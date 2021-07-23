The Olympics stadium looks full of people, but it isn't. Here's how.

Fireworks go off above the sparsely filled Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. Kyodo News/Getty Images

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is in Tokyo, described the atmosphere inside the stadium at the Olympics Opening Ceremony as "so quiet."

While it looks like there are people in all of the seats filling up the stadium, there are not. It's "just seat coverings in different colors to make it look like there's people here," according to Gupta.

There are 950 VIPs taking part in the ceremony, according to Tokyo 2020 spokesman Hidemasa Nakamura, including around 800 foreign guests and 150 from Japan, CNN affiliate TV Asahi reported.