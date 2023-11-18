World
SpaceX to attempt second launch of world's most powerful rocket

By Jackie Wattles, CNN

Updated 7:13 a.m. ET, November 18, 2023
1 min ago

Starship launch comes as Musk is embroiled in controversy. Again.

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris in June 2023.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to garnering widespread media attention for his statements on social media.

The billionaire, who purchased Twitter last year and has since renamed the platform X, is under fire for his behavior on the platform after he publicly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory that claimed Jewish communities push “hatred against Whites.”

Even the White House weighed in.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Friday in a statement. “We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms.”

NASA deferred to the White House when reached for comment.

It's not the first time Musk's behavior has raised concerns within the federal government, which is a dynamic complicated by the fact that Musk's SpaceX has billions of dollars in government contracts. NASA has paid the company nearly $12 billion to date, according to the space agency.

14 min ago

Starship is now being filled up with fuel

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

The Super Heavy booster is already being loaded up with all the propellant it'll need for takeoff, and now SpaceX is moving on to the Starship spacecraft, which sits atop the booster.

The propellant includes liquid methane and superchilled liquid oxygen — or "LOX" — which serves as the oxidizer. Both are pumped into the rocket from nearby tanks.

17 min ago

Starship’s goal? Take humans to the moon and Mars

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

An artist's rendering of Starship on Mars.
SpaceX — and NASA — have huge goals for this rocket.

NASA wants to use Starship to carry out the final leg of the journey to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time in five decades as part of its Artemis program. The space agency gave SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract in 2021 to get the job done.

Starship is also the linchpin of SpaceX's goal of getting humans to Mars. The company's founding purpose is to make humans a multiplanetary species, sending them to live on other planets in case Earth becomes unsuitable for life.

That task would require a rocket that is truly massive.

“We are trying to build something that is capable of creating a permanent base on the moon and a city on Mars — that's why it is so large," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in October.

Whether that goal is feasible — economically, technologically and politically — remains to be seen. But Musk and SpaceX have garnered a diehard fanbase rallied around the idea.

Other items on the agenda for Starship:

  • Send paying customers (or space tourists) on trips to deep space. At least one customer — a Japanese billionaire — is already signed up.
  • Launch batches of SpaceX's Starlink satellites, which beam internet service across the globe
  • Potentially launch new scientific instruments, such as space-based telescopes
29 min ago

Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built — by far

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

Ian Berry, CNN
You may have heard Starship is the biggest rocket ever created. And it is. By a long shot.

Starship stands at nearly 400 feet (121 meters) tall and packs 16.7 million pounds (7,590 tons) of force.

Let's compare that to some of the other largest rockets ever constructed — past and present.

  • Falcon Heavy: SpaceX's own 230-foot-tall (70-meter-tall) rocket that previously held the title for most powerful operational rocket in the world. It has about 5 million pounds of thrust or roughly one-third of Starship's power.
  • Saturn V: The famous NASA rocket that powered the Apollo moon landings of the 20th century put out about 7.6 million pounds of thrust at takeoff. That's still less than half of Starship's expected power. It stood at about 360 feet (110 meters) tall.

From left: NASA's Saturn V rocket, Russia's N-1 lunar launch rocket, and NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
  • The Space Shuttle: NASA's workhorse launch system in the post-Apollo era, the shuttle had two solid rocket boosters that gave off about 5.3 million pounds of force at liftoff. It was about 180 feet (55 meters) tall.
  • Space Launch System: NASA's new moon rocket, which made its debut launch last year, is currently the most powerful rocket in operation. It produces about 8.8 million pounds of thrust — just over half the Starship's expected output. It's 212 feet (65 meters) tall.
  • Russian N1 rocket: This was Russia's megamoon rocket of the 20th-century space race. And while it was never operational (all four launch attempts failed), Musk has said it's the closest relative of Starship's design. The N1 was expected to give off more than 10 million pounds of thrust at liftoff — still 40% less than Starship.
41 min ago

Starship runs on millions of pounds of propellant

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

The Super Heavy booster, left, stands next to Starship spacecraft prototypes at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in February 2022.
Starship is a gargantuan launch system, unlike anything SpaceX has built before.

It consists of two parts:

  • The Super Heavy booster, which is the bottom portion of the rocket that will give the initial burst of thrust when it ignites its engines. (There are 33 Raptor engines at its base, though SpaceX has had trouble getting all of them to ignite at once.)
  • Then there's the Starship spacecraft, which sits atop the Super Heavy booster. After the Super Heavy burns through most of its fuel, the booster will fall away as Starship fires up its own six Raptor engines and continues on its journey toward the cosmos.

Though it can't reach orbit without Super Heavy, Starship is the crucial part of this launch system. It's designed to house all the cargo — whether that's satellites or astronauts — that SpaceX would be transporting.

The spacecraft's cargo bay is truly enormous. It has about 1,000 cubic meters (35,300 cubic feet) of space, according to recent comments from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"It looks like a cathedral," Musk said. "It looks absurd, frankly.”

The rocket holds millions of pounds of fuel and oxidizer. Super Heavy alone can hold up to 8 million pounds (3,700 metric tons) of propellant, while the Starship spacecraft can hold another 3 million (1,500 metric tons).

The primary fuel is methane, which SpaceX chose for several performance reasons — and because methane fuel could one day be produced on Mars.

52 min ago

All systems go for today's launch attempt

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

SpaceX confirmed on its social media account Saturday morning that all systems and weather are "go" for launch.

That gives SpaceX the green light to begin loading up the rocket with propellant.

1 hr 2 min ago

How we got here: SpaceX's path to the launchpad

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

It took only about four months to prepare for a second test flight after its explosive first attempt in April.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted in September that the next Starship was already prepared for liftoff — pending regulatory approval.

That regulatory piece is key: SpaceX has been after the Federal Aviation Administration — which licenses commercial rocket launches — to work more quickly.

One SpaceX executive even brought the complaints to the Senate.

“It’s a shame when our hardware is ready to fly, and we’re not able to go fly because of regulations or review,” said William Gerstenmaier — SpaceX’s vice president for build and reliability who previously served as NASA’s associate administrator for human exploration.
“Licensing, including environmental (review), often takes longer than rocket development. This should never happen. And it’s only getting worse.”

Environmentalists, meanwhile, put a different kind of pressure on regulators. In May, a group of environmental organizations sued the FAA over SpaceX's activities, saying the agency failed to comply with federal environmental laws or consider the local fallout from the company's explosive testing activities.

(SpaceX and the FAA denied those claims.)

The FAA nonetheless issued a license on Wednesday for the second test flight, saying SpaceX had "met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements.”

54 min ago

The last Starship test launch ended explosively. Here’s what happened 

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

SpaceX Starship explodes after launch during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20.
SpaceX first attempted to launch Starship and its Super Heavy booster in April.

But the test flight didn't get far.

Immediately it became clear not all of the Super Heavy's engines were firing, and the rocket lifted off in an almost horizontal direction.

Then, as it began to soar out over the Gulf of Mexico, the rocket began tumbling tail-over-head — and SpaceX was forced to hit the self-destruct button, exploding the rocket so it wouldn't pose any danger.

The sheer force of the rocket upon liftoff also left the launchpad in tatters, forcing SpaceX to rebuild the pad in a way that it hopes will better withstand the fiery blow of Super Heavy's 33 engines.

Despite the mishap, SpaceX sought to frame the mission as a crucial learning experience. The company has long been known to embrace explosive mistakes during rocket development — aiming to learn more quickly than if it just relied on ground tests.

1 hr 13 min ago

What to expect from today's launch

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

Starship is still in a pretty early stage of the rocket development process. And it's not clear whether the vehicle will hit all its marks today — or even make it farther than the April test launch.

For his part, CEO Elon Musk likened the odds of success to a coin flip.

If all does go according to plan, it will look like this: Super Heavy will light up its engines and soar out over the Gulf of Mexico.

The booster will burn through its fuel in just a couple minutes before falling away from the Starship spacecraft.

Super Heavy will then be discarded into the ocean, though SpaceX will attempt to reignite its engines on the way down to practice how the vehicle could one day land back on dry ground so it can be be reused on future missions.

SpaceX
Starship, meanwhile, will light up its own six engines and propel itself to faster and faster speeds, with the goal of entering Earth's orbit. From there, the mission is to complete nearly one full loop around the world and splash down off the coast of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean.

If all goes as planned, the mission should last about one and a half hours from beginning to end.