With the opening ceremony just a day away, plenty of athletes are now arriving in Japan. One of them will be six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix.
The USA track and field star spoke to CNN earlier this year about her eventful journey to Tokyo 2020 and how she managed to keep training amid the pandemic.
"It has been quite the experience, a lot of things I could never have predicted, a lot of challenges in the way. "Really just having a solid place to train in, that's been the biggest challenge. I never would have imagined that that would be the case leading towards Tokyo."
Felix's two-year-old daughter Camryn has also made a few appearances on the track as the Olympian has juggled motherhood and training.
At least 5 US athletes will not compete in the Olympics due to Covid-19
A number of athletes from around the globe have withdrawn from the Games due to positive Covid-19 tests. From Team USA, at least five athletes will not be competing due to the virus.
Here's what we know about the US athletes:
Taylor Crabb: The US men's beach volleyball player will not be participating in the Games after testing positive for coronavirus, according to NBC News. "The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that a member of Team USA tested positive upon their arrival into Japan," USA Volleyball said in a statement. Crabb is expected to be replaced by Tri Bourne, according to California newspaper The Orange County Register
Kara Eaker: The 18-year-oldUS gymnastics team alternate tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to her father. Despite being asymptomatic and vaccinated, Eaker tested positive in multiple tests after arriving in Japan, her father said. She will now be isolating in a hotel for 10 days before returning home to the US. In addition, a second alternate on the gymnastics team is in isolation after having close contact with Eaker, USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
Cori "Coco" Gauff: The 17-year-old women's tennis player, ranked 25th in the world, will miss the Games after she tested positive for Covid-19. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," Gauff tweeted Sunday. "I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."
Katie Lou Samuelson: The US Olympic 3x3 women's basketball team member saidon Instagram that she will not be able to compete in the Games after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Samuelson, 24, said she was "heartbroken" to come down with Covid-19 because she was fully vaccinated. "I am devastated to share that after getting sick with COVID-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo," she wrote. "Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope that someday soon, I can come back and fulfill that dream." Samuelson has had her roster spot filled by Jackie Young.
Bradley Beal: The NBA All-Star is missing the Games after being placed in USA Basketball's health and safety protocol, but he hasn't publicly disclosed a positive Covid-19 test.
CNN's Alyssa Kraus, Homero De la Fuente, Amir Vera, Kevin Dotson, Dan Moriarty and Chie Kobayashi contributed to this post.
2 hr 35 min ago
Australia Olympic chief orders Queensland leader to attend Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony
From CNN's Ben Westcott
While all eyes are on Tokyo, there were celebrations in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday after the city was officially awarded the 2032 Summer Olympics.
But amid the excitement, there was an awkward moment when Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was publicly berated by the head of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) over her plans to not attend the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday. Brisbane is the capital of the state of Queensland.
"You are going to the opening ceremony .... There will be an opening and a closing ceremony in 2032, and all of you have got to get along there and understand the traditional parts of that, what's involved in an opening ceremony," AOC chief John Coates said to Palaszczuk at a news conference in Tokyo. "None of you are staying behind and hiding in your rooms, all right?"
After being berated by Coates at the news conference, Palaszczuk replied: "I don't want to offend anybody."
Coates was criticized on social media by people who said his attitude was sexist. "This is disgusting. And yet another example of how women are treated in sport," said former chief executive of Swimming Australia Leigh Russell on Twitter.
In a statement Thursday, Coates said his remarks had been "completely misinterpreted by people who weren't in the room."
"The Premier and I have a long standing and very successful relationship. We both know the spirit of my remarks and I have no indication that she was offended in any way," the statement said.
This post has been updated with John Coates' statement.
3 hr 17 min ago
Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony show director fired over decades-old anti-Semitic comments
From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020's opening ceremony show director was dismissed Thursday, shortly after local media reported on anti-Semitic comments he made about the Holocaust in 1998.
Comedian Kentaro Kobayashi would be dismissed for his past performance, which ridiculed "painful facts of history," Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement.
