Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva is recovering after fainting from the heat

Archer Svetlana Gomboeva is treated for heat exhaustion in the women's individual ranking round during the Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 23, in Tokyo. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva is recovering after fainting from heatstroke at the Olympics on Friday, her team said in a statement.

Gomboeva was seen by doctors after fainting, who gave her water to drink and then sent her to rest. She will return and continue competing at a later date, the statement said.

"Everything is normal," the Russian Olympic Committee said. "She is feeling well."

The incident was not altogether surprising, as the Tokyo Olympics are forecast to be one of the hottest Summer Games in decades. While the average high temperature in Tokyo during the period of the Olympics is 86-88 degrees Fahrenheit (30-31 degrees Celsius), temperatures in recent years have approached as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in the city.

In early 2019, the International Olympic Committee both acknowledged and addressed some of the hot weather concerns by moving the marathon and various outdoor events to the cooler northern city of Sapporo — which is located about 500 miles (800 kilometers) north of Tokyo. However, temperatures in Sapporo were forecast to hit highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius) over the next week, according to CNN Weather.

Gomboeva is representing the Russian Olympic Committee. Russian athletes aren’t competing under their national name at the Tokyo Games due to sanctions over doping. The official Russian team was banned from taking part in the 2020 Olympics by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for not complying with the organization's investigations.