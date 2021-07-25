Tokyo reports more than 1,700 new Covid-19 cases amid Olympic Games

Tokyo reported 1,763 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the second official day of competition for the Olympic Games, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
Last Sunday, the Japanese capital reported 1,008 new Covid-19 cases.
There have been 137 Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games, according to organizers.
Additionally, below is the list of athletes CNN has reported so far who have dropped out of Tokyo 2020 due to a positive Covid-19 test or were placed in Covid-19 protocol in recent weeks.
- Total number of athletes who tested positive in Japan: 13
- Total number of athletes who tested positive or placed in protocol prior to departing for Japan: 12
- Not clear where the athlete tested positive: 1
(*players tested positive in Japan)
Team USA: 6
Katie Lou Samuelson - Women's 3x3 Basketball
Coco Gauff - Women's Tennis
*Kara Eaker - Women's Gymnastics
*Taylor Crabb - Men's Beach Volleyball
Bradley Beal - Men's Basketball
Bryson DeChambeau - Golf
Rest of the World: 20
*Simon Geschke - German Cyclist
Frederico Morais - Portuguese surfer
*Finn Florijn - Dutch Rower
Amber Hill - Great Britain Shooting
Dan Evans - Great Britain Tennis
Johanna Konta - Great Britain Tennis
Hector Velazquez - Mexico Baseball
Sammy Solis - Mexico Baseball
Alex de Minaur - Australia Men's Tennis
Ilya Borodin - Swimmer on Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)
*Thabiso Monyane - South Africa Men's Football
*Kamohelo Mahlatsi - South Africa Men's Football
*Pavel Sirucek - Czech Republic Men's Table Tennis
*Candy Jacobs - Netherlands Women's Skateboarding
*Fernanda Aguirre - Chile Women's Taekwondo
*Ondrej Perusic - Czech Republic Men's Beach Volleyball
*Reshmie Oogink- Netherlands Taekwondo
*Marketa Nausch- Czech Woman's Volleyball
*Michal Schlegel - Czech Men’s Cyclist
John Rahm - Spain Men’s Golf