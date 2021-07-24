US fails to win medal on first day of Summer Olympics for the first time in nearly 50 years

Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi picks up her medal presented by IOC member Sergey Bubka during a medal ceremony for the women's -48kg judo competition on July 24. The United States failed to win any medals on the first day of the Summer Olympics for the first time in nearly 50 years. Jae C. Hong/AP

Team USA ended day one of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics without a medal in the Summer Games for the first time since 1972.

The Americans competed in five of the seven events on Saturday. In the first medal event, China’s Yang Qian took the women’s 10m air rifle final gold, while Team USA competitor and event favorite Mary Tucker finished sixth.

World No. 1 Brady Ellison and teammate Mackenzie Brown, competing in the archery mixed team event, were eliminated after losing to Indonesia 5-4 in the first round.

Team USA also competed in the fencing, cycling and weightlifting medal events. China finished with four medals to lead all other countries.

Despite not reaching the podium on day one, it wasn’t all bad news for Team USA. The women’s water polo team notched a 25-4 victory over Japan, setting a then-Olympic record for goals in a game (25), margin of victory (21).

However, Spain’s women’s polo team would break those records several hours later with a 29-4 victory over South Africa.

Also, the US Women's National Team rebounded from their opening match loss with a dominating 6-1 victory over New Zealand. The Americans also won both of their 3x3 basketball matches, 17-10 against France and 21-9 against Mongolia, while the softball team remained unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Mexico.