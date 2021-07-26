World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 8:03 p.m. ET, July 26, 2021
1 hr 4 min ago

Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal

From CNN's David Close

Bermuda's Flora Duffy competes during the Women's Individual Triathlon on July 27.
Bermuda's Flora Duffy competes during the Women's Individual Triathlon on July 27. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Bermuda's Flora Duffy has won the women's triathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The victory earns Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal. A four-time Olympian who finished eighth at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Duffy won with a winning time of 1:55:36.

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver while Katie Zaferes of the US earned bronze.

This is the second-ever Olympic medal in Bermuda's Games history. Heavyweight boxer Clarence Hill earned the bronze medal at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

3 hr 41 min ago

These are the athletes who've had to drop out of the Olympics because of Covid-19

From CNN's Seamus Fagan, David Close and Jill Martin

Competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo began Wednesday, more than a year after the original start date after the Games were delayed due to the pandemic.

But with Covid-19 still spreading unchecked in Japan, organizers have been forced to take unprecedented steps to keep competitors and the public safe.

Athletes who contracted coronavirus have seen their Olympic dreams dashed. Some tested positive in Japan, some before coming.

These are the athletes we know who have publicly dropped out due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Team USA:

  • Bradley Beal – Men’s basketball (Placed in health and safety protocol but hasn’t publicly disclosed a positive Covid-19 test)
  • Taylor Crabb – Men’s beach volleyball
  • Kara Eaker – Women’s gymnastics
  • Coco Gauff – Women’s tennis
  • Katie Lou Samuelson – Women’s 3x3 basketball
  • Bryson DeChambeau — USA Golf

Team Czech Republic:

  • Barbora Hermannova – Women’s beach volleyball (Ruled out because her partner Sluková-Nausch tested positive for Covid.)
  • Simon Nausch – Coach, women’s beach volleyball
  • Ondrej Perusic – Men’s beach volleyball
  • Michal Schlegel – Men’s cycling
  • Pavel Širuček – Men’s table tennis
  • Markéta Sluková-Nausch – Women’s beach volleyball

Team Great Britain:

  • Dan Evans – Men’s tennis
  • Amber Hill – Women’s shooting
  • Johanna Konta – Women’s tennis

Team Mexico:

  • Hector Velazquez – Baseball
  • Sammy Solis – Baseball

Team Netherlands:

  • Finn Florijn – Men’s rowing
  • Candy Jacobs – Women’s skateboarding
  • Reshmie Oogink — Taekwondo

Team South Africa:

  • Kamohelo Mahlatsi – Men’s football
  • Thabiso Monyane – Men’s football

Team Australia:

  • Alex de Minaur – Men’s tennis

Team Chile:

  • Fernanda Aguirre – Women’s taekwondo

Team Portugal:

  • Frederico Morais – Men’s surfing

Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee):

  • Ilya Borodin – Men’s Swimming
8 hr 4 min ago

These are the key Olympic events to watch tonight in the US

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

The 2020 Summer Olympics — which were delayed a year for the Covid-19 pandemic — are underway in Tokyo. While Japan is 13 hours ahead of the US East Coast, you can watch some events live and NBC broadcasts tonight.

Here's a look at some of the events we're watching this evening:

  • Beach Volleyball: Team USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain. The events airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA and also streams live.
  • Swimming: Ryan Murphy (men’s 100m backstroke) and Lilly King (women’s 100m breaststroke) are competing. Swimming finals kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and on live streams.
  • Surfing: Both the men’s and women’s surfing competitions move into the quarterfinals (subject to change depending on wave conditions.) Quarterfinals and semifinals start at 6 p.m. ET. Live streams will be as follows: men’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m. ET, women’s quarterfinals at 8:20 p.m. ET, men’s semifinals at 10:45 p.m. ET and women’s semifinals at 12 a.m. ET.
  • Women’s basketball: Look for Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart. The US women’s basketball team is favored to win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. Heading into Tuesday morning, you can watch the United States vs. Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. ET on USA.
10 hr 35 min ago

Japan stuns China to win historic mixed Olympic table tennis gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Japan's Mizutani Jun and Mima Ito react during their table tennis mixed doubles gold medal match against China on July 26.
Japan's Mizutani Jun and Mima Ito react during their table tennis mixed doubles gold medal match against China on July 26. The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Japan’s mixed doubles pair of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito claimed their country's first ever Olympic table tennis gold medal with a dramatic victory over China’s Xu Xin and Liu Shinwen on Monday.

It was the first time the mixed doubles event had been played at the Olympics and Monday’s finale didn’t fail to disappoint.

Mizutani and Ito came back from 2 sets down to win 4-3, clinching the final set 11-6.

Victory for the pair ended years of incredible Chinese dominance in the sport.

China had won every Olympic title in the table tennis since South Korea’s Ryu Seung-min triumphed in the men’s singles competition at the 2004 Athens Games.

Mizutani and Ito’s victory sees Japan end Monday top of the Olympics medals table with eight gold medals, one more than the United States.

