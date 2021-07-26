Lydia Jacoby, 17, is the the first American Olympic swimmer from Alaska. She just won gold
American swimmer Lydia Jacoby has won the gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke.
Jacoby, just 17, was not expected to win the event. She beat South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who clinched silver, and Lilly King of the US, who collected bronze.
Jacoby is the first-ever Olympic swimmer from Alaska.
She went to high school in Seward, a small, picturesque city in the south of the state with a population of fewer than 3,000 people.
Russian swimmers take gold and silver in the men's 100m backstroke
Russian swimmers Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov have finished first and second respectively in the men’s 100m backstroke final.
American Ryan Murphy, who won gold in the event at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and holds the world record, collected bronze.
US men had won six consecutive Olympic golds in the event before the Tokyo Games.
Australia's Kaylee McKeown had a particularly passionate reaction after winning gold in the pool
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has won gold in the women’s 100m backstroke, setting an Olympic record with a time of 57.47 seconds.
It is the first Olympic medal of McKeown’s career, and the adrenaline was flowing in the 20-year-old's post-race interview with CNN affiliate 7 News Australia.
When asked by the network if she had a message for her mother Sharon and sister Taylor, who were watching, she responded: "“F*** yeah!", before realizing she swore and covering her mouth. Then she followed it up with a celebratory "Woo!"
On 7 News, her mother said "I'll have a word to her later," while laughing.
Canada’s Kylie Masse clinched silver and the United States’ Regan Smith bronze in the event.
McKeown set the world record for the women's 100m backstroke in June with a time of 57.45 seconds.
Cancer survivor Kevin McDowell made US history at the Olympics
Kevin McDowell finished sixth in the men’s individual triathlon on Monday, the highest finish ever by an American man in the event at the Olympics.
The achievement is harder fought than most people realize, since McDowell was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2011.
McDowell attributed some key advice to getting through chemotherapy.
"One lady came up to me and said listen, live your life as normal as possible. Don't sit down and think poor me, what am I missing, all this stuff, and think of all the things that are taken away, but change the perspective to what can I do -- not what can't I do --through chemo and cancer," McDowell said. "Honestly that got me through my cancer battle," he added. "Focus on the positives not the negatives.”
McDowell next competes in the mixed triathlon relay on Saturday.
Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal
Bermuda's Flora Duffy has won the women's triathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The victory earns Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal. A four-time Olympian who finished eighth at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Duffy won with a winning time of 1:55:36.
Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver while Katie Zaferes of the US earned bronze.
This is the second-ever Olympic medal in Bermuda's Games history. Heavyweight boxer Clarence Hill earned the bronze medal at the 1976 Games in Montreal.
These are the athletes who've had to drop out of the Olympics because of Covid-19
Competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo began Wednesday, more than a year after the original start date after the Games were delayed due to the pandemic.
But with Covid-19 still spreading unchecked in Japan, organizers have been forced to take unprecedented steps to keep competitors and the public safe.
Athletes who contracted coronavirus have seen their Olympic dreams dashed. Some tested positive in Japan, some before coming.
These are the key Olympic events to watch tonight in the US
The 2020 Summer Olympics — which were delayed a year for the Covid-19 pandemic — are underway in Tokyo. While Japan is 13 hours ahead of the US East Coast, you can watch some events live and NBC broadcasts tonight.
Beach Volleyball: Team USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain. The events airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA and also streams live.
Swimming: Ryan Murphy (men’s 100m backstroke) and Lilly King (women’s 100m breaststroke) are competing. Swimming finals kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and on live streams.
Surfing: Both the men’s and women’s surfing competitions move into the quarterfinals (subject to change depending on wave conditions.) Quarterfinals and semifinals start at 6 p.m. ET. Live streams will be as follows: men’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m. ET, women’s quarterfinals at 8:20 p.m. ET, men’s semifinals at 10:45 p.m. ET and women’s semifinals at 12 a.m. ET.
Women’s basketball: Look for Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart. The US women’s basketball team is favored to win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. Heading into Tuesday morning, you can watch the United States vs. Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. ET on USA.
Japan stuns China to win historic mixed Olympic table tennis gold
Japan’s mixed doubles pair of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito claimed their country's first ever Olympic table tennis gold medal with a dramatic victory over China’s Xu Xin and Liu Shinwen on Monday.
It was the first time the mixed doubles event had been played at the Olympics and Monday’s finale didn’t fail to disappoint.
Mizutani and Ito came back from 2 sets down to win 4-3, clinching the final set 11-6.
Victory for the pair ended years of incredible Chinese dominance in the sport.
China had won every Olympic title in the table tennis since South Korea’s Ryu Seung-min triumphed in the men’s singles competition at the 2004 Athens Games.
Mizutani and Ito’s victory sees Japan end Monday top of the Olympics medals table with eight gold medals, one more than the United States.
Here's who took home the 21 gold medals won on Monday
The Olympics are in full swing in Tokyo, with 21 gold medals won on Monday. You can track the medal count here.
Here's who walked off a winner:
Archery
Men's Team: Republic of Korea
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)
Canoe Slalom
Men's Canoe: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia
Cycling Mountain Bike
Men's Cross-country: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain
Diving
Men's Synchronized 10m Platform: Great Britain
Fencing
Women's Sabre Individual: Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC
Men's Foil Individual:��Cheung Ka Long, Hong Kong, China
Judo
Women's -57kg: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo
Men's -73kg: Shohei Ono, Japan
Shooting
Women's Skeet: Amber English, United States
Men's Skeet: Vincent Hancock, United States
Skateboarding
Women's Street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan
Swimming
Women's 100m Butterfly: Margaret MacNeil, Canada
Men's 100m Breaststroke: Adam Peaty, Great Britain