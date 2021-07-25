The second day of the 2020 Olympics begins with gold for Team USA and skateboarding makes its Olympic debut

Chase Kalisz of Team United States celebrates after winning the Men's 400m individual medley on July 25. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It's Sunday, July 25 -- the second official day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Here's what you need to know.

New Covid-19 cases announced: Ten new Covid-19 cases were reported on day two, bringing the total number of Games-related cases to 137, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers Sunday. Two of the new cases were reported from Tokyo's Olympic Village, one of which was identified as an athlete, organizers said. Another athlete also tested positive but was not a resident of the Olympic Village.

The US Olympic Committee said a US Olympic athlete tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo. The committee did not reveal the identity of the athlete.

Athletes struggle with 'brutal' weather: Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic described the humidity as "brutal" after beating Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the men's singles first round, while Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev resorted to using a mobile air conditioner to keep himself cool. CNN's weather team said temperatures on Saturday climbed to near 34°C (93°F) across the greater Tokyo region, with "oppressive" humidity levels above 80%.

What's on the schedule: Sunday opened with Team USA winning their first medals of the Games in the men's and women's 400-meter individual medley events. The United States surpassed China for the overall lead.

Sunday also sees some sporting greats make their debut, including Olympic flame lighter and Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka and US gymnastics star Simone Biles. And skateboarding makes its Olympic debut, with the men's street competition. It is one of a handful of new sports in Tokyo, and US star Nyjah Huston is expected to shine having won four world titles and more than a dozen X Games golds.

The full Olympics schedule can be found here.