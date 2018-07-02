Live Updates
Missing youth soccer team found alive in Thai caveBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago5:09 p.m. ET, July 2, 2018
Chiang Rai governor: "They are all safe"
From CNN’s Kocha Olarn
Governor of Chiang Rai, Narongsak Osottanakorn, confirmed during a press conference that the entire soccer team and coach were found safe in the cave. However, their job isn't done yet.
Here's what the governor said:
"We found the 13 people, and they are all safe. But our mission has not done yet. The first plan, we will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send nurse and doctor to inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night."