10 hr 55 min ago

Here's who took home the 21 gold medals won on Monday

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

The Olympics are in full swing in Tokyo, with 21 gold medals won on Monday. You can track the medal count here.

Here's who walked off a winner:

Archery 

  • Men's Team: Republic of Korea

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Canoe Slalom

  • Men's Canoe: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia

Cycling Mountain Bike

  • Men's Cross-country: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain

Diving

  • Men's Synchronized 10m Platform: Great Britain

Fencing

  • Women's Sabre Individual: Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC
  • Men's Foil Individual: Cheung Ka Long, Hong Kong, China

Judo

  • Women's -57kg: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo
  • Men's -73kg: Shohei Ono, Japan

Shooting

  • Women's Skeet: Amber English, United States
  • Men's Skeet: Vincent Hancock, United States

Skateboarding

  • Women's Street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan

Swimming

  • Women's 100m Butterfly: Margaret MacNeil, Canada
  • Men's 100m Breaststroke: Adam Peaty, Great Britain
  • Women's 400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
  • Men's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: United States

Table Tennis

  • Mixed Doubles: Jun Mizutani/Mima Ito, Japan

Taekwondo

  • Women's -67kg: Matea Jelic, Croatia
  • Men's -80kg: Maksim Khramtcov, ROC

Triathlon

  • Men's Individual: Krisitan Blummenfelt, Norway

Weightlifting

  • Women's 55kg: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines
11 hr 4 min ago

Daughter of Russian Olympic Committee president wins fencing gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

The Russian Olympic Committee's Sofia Pozdniakova celebrates after winning the Sabre Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout on July 26.
The Russian Olympic Committee's Sofia Pozdniakova celebrates after winning the Sabre Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout on July 26. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sofia Pozdniakova, daughter of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdniakov, secured a gold in the individual women's sabre fencing competition on Monday.

Two-time world champion Pozdniakova, who was making her Olympic debut, defeated ROC teammate Sofya Velikaya 15-11 in the final.

For 36-year-old Velikaya it was a third Olympic silver medal after she finished runner-up at London 2012 and Rio 2016. 

Pozdniakova follows in the footsteps of her father Stanislav who previously won 4 Olympic gold medals in the sabre competitions – 3 coming in the team competition at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 200, respectively, and 1 in the individual competition at Atlanta 1996.

Pozdniakov was appointed President of the Russian Olympic Committee in May 2018.

Remember: Due to a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency for doping non-compliance, Russian athletes are note competing under their country's name, flag and national anthem at major international sporting events until Dec. 16, 2022. They are officially recognized as members of ROC.

11 hr 18 min ago

Hidilyn Diaz wins the Philippines' first ever gold medal

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competes in the 55kg weightlifting event on July 26.
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competes in the 55kg weightlifting event on July 26. Luca Bruno/AP

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has won the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal after she won the women's 55kg event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, setting an Olympic record with a total mark of 224 kg.

Prior to Diaz's gold, the Philippines had claimed 10 Olympic medals (3 silvers and 7 bronzes). She won the silver medal in the women's 53kg event at the 2016 Rio Games. 

The Philippines captured their first medal of the Summer Games.

Liao Qiuyun of China took silver with 223 kg and Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze with 213 kg. 

11 hr 18 min ago

Hong Kong fencing athlete wins gold medal — the city's first in 25 years

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Edgar Cheung celebrates after winning against Italy's Alessio Foconi in the individual foil qualifying bout on July 26.
Hong Kong's Edgar Cheung celebrates after winning against Italy's Alessio Foconi in the individual foil qualifying bout on July 26. Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong fencing athlete Edgar Cheung has won the city's first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in 25 years, beating Italy's Daniele Garozzo at the men's foil finals.

Cheung beat Garozzo — who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics — by 15 to 11 on Monday night local time in Tokyo, becoming the first Hong Kong fencing athlete to win a medal at the Olympics.

Speaking to the media after the victory, Cheung said he still could not believe his win.

"We must persist, and we should not give up easily," he said. "I want to thank all Hong Kong people for their support."

Hong Kong has now won two gold medals at the Olympics, the first of which was won by windsurfer Lee Lai-shan in 1996.

12 hr 3 min ago

The Russian Olympics Committee clinches the gold in men's gymnastics

The Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold during the Men's Team Final on July 26.
The Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning gold during the Men's Team Final on July 26. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee has captured the gold medal in men's all-round gymnastics.

Nikita Nagornyy, Denis Abliazin and Artur Dalaloyan and David Belyavskiy together scored a total of 262.500, which is the top mark.

Japan claimed the silver with a total of 262.397, and China took the bronze medal with a score of 261.894.

What is the Russian Olympic Committee? Due to a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency for doping non-compliance, Russian athletes aren’t competing under their country's name, flag and national anthem at major international sporting events until Dec. 16, 2022. They are officially recognized as members of ROC, an abbreviation of Russian Olympic Committee.