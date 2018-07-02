First video shows the moment the boys were found

Outside the cave system, there were exhausted but jubilant scenes on Monday night. families -- many of whom have maintained a constant vigil since the team went missing -- could be seen cheering the good news on a live feed from the Facebook page of the Chiang Rai provincial Public Relations Department.

Tim Newton, a journalist based in Phuket, told CNN it will take time to get the boys out of the cave.

"Now they've got to try and figure out how to get these 13 very weak footballers out of the caves and that is going to be an enormous task," Newton said.

"They've got some medical doctors who are also divers, who are ready to get into the caves. They clearly want to stabilize the boys before they try and bring them out.