"Can we get out today?" one boy asks

The British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) said two of its volunteers deployed to the Tham Luang Nang Non Cave were the divers that found the group of soccer players and their coach deep in the cave.

The group was estimated to be about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) into the cave and 800 meters to 1 kilometer (0.5 to 0.6 miles) below the surface, the BCRC said.

However, the BCRC warned that if it continues to rain, things could get tricky.

"We believe that there is only a short break in the monsoon and all feasible options for the rescue of the boys are being considered," the BCRC said in a news release.

"Although water levels have dropped, the diving conditions remain difficult and any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly because there are significant technical challenges and risks to consider. "

The Thais are now leading the rescue efforts with help from nations around the world -- including the United States, China and Australia -- who are offering help.