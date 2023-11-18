Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris in June 2023. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to garnering widespread media attention for his statements on social media.

The billionaire, who purchased Twitter last year and has since renamed the platform X, is under fire for his behavior on the platform after he publicly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory that claimed Jewish communities push “hatred against Whites.”

Even the White House weighed in.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Friday in a statement. “We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms.”

NASA deferred to the White House when reached for comment.

It's not the first time Musk's behavior has raised concerns within the federal government, which is a dynamic complicated by the fact that Musk's SpaceX has billions of dollars in government contracts. NASA has paid the company nearly $12 billion to date, according to the space agency.