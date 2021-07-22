What you need to know about the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Markéta Sluková-Nausch of the Czech Republic prepares to serve in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Tokyo at Shiokaze Park on July 25, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. (Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Beach volleyball player Markéta Sluková-Nausch, one of the Czech athletes who won’t be able to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo because of a positive Covid-19 test, said she felt very disappointed about the way her Olympic dream has ended.

Sluková-Nausch’s positive test – announced on Thursday – also rules out her playing partner Barbora Hermannová from the Games.

“I know that many much worse things are happening around the world right now, but truthfully, in our own sporting micro-world, the world we have lived in and are living in now, it is extremely sad for Bára [Barbora Hermannova] and I that our journey to Tokyo, the journey that was meant to be a pinnacle, had to end in this way,” Sluková-Nausch said in a statement provided to CNN by her representative.

Tokyo was due to be the third Games for Sluková-Nausch and the second for Hermannová.

The pair were scheduled to open the Olympic women’s beach volleyball tournament against Japan on Saturday.

“We cried, then we swore, then we cried again. I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition,” Sluková-Nausch said.

Sluková-Nausch said she discovered she traveled on a flight with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 right after her arrival to Tokyo.

“I was tested roughly eight times in the past 24 hours, some results were positive, some were ambiguous, some were negative, but unfortunately, the final verdict is that I’ve tested positive and that means that we will not be able to play at the tournament,” the 33-year-old added.