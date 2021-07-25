Why it feels surreal to watch the Tokyo Olympics in person

The nearly empty stadium is seen from CNN's seats at Sunday night's men's basketball game between USA and France. (Scott Reeves/CNN)

Sunday night's men's basketball matchup between the US and France featured some of the world's most famous athletes.

From France's Nicolas Batum and Rudy Gobert to Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant on the US roster, both teams fielded big stars on multimillion dollar NBA contracts.

And yet, the atmosphere felt like a high school basketball game.

With Tokyo holding the Olympics in the middle of a state of emergency, almost all fans have been banned from viewing competition. The normally palpable excitement of the competition is, like the stadium, nearly empty.

Security guards and volunteers outnumber spectators, who are in the hundreds. They consist exclusively of media, VIPs and other team members.

France's stunning upset of Team USA — which hadn't lost in the Olympics since Athens in 2004, had all the makings of a professional basketball game — the usual music, replays and commentary.

It was amazing to witness history, but the atmosphere was surreal.