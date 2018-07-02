Missing youth soccer team found alive in Thai caveBy Joshua Berlinger, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
"Can we get out today?" one boy asks
CNN's Anna Coren is on the ground in Chiang Rai and learned that after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found, one of them asked a rescuer if they could get out today.
But it's highly unlikely the 12 trapped children and their coach will leave the cave in the next 48 hours, as rescuers want to give them all medical assessments before moving ahead.
They haven't had any food, but managed to stay hydrated by drinking rain water from the roof of the cave, which acts as sort of a natural filter and is significantly cleaner than the muddy pools lapping at their feet.
Boys thought to be about 1 kilometer underground
The British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) said two of its volunteers deployed to the Tham Luang Nang Non Cave were the divers that found the group of soccer players and their coach deep in the cave.
The group was estimated to be about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) into the cave and 800 meters to 1 kilometer (0.5 to 0.6 miles) below the surface, the BCRC said.
However, the BCRC warned that if it continues to rain, things could get tricky.
"We believe that there is only a short break in the monsoon and all feasible options for the rescue of the boys are being considered," the BCRC said in a news release.
"Although water levels have dropped, the diving conditions remain difficult and any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly because there are significant technical challenges and risks to consider. "
The Thais are now leading the rescue efforts with help from nations around the world -- including the United States, China and Australia -- who are offering help.
Bangkok reacts to the boys being found
From CNN's Karla Cripps in Bangkok
Tears of relief flowed heavily throughout Thailand as word quickly spread that divers had finally located the 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach following nine days of excruciating watching and waiting for word of their fate.
Though the news of their survival broke at 10:30 p.m. Bangkok time, the emotional outpouring continued Tuesday morning.
On the streets of Bangkok, commuters were engrossed in their phones as normal, however, most were all focused on one story – the boys’ rescue. In particular, a clip showing English divers talking with the boys following their discovery began to circulate widely on social media, quickly going viral.
It’s been wall-to-wall coverage in Thailand since news of the boys’ situation first broke. Emotions ranged from hope to frustration to despair as heavy rains slowed search efforts.
While the nation carried on as normal, thoughts of the boys and their coach were never far from people’s minds. Some social media users admitted to checking their Twitter feed multiple times per hour, hoping that good news would come.
Thais react to boys being found on social media
The search for the 12 boys and their coach trapped in a cave in northern Thailand has gripped the country for the past nine days. It’s received wall-to-wall coverage in Thai media and dominated the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
When they were found, there was a collective sigh of relief online and at the scene, where workers and rescuers were seen patting each other on the back and high-fiving.
Thais shared their jubilation on Twitter, thanking the local and international teams who have been working hard to rescue the trapped group, using the hashtag #13ชีวิตรอดแล้ว (The 13 have survived).
Why teaching the boys how to cave dive is dangerous
Rescuers in Thailand said they are preparing plans to teach the youth soccer team how to dive so they get out of the cave.
Cave rescue expert Anmar Mirza told CNN diving with the 12 boys is the most dangerous option.
"It can put the divers at risk. The biggest risk is actually to the kids themselves," he said. "Cave diving is incredibly dangerous for people who are very experienced doing it. And now you're looking at taking people who have no experience or very little experience with diving, and putting them into a complete blackout situation, where they have to rely on a regulator and the tanks with them to breathe. And losing that regulator for even a minute or two can be fatal."
Mirza, a member of the US National Cave Rescue Commission, says the safest option would be to shelter in place and provide the boys with supplies until the water level goes down, or a new entrance is found.
Rescuers are pumping 1.6 million liters of water per hour out of the cave, CNN's Mark Phillips reported.
A look at the cave where the youth soccer team is trapped
From CNN's Kocha Olarn and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
The Tham Luang Nang Non cave system is popular with tourists and for the first kilometer (0.6 miles) or so inside the cavernous entrance.
It features limestone rock formations and huge high ceilings, creating an almost amphitheater-like atmosphere.
Late last week trekkers discovered a hidden opening deep in the jungle giving an alternative point of entry to the cave system. The natural chimney, around 1.5 meters in diameter and at least 22 meters (72 feet) deep, was found to the north of the opening of the cave.
The 12 boys and the soccer coach entered the cave in the mountains of northern Thailand on June 23 for a team outing and became stranded. The boys and their coach were believed to have taken refuge in a large, deep chamber, informally known as Pattaya Beach.
Rescue workers prepare 4-month food supply for trapped boys and coach
From CNN’s Kocha Olarn in Chiang Rai
Additional divers and doctors will be sent into the cave to provide medical assistance to the 12 boys and their assistant coach, according to Capt. Akanand Surawan of the Royal Thai Navy.
Air will also be pumped into the cave to improve breathing conditions for the boys and their coach, the captain said in a statement.
Surawan said another phase of the operation involves supplying the team with four months' worth of food and teaching the boys how to dive.
Divers found the boys and their soccer coach alive Monday, nine days after the group went missing.
Four divers went into the cave with survival kits and remained with the boys and their coach to offer assistance, the captain said.
This is what can happen to people who are trapped in the dark for days
Being trapped in blackout conditions for days could lead to anxiety, fear and have impacts on sleep patterns, Dr. Seema Yasmin, a fellow at Stanford University, told CNN.
"There's a fear of being, 11, 12, 13 and not knowing if you're going to make it or if anyone will ever find you, but we also know that there is a psychological impact of being discovered and having that fear and anxiety and wondering when, how or even if you'll ever be rescued because we know here that there are rising water levels and rising mud levels that do pose an impediment to those wanting to rescue those children and their coach and they might also have an understanding that it might be tricky to get them out of there," Yasmin said.
The boys and coach, she said, could lose the ability to distinguish between night and day.
Yasmin said an example of the trauma a person can suffer from being trapped is the 2013 Chilean Mine Rescue, where a mine collapse left 33 miners trapped 2,300 feet underground for 69 days.
"One of my concerns is looking back to that Chilean mining disaster and seeing that when those men were followed up even a year or two later," she said.
"They were depressed, they were anxious and they were broke. They were having trouble forming relationships and a lot of that can occur if you don't get the right physical and psychological support straight after. So we really need to emphasize that they do get that."