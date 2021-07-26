Lydia Jacoby, 17, is the the first American Olympic swimmer from Alaska. She just won gold

American swimmer Lydia Jacoby celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke final on July 27. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

American swimmer Lydia Jacoby has won the gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Jacoby, just 17, was not expected to win the event. She beat South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who clinched silver, and Lilly King of the US, who collected bronze.

Jacoby is the first-ever Olympic swimmer from Alaska.

She went to high school in Seward, a small, picturesque city in the south of the state with a population of fewer than 3,000 people.