Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal

Bermuda's Flora Duffy competes during the Women's Individual Triathlon on July 27. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Bermuda's Flora Duffy has won the women's triathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The victory earns Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal. A four-time Olympian who finished eighth at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Duffy won with a winning time of 1:55:36.

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver while Katie Zaferes of the US earned bronze.

This is the second-ever Olympic medal in Bermuda's Games history. Heavyweight boxer Clarence Hill earned the bronze medal at the 1976 Games in Montreal.