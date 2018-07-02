Why teaching the boys how to cave dive is dangerous

Rescuers in Thailand said they are preparing plans to teach the youth soccer team how to dive so they get out of the cave.

Cave rescue expert Anmar Mirza told CNN diving with the 12 boys is the most dangerous option.

"It can put the divers at risk. The biggest risk is actually to the kids themselves," he said. "Cave diving is incredibly dangerous for people who are very experienced doing it. And now you're looking at taking people who have no experience or very little experience with diving, and putting them into a complete blackout situation, where they have to rely on a regulator and the tanks with them to breathe. And losing that regulator for even a minute or two can be fatal."

Mirza, a member of the US National Cave Rescue Commission, says the safest option would be to shelter in place and provide the boys with supplies until the water level goes down, or a new entrance is found.

Rescuers are pumping 1.6 million liters of water per hour out of the cave, CNN's Mark Phillips reported.