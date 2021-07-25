Japan's Yuto Horigome reacts as he competes in the street final on July 25. (Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images)

Yuto Horigome of Japan has won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding after the men's street final on Sunday.

Horigome finished with a score of 37.18.

Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler won silver with a score of 36.15, and American Jagger Eaton won bronze with a score of 35.35. Pre-event favorite Nyjah Huston of the United States failed to medal in the event, finishing in seventh with a score of 26.10.

Horigome's win is Japan's third gold medal so far during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, bringing the host country's total medal count to four.