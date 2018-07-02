Missing youth soccer team found alive in Thai caveBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Why teaching the boys how to cave dive is dangerous
Rescuers in Thailand said they are preparing plans to teach the youth soccer team how to dive so they get out of the cave.
Cave rescue expert Anmar Mirza told CNN diving with the 12 boys is the most dangerous option.
"It can put the divers at risk. The biggest risk is actually to the kids themselves," he said. "Cave diving is incredibly dangerous for people who are very experienced doing it. And now you're looking at taking people who have no experience or very little experience with diving, and putting them into a complete blackout situation, where they have to rely on a regulator and the tanks with them to breathe. And losing that regulator for even a minute or two can be fatal."
Mirza, a member of the US National Cave Rescue Commission, says the safest option would be to shelter in place and provide the boys with supplies until the water level goes down, or a new entrance is found.
Rescuers are pumping 1.6 million liters of water per hour out of the cave, CNN's Mark Phillips reported.
A look at the cave where the youth soccer team is trapped
From CNN's Kocha Olarn and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
The Tham Luang Nang Non cave system is popular with tourists and for the first kilometer (0.6 miles) or so inside the cavernous entrance.
It features limestone rock formations and huge high ceilings, creating an almost amphitheater-like atmosphere.
Late last week trekkers discovered a hidden opening deep in the jungle giving an alternative point of entry to the cave system. The natural chimney, around 1.5 meters in diameter and at least 22 meters (72 feet) deep, was found to the north of the opening of the cave.
The 12 boys and the soccer coach entered the cave in the mountains of northern Thailand on June 23 for a team outing and became stranded. The boys and their coach were believed to have taken refuge in a large, deep chamber, informally known as Pattaya Beach.
This is what it looks like at the scene of the rescue
Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in a cave in Thailand nine days after the group went missing.
The boys, aged between 11 and 16 years old, are all members of the Wild Boar soccer team. They entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system on June 23 for a team outing, but became stranded in the dark tunnels by a sudden and continuous downpour.
An international rescue operation -- which includes the Thai Navy SEALs as well as experts from the US, China, Australia and the UK -- are now working on plans to get them out safely.
Here's what it looks like:
Rescue workers prepare 4-month food supply for trapped boys and coach
From CNN’s Kocha Olarn in Chiang Rai
Additional divers and doctors will be sent into the cave to provide medical assistance to the 12 boys and their assistant coach, according to Capt. Akanand Surawan of the Royal Thai Navy.
Air will also be pumped into the cave to improve breathing conditions for the boys and their coach, the captain said in a statement.
Surawan said another phase of the operation involves supplying the team with four months' worth of food and teaching the boys how to dive.
Divers found the boys and their soccer coach alive Monday, nine days after the group went missing.
Four divers went into the cave with survival kits and remained with the boys and their coach to offer assistance, the captain said.
This is what can happen to people who are trapped in the dark for days
Being trapped in blackout conditions for days could lead to anxiety, fear and have impacts on sleep patterns, Dr. Seema Yasmin, a fellow at Stanford University, told CNN.
"There's a fear of being, 11, 12, 13 and not knowing if you're going to make it or if anyone will ever find you, but we also know that there is a psychological impact of being discovered and having that fear and anxiety and wondering when, how or even if you'll ever be rescued because we know here that there are rising water levels and rising mud levels that do pose an impediment to those wanting to rescue those children and their coach and they might also have an understanding that it might be tricky to get them out of there," Yasmin said.
The boys and coach, she said, could lose the ability to distinguish between night and day.
Yasmin said an example of the trauma a person can suffer from being trapped is the 2013 Chilean Mine Rescue, where a mine collapse left 33 miners trapped 2,300 feet underground for 69 days.
"One of my concerns is looking back to that Chilean mining disaster and seeing that when those men were followed up even a year or two later," she said.
"They were depressed, they were anxious and they were broke. They were having trouble forming relationships and a lot of that can occur if you don't get the right physical and psychological support straight after. So we really need to emphasize that they do get that."
It could take hours to remove one boy, veteran diver says
Veteran rescue diver Butch Hendrick believes it could take multiple hours to remove just one boy from the cave in Thailand.
"They'd have to make sure that each one was successfully out before they started with the next one because if they suddenly had a problem they don't want to be halfway through the exit and realize they have to go back," Hendrick said.
Hendrick told CNN multiple steps must happen before the boys are removed. Here's what he said it will take to get the the kids out of the cave:
- Medical personnel will check the boys and their assistant coach so they can decide who will go first.
- They will likely be given oxygen if they can't swim.
- Two to three people will assist the boys and their coach to get through the narrow passages.
First video shows the moment the boys were found
The Thai NAVY Seal released a video that appears to be the very first moment when the trapped boys were discovered.
One of the rescuers tells the boys in English with a British accent: “You are very strong.”
Here's their conversation:
- Rescuer: How many of you?
- Boys: 13 (inaudible)
- Rescuer: 13, Brilliant! We are coming, many people are coming. Many people, we are the first.
- Boys: Asking what day it is.
- Rescuer: Monday, you have been here 10 days, 10 days. You are very strong, very strong. We come, ok, we come.
Correction: This post originally stated the boys said "15." The number of trapped boys is 12, plus a coach. The total number of trapped people is 13.
Scenes of jubilation outside the cave streamed live on Facebook
From CNN's Kocha Olarn and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
Outside the cave system, there were exhausted but jubilant scenes on Monday night. families -- many of whom have maintained a constant vigil since the team went missing -- could be seen cheering the good news on a live feed from the Facebook page of the Chiang Rai provincial Public Relations Department.
Tim Newton, a journalist based in Phuket, told CNN it will take time to get the boys out of the cave.
"Now they've got to try and figure out how to get these 13 very weak footballers out of the caves and that is going to be an enormous task," Newton said.
"They've got some medical doctors who are also divers, who are ready to get into the caves. They clearly want to stabilize the boys before they try and bring them out.
Photo shows Thai Navy divers trying to reach trapped boys
A Facebook page from the Thai Navy SEAL divers posted a picture of the rescuers, noting that they are still diving to reach the area with a doctor who will bring "power gels" and other life saving devices.
The SEALs are also planning to send people to accompany the boys while they await rescue, the Facebook post says.