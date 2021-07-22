Japanese and Tokyo 2020 Olympic flags wave at the Aomi Urban Sports Park ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 22. Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

With temperatures already soaring in Tokyo, athletes could be set for the warmest Olympic Games in decades.

When compared to host cities dating back to 1984 in Los Angeles, Tokyo's average high temperature is the warmest and also the wettest for the two weeks when events are scheduled to take place.

The average temperature combined with humidity in Tokyo has the potential to make these Games feel even hotter than Atlanta and Athens.

Tokyo is also threatened by typhoons, which can bring torrential rain, high winds and flash flooding. The threat of typhoons lasts from May through October but usually peaks in August and September.

When Tokyo last hosted the Olympics in 1964, it did so in the cooler month of October.

