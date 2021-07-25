Why it feels surreal to watch the Tokyo Olympics in person
From CNN's Scott Reeves in Tokyo
Sunday night's men's basketball matchup between the US and France featured some of the world's most famous athletes.
From France's Nicolas Batum and Rudy Gobert to Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant on the US roster, both teams fielded big stars on multimillion dollar NBA contracts.
And yet, the atmosphere felt like a high school basketball game.
With Tokyo holding the Olympics in the middle of a state of emergency, almost all fans have been banned from viewing competition. The normally palpable excitement of the competition is, like the stadium, nearly empty.
Security guards and volunteers outnumber spectators, who are in the hundreds. They consist exclusively of media, VIPs and other team members.
France's stunning upset of Team USA — which hadn't lost in the Olympics since Athens in 2004, had all the makings of a professional basketball game — the usual music, replays and commentary.
It was amazing to witness history, but the atmosphere was surreal.
1 hr 11 min ago
Skateboarding's Olympic odyssey continues
From CNN's George Ramsay at the Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo
After Japan’s Yuto Horigome claimed the first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding on Sunday, it’s time for the women’s street event at Tokyo’s Ariake Sports Park.
Skateboarding certainly has a different look and feel compared to most Olympic events, with music pumping, a lively stadium announcer calling each move, and riders whooping and cheering as they land tricks.
“They need the cool factor,” skateboarding legend Tony Hawk told CNN of the decision to add skateboarding to the Olympic program. It seems to have that.
Dutch rider Roos Zwetsloot currently leads with a score of 13.48 as the second heat of the prelims draws to a close. She’s followed by home favorite Aori Nishimura in second, and Philippines’ Margie Didal, who’s brought a great sense of fun and energy to the competition so far, in third.
There are still 10 riders and two more heats to come before the top eight progress to the finals.
9 hr 8 min ago
US basketball coach Gregg Popovich on loss: "When you lose a game you’re not surprised, you’re disappointed"
Team USA head basketball coach Gregg Popovich spoke with the media after the Americans, 83-76, opening group play loss to France in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
“When you lose a game you’re not surprised, you’re disappointed. I don’t understand the word surprise – that sort of disses the French team, so to speak, as if we were supposed to beat them by 30 or something,” Popovich said.
Team USA had an eight point lead with four minutes left in the game, but the French team mounted a 16-2 run, highlighted by leading scorer Evan Fournier’s go-ahead three-pointer with less than a minute left to seal the win. The loss snaps a 25-game win streak dating back to the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, when Team USA lost to Argentina.
“We have to be more consistent. We had two nine-point leads and one 10-point lead, and then an eight-point lead at the end of the game, and we gave all of those up because of lack of consistent defense, too many errors,” Popovich added. “We had, on offense, dry possessions where we didn't move and took ill-advised shots. So you understand it, you look at it, and you go to work and you try to get better.”
Despite pulling off the upset victory, the French team is not celebrating yet. French center Rudy Gobert said after the victory, “I mean it’s great, but, until we have what we want to have around our neck, it doesn’t really matter.”
Fournier, who scored a game-high 28 points, expressed a similar sentiment saying, it is a big win for us obviously, but we have to move on and show people back home that these guys can be beaten. With the right coach, the right mentality, the right work, you can compete against anyone, and it is not because we are a small country we should have any complexes. We are just as big as anyone you just have to believe.”
Both teams return to the court on Wednesday with Team USA scheduled to play Iran, while the French team faces off against the Czech Republic.
10 hr 6 min ago
Naomi Osaka feels "refreshed and happy" as she kicks off her Olympic campaign with a victory
From CNN's George Ramsay
These are early days for the Tokyo Olympics, but Naomi Osaka is quickly emerging as the headline act.
Two days after lighting the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony — a moment she called "the greatest athletic achievement and honor" of her life — Osaka took to the tennis court for her first game in almost two months on Sunday, defeating China's Saisai Zheng 6-1 6-4 on Ariake Tennis Park's Centre Court.
Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty's surprise loss against Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier on Sunday means Osaka is now the top-ranked player in the women's draw in her bid to become the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic tennis medal.
The four-time grand slam champion hadn't played since withdrawing from the French Open at the end of May, which followed her decision not to undertake media duties for mental health reasons.
She chose not to play in Wimbledon, too, but has arrived in Tokyo rejuvenated and ready to make her mark.
"This, playing the Olympics, has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I feel like the break I took was very needed," the 23-year-old Osaka told reporters. "I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again."
USA Basketball defeated by France for first Olympic loss since 2004
The United States men’s basketball team was defeated by France 83-76 in the team’s opening game of group play.
The loss snaps a 25-game win streak dating back to the 2004 Summer Games in Athens when Team USA lost to Argentina.
France ended the game on a 16-2 run to seal the win, behind Evan Fournier’s team-leading 28-point effort.
Team USA will next play Iran on Wednesday.
12 hr 11 min ago
Here are the gold medal winners at the Olympics
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
18 gold medals have been awarded so far at the Olympic games. Here's a round-up of the winners of gold so far:
Archery
Women's Team: Republic of Korea
Cycling
Women's Road Race: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria
Diving
Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard: China
Fencing
Women's Foil Individual: Lee Kiefer, USA
Men's Epee Individual: Romain Cannone, France
Judo
Women's -52kg: Uta Abe, Japan
Men's -66kg: Hifumi Abe, Japan
Shooting
Women's 10m Air Pistol: Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC
Men's 10m Air Rifle: William Shaner, USA
Skateboarding
Men's Street: Yuto Horigome, Japan
Swimming
Men's 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, USA
Men's 400m Freestyle: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia
Women's 400m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
Women's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: Australia
Taekwondo
Women's -57kg: Anastasija Zolotic, USA
Men's -68kg: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan
Weightlifting
Men's 61kg: LI Fabin, China
Men's 67kg: Chen Lijun, China
1 hr 45 min ago
Here's who is leading in the medal count after Sunday's events
After the completion of Sunday's events, China currently edges the US in the medal count, with six gold medals and 11 total.
The US is just behind with 10 total medals, four of them gold.
Japan is currently second to China with five gold medals so far at the games.
12 hr 38 min ago
Anastasija Zolotic becomes first American woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo
American Anastasija Zolotic won gold in the women's -57kg Taekwondo event after beating Russian Olympic Committee's Tatiana Minina, who claimed silver, 25-17 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Zolotic is the first US woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo.
The United States captured its fourth gold medal of the Summer Games and the nation's tenth overall.
Bronze went to Hatice Ilgun of Turkey and Chinese Taipei's Lo Chia-Ling.
13 hr 18 min ago
Pope says the Olympics is a sign of hope in the time of the pandemic
Pope Francis blessed the organizers, athletes, and those involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during his Sunday blessing.
“In this time of the pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood in the name of healthy competition,” the Pope said.
Here's some more from the Pope's blessing:
“In recent days, torrential rains have hit the city of Zhengzhou, in the province of Henan in China, causing devastating floods. I pray for the victims and their families, and I express my closeness and solidarity to all those who suffer from this calamity. Last Friday the 32nd Olympics opened in Tokyo. In this time of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood in the name of healthy competition. God bless the organizers, the athletes and all those who collaborate for this great sports festival.”