"As the opening ceremony is approaching, we deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to many people concerned, the citizens of Tokyo, and the people of Tokyo," the statement read.
Though Kobayashi's comments were made more than two decades ago, they only recently resurfaced in the Japanese press.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish global human rights group, on Wednesday condemned the remarks.
"Any association of this person to the Tokyo Olympics would insult the memory of six million Jews and make a cruel mockery of the Paralympics," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the center's associate dean and global social action director.
Kobayashi apologized in a statement, saying his past behavior was "inadequate."
"As a person who is in the business of entertaining people, it should not be my job to make people feel unpleasant. I understand that my foolish choice of words at the time was a mistake, and I regret it," he said.
Organizers did not explain in their statement how Kobayashi will be replaced just a day before the opening ceremony.
Kobayashi is the second official tied to the event to lose his post this week due to comments that were recently made public. The opening and closing ceremonies' music composer, Keigo Oyamada, resigned from his position after he was criticized for saying in interviews that he bullied classmates.
The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, but will be pared down in comparison to previous versions. Only about About 950 VIPs will attend, organizers said.
4 hr ago
Coronavirus cases linked to Tokyo 2020 rise to 91, organizers say
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
The number of Covid-19 cases in Japan linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has risen to 91 with the official start of the Games just one day away.
Eleven new cases were reported Thursday, including four people staying in the Olympic Village, organizers said. Two were athletes and two were "Games-related personnel."
The total number of cases reported from the village is now nine.
Tokyo 2020 is not revealing the names nor nationalities of the Covid-19 cases.
3 hr 50 min ago
It's the second day of Olympic competition in Tokyo. Here's what you should know
The Olympics formally kick off Friday night in Tokyo with the opening ceremony, but competition at the pandemic-delayed Summer Games is already underway.
Here's what you need to know ahead of the second day of events:
Covid keeps coming: The challenges of holding one of the world's most prestigious sporting competitions during a pandemic have never been more clear. Several athletes have seen their dreams dashed after testing positive either in their home countries or upon arrival in Japan. Dozens of cases in Japan have been tied to the Games.
With a little more than 24 hours to go until the opening ceremony, organizers continue to exude confidence the Olympics can be held successfully with the safety measures in place.
Still, things look remarkably different than years past. The nearly empty stadiums in which athletes are competing are a constant visual reminder of the pandemic's toll. Tomorrow's festivities may look even more barren. Organizers said only 950 VIPs will attend the opening ceremony, held in a stadium with 68,000 seats.
“The world needs now more than ever a celebration of hope," World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a speech in Tokyo ahead of the Games. "The celebrations may be more muted this year, but the message of hope is all the more important.”
Activist athletes: Five women's football teams protested against racism ahead of their opening matches: Great Britain, Chile, the United States, Sweden and New Zealand. Australia's team remained standing with their arms locked together and posed for a pre-game photo with the country's Indigenous flag.
Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt said after the match they were standing up for human rights.
Softball, football and shooting: The schedule today is lighter than a normal Olympic day, but here are some of the highlights:
Stina Blackstenius' brace and Lina Hurtig's thumping header gave Sweden a deserved victory, and the US looked like a shadow of the team that won the World Cup two years ago.
Brazil makes history: Marta, widely regarded as one of the greatest female footballers of all time, became the first player to score in five straight Olympics after netting in her country's 5-0 win against China.
Another Brazil legend, Formiga, became the first women's player to take part in seven Olympic Games after playing 72 minutes against China.
Netherlands thrashes Zambia: The Dutch beat Zambia 10-3, breaking the record for the most goals scored by a single team in a women's Olympic football match. It was also the highest-scoring game in women's Olympic football since it made its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
4 hr 21 min ago
About 950 VIPs will attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
From CNN's Arthur Syin in Tokyo
About 950 VIPs will attend the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Japanese capital on Friday, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi.
The total will include around 800 foreign guests and 150 from Japan, the affiliate reported.