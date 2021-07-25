Bryson DeChambeau watches his drive during a practice round for The British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's, Sandwich, England on July 14. (Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

US golfer Bryson DeChambeau will not compete in the Olympic Games after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to departing for Tokyo, according to USA Golf.

"Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19, as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan. He will be unable to compete for Team USA," USA Golf said in a press release.

Two-time Olympian Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau. His first round of competition is set for Thursday, July 29.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” said DeChambeau.

“Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour including one major championship, the 2020 US Open.