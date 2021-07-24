China criticizes NBC for “incomplete map” in Olympics coverage

China’s Consulate General in New York has criticized American network NBC for using “an incomplete map of China” when broadcasting the Chinese delegation’s entry at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

In a statement released on social media Saturday, the consulate’s spokesperson said the map “created a very bad influence and harmed the dignity and emotion of the Chinese people” and urged NBC to “to recognize the serious nature of this problem."

“The Consulate General in New York would like to point out that the map is an expression of national territory, which symbolizes national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement adds. “Attempts to use the Olympic Games to play political 'tricks' and self-promotion to achieve ulterior motives will never succeed.”

The map displayed of China did not include Taiwan or the South China Sea. NBC told CNN they do not wish to comment on the matter at this time.