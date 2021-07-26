Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal

These are the key Olympic events to watch tonight in the US
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
The 2020 Summer Olympics — which were delayed a year for the Covid-19 pandemic — are underway in Tokyo. While Japan is 13 hours ahead of the US East Coast, you can watch some events live and NBC broadcasts tonight.
Beach Volleyball: Team USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain. The events airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA and also streams live.
Swimming: Ryan Murphy (men’s 100m backstroke) and Lilly King (women’s 100m breaststroke) are competing. Swimming finals kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and on live streams.
Surfing: Both the men’s and women’s surfing competitions move into the quarterfinals (subject to change depending on wave conditions.) Quarterfinals and semifinals start at 6 p.m. ET. Live streams will be as follows: men’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m. ET, women’s quarterfinals at 8:20 p.m. ET, men’s semifinals at 10:45 p.m. ET and women’s semifinals at 12 a.m. ET.
Women’s basketball: Look for Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart. The US women’s basketball team is favored to win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. Heading into Tuesday morning, you can watch the United States vs. Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. ET on USA.
10 hr 35 min ago
Japan stuns China to win historic mixed Olympic table tennis gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Japan’s mixed doubles pair of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito claimed their country's first ever Olympic table tennis gold medal with a dramatic victory over China’s Xu Xin and Liu Shinwen on Monday.
It was the first time the mixed doubles event had been played at the Olympics and Monday’s finale didn’t fail to disappoint.
Mizutani and Ito came back from 2 sets down to win 4-3, clinching the final set 11-6.
Victory for the pair ended years of incredible Chinese dominance in the sport.
China had won every Olympic title in the table tennis since South Korea’s Ryu Seung-min triumphed in the men’s singles competition at the 2004 Athens Games.
Mizutani and Ito’s victory sees Japan end Monday top of the Olympics medals table with eight gold medals, one more than the United States.
10 hr 55 min ago
Here's who took home the 21 gold medals won on Monday
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
The Olympics are in full swing in Tokyo, with 21 gold medals won on Monday. You can track the medal count here.
Here's who walked off a winner:
Archery
Men's Team: Republic of Korea
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)
Canoe Slalom
Men's Canoe: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia
Cycling Mountain Bike
Men's Cross-country: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain
Diving
Men's Synchronized 10m Platform: Great Britain
Fencing
Women's Sabre Individual: Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC
Men's Foil Individual: Cheung Ka Long, Hong Kong, China
Judo
Women's -57kg: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo
Men's -73kg: Shohei Ono, Japan
Shooting
Women's Skeet: Amber English, United States
Men's Skeet: Vincent Hancock, United States
Skateboarding
Women's Street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan
Swimming
Women's 100m Butterfly: Margaret MacNeil, Canada
Men's 100m Breaststroke: Adam Peaty, Great Britain
Women's 400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Men's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: United States
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles: Jun Mizutani/Mima Ito, Japan
Taekwondo
Women's -67kg: Matea Jelic, Croatia
Men's -80kg: Maksim Khramtcov, ROC
Triathlon
Men's Individual: Krisitan Blummenfelt, Norway
Weightlifting
Women's 55kg: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines
11 hr 4 min ago
Daughter of Russian Olympic Committee president wins fencing gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Sofia Pozdniakova, daughter of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdniakov, secured a gold in the individual women's sabre fencing competition on Monday.
Two-time world champion Pozdniakova, who was making her Olympic debut, defeated ROC teammate Sofya Velikaya 15-11 in the final.
For 36-year-old Velikaya it was a third Olympic silver medal after she finished runner-up at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Pozdniakova follows in the footsteps of her father Stanislav who previously won 4 Olympic gold medals in the sabre competitions – 3 coming in the team competition at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 200, respectively, and 1 in the individual competition at Atlanta 1996.
Pozdniakov was appointed President of the Russian Olympic Committee in May 2018.
Remember: Due to a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency for doping non-compliance, Russian athletes are note competing under their country's name, flag and national anthem at major international sporting events until Dec. 16, 2022. They are officially recognized as members of ROC.
11 hr 18 min ago
Hidilyn Diaz wins the Philippines' first ever gold medal
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has won the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal after she won the women's 55kg event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, setting an Olympic record with a total mark of 224 kg.
Prior to Diaz's gold, the Philippines had claimed 10 Olympic medals (3 silvers and 7 bronzes). She won the silver medal in the women's 53kg event at the 2016 Rio Games.
The Philippines captured their first medal of the Summer Games.
Liao Qiuyun of China took silver with 223 kg and Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze with 213 kg.
11 hr 18 min ago
Hong Kong fencing athlete wins gold medal — the city's first in 25 years
From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong
Hong Kong fencing athlete Edgar Cheung has won the city's first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in 25 years, beating Italy's Daniele Garozzo at the men's foil finals.
Cheung beat Garozzo — who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics — by 15 to 11 on Monday night local time in Tokyo, becoming the first Hong Kong fencing athlete to win a medal at the Olympics.
Speaking to the media after the victory, Cheung said he still could not believe his win.
"We must persist, and we should not give up easily," he said. "I want to thank all Hong Kong people for their support."
Hong Kong has now won two gold medals at the Olympics, the first of which was won by windsurfer Lee Lai-shan in 1996.
12 hr 3 min ago
The Russian Olympics Committee clinches the gold in men's gymnastics
The Russian Olympic Committee has captured the gold medal in men's all-round gymnastics.
Nikita Nagornyy, Denis Abliazin and Artur Dalaloyan and David Belyavskiy together scored a total of 262.500, which is the top mark.
Japan claimed the silver with a total of 262.397, and China took the bronze medal with a score of 261.894.
What is the Russian Olympic Committee? Due to a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency for doping non-compliance, Russian athletes aren’t competing under their country's name, flag and national anthem at major international sporting events until Dec. 16, 2022. They are officially recognized as members of ROC, an abbreviation of Russian Olympic Committee.