Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during the IOC news conference ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, in Tokyo, Japan. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

While all eyes are on Tokyo, there were celebrations in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday after the city was officially awarded the 2032 Summer Olympics.

But amid the excitement, there was an awkward moment when Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was publicly berated by the head of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) over her plans to not attend the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday. Brisbane is the capital of the state of Queensland.

"You are going to the opening ceremony .... There will be an opening and a closing ceremony in 2032, and all of you have got to get along there and understand the traditional parts of that, what's involved in an opening ceremony," AOC chief John Coates said to Palaszczuk at a news conference in Tokyo.

"None of you are staying behind and hiding in your rooms, all right?"

Palaszczuk had already said she would not attend the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony.

After being berated by Coates at the news conference, Palaszczuk replied: "I don't want to offend anybody."

Coates was criticized on social media by people who said his attitude was sexist. "This is disgusting. And yet another example of how women are treated in sport," said former chief executive of Swimming Australia Leigh Russell on Twitter.