Here's how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony today in the US

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony officially kicks off the Games today. The ceremony will take place in the early hours of US Eastern time due to Tokyo's time difference.

What's the time difference? Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time, so many of the events — including the opening ceremony — will be replayed each day on NBC in the US. However, if you want to watch the events live, many will be held during the early morning in US Eastern Time.

When can I watch the ceremony? The event will take place at 8 p.m. local time in Japan on Friday, which is 7 a.m. ET.

If you miss the live broadcast, the roughly four-hour opening ceremony will also be replayed at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Olympics in the US? NBC, its sister cable networks, its dedicated site NBCOlympics.com and the company’s new streaming platform, Peacock, will broadcast the Olympics.

In linear form, coverage will spill across NBC and eight other Comcast-owned cable channels, including USA, CNBC, NBC Sports Network and Telemundo. The menu will total more than 7,000 hours encompassing 35 sports, with NBC serving as the home for highlights and top events.

