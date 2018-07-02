Missing youth soccer team found alive in Thai caveBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Photo shows Thai Navy divers trying to reach trapped boys
A Facebook page from the Thai Navy SEAL divers posted a picture of the rescuers, noting that they are still diving to reach the area with a doctor who will bring "power gels" and other life saving devices.
The SEALs are also planning to send people to accompany the boys while they await rescue, the Facebook post says.
Why getting the kids out could be a “truly terrifying experience” for them
Rescue teams have found the 12 boys and their coach alive — but getting them out of the cave will be a challenge, Pat Moret, a rescue consultant, tells CNN.
The team will likely need a lot of medical treatment before they can be moved.
"They'll need fluids replacing possibly feeding. They're going to need reheating. They've possibly been lying still for days now. And sensory faculties won't be what they should be. So I would think that they're not really fit to move for maybe 12 hours or so really."
After that, the kids and their coach may need to dive to get out of the cave, Moret said said.
"Worst case scenario is that they have to dive them out. So they're being fully immersed in water, wearing what we know is a full face mask or maybe even some sort of commercial dive helmet to make it a little less stressful for them. But it will be a truly terrifying experience," Moret said.
Listen:
The team had hiked through this cave before
From CNN's Jamie Tarabay
Around 1 p.m. last Saturday, the weather was clear when Prajak Sutham, 14, Pipat Bhodi, 15, and some of their soccer teammates chained their bikes to a rail, hooked their backpacks over their shoulders, and hiked into Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the mountains of northern Thailand.
The 12 boys, members of the Wild Boars soccer team, and their 25-year-old coach, had explored the cave before.
Popular with tourists, it's a place locals know well. For the first kilometer (0.6 miles) or so inside the cavernous entrance, limestone rock formations hug high ceilings, creating an almost amphitheater-like atmosphere.
Deeper inside, the passages narrow into places the locals warn it's not safe to go.
For reasons unknown, the boys and their coach ventured on, deeper into the cave network, past signs that warn people not to enter during the rainy season, which usually begins in July.
Governor: We're trying to send food and doctors into the cave
From CNN's Patrick Sarnsamak
Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said in a press conference that teams are still trying to get medical staff and food into the cave.
Families could also be seen cheering about the good news on a live feed on the government's Facebook page.
Thai government is live streaming the rescue on Facebook
Thailand's government went live on Facebook with footage from the rescue operation.
"Live!!" the government wrote. "Found them."
How the rescue operation unfolded
A team of 12 soccer players and their coach disappeared nine days ago while hiking through a cave in Thailand. Here's how the search and rescue operation unfolded:
- June 23: Twelve boys, members of the Wild Boars soccer team, and their 25-year-old coach hiked into Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the mountains of northern Thailand.
- Hours later: A ranger from the national park alerted authorities when he noticed the bikes still chained up after the park had closed. Search and rescue efforts began.
- Last Monday: An official with Thailand's national parks told CNN that rising waters blocked the path leaving the group stuck inside the cave network. Thai Royal Navy SEALs posted on Facebook "Handprints were found around cave's wall. But we still cannot locate the kids."
- Tuesday: The search resumed following a rain delay. Electric cables and ventilation hoses were laid in the cave, the Bangkok Post reported.
- Thursday: Search crews restarted their efforts after another agonizing five-hour pause due to heavy rain.
- Friday: A team of six Chinese experts arrived at the site in Chiang Rai province, according to the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.
- Also on Friday: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the rescue site.
- Saturday: Australia deployed a team of six experts from its national police's Specialist Response Group, according to the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop.
- Today: Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coaches alive.
Chiang Rai governor: "They are all safe"
From CNN’s Kocha Olarn
Governor of Chiang Rai, Narongsak Osottanakorn, confirmed during a press conference that the entire soccer team and coach were found safe in the cave. However, their job isn't done yet.
Here's what the governor said:
"We found the 13 people, and they are all safe. But our mission has not done yet. The first plan, we will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send nurse and doctor to inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night."
JUST IN: Rescuers find missing Thai boys alive in cave
From CNN’s Kocha Olarn
Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coaches alive in a cave in Thailand Monday according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation. They have been missing for nine days. They are reviewing their health.