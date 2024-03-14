Spectators at the Rocket Ranch in Brownsville Texas, on March 14. Anthony Gomez

Most of the public at today's launch watched from South Padre Island, which is about five miles away from the launch site across the water.

But one group of hardcore fans got a bit closer to see the rocket, which took off from a launch pad on the southern coast of Texas on Thursday morning.

They gathered at a place aptly named Rocket Ranch — which was created for SpaceX superfans.

The camping site — which is just 20 minutes from the launch pad near Boca Chica Beach — is frequented by hobbyists who follow every Starship development with fervid enthusiasm.

Anthony Gomez, a managing partner at the ranch, is the ringleader of the festivities at Rocket Ranch. Guests at the location take buses carry them from a camping ground out to a viewing site called "The Outpost." It's located just 3.8 miles from the launch pad.

People wait together at Rocket Ranch for the launch of the SpaceX Starship in Brownsville, Texas, on March 14. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The viewing site is so close to the pad that patrons had to sign waivers.

"I voluntarily assume all risks associated with viewing rocket launches on Rocket Ranch property, including the risk of physical and emotional harm," the waiver reads.

When reached by text on Thursday morning before launch, Gomez