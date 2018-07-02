Thai soldiers walk out of the entrance to the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, Friday, June 29. Thai soldiers walk out of the entrance to the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, Friday, June 29.

Rescue teams have found the 12 boys and their coach alive — but getting them out of the cave will be a challenge, Pat Moret, a rescue consultant, tells CNN.

The team will likely need a lot of medical treatment before they can be moved.

"They'll need fluids replacing possibly feeding. They're going to need reheating. They've possibly been lying still for days now. And sensory faculties won't be what they should be. So I would think that they're not really fit to move for maybe 12 hours or so really."

After that, the kids and their coach may need to dive to get out of the cave, Moret said said.

"Worst case scenario is that they have to dive them out. So they're being fully immersed in water, wearing what we know is a full face mask or maybe even some sort of commercial dive helmet to make it a little less stressful for them. But it will be a truly terrifying experience," Moret said.

