship event for the first time in history.

The United States will face the winner of Group F, either Brazil or the Netherlands, on Friday in Yokohama.

3 hr 57 min ago

Russian Olympic Committee wins women's team gymnastics all-around final

Team ROC celebrates winning the gold medal during the gymnastics Women's Team Final on July 27.
Team ROC celebrates winning the gold medal during the gymnastics Women's Team Final on July 27. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) edged out Team USA to win a dramatic women’s team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday, with a score of 169.528.

After four rotations, the ROC ended with a total score of 169.528 points, and defending champions Team USA settled for silver with 166.096.

This came after superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the event.

ROC's Vladislava Urazova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Lilia Akhaimova together add to the men's team's gold medal on Monday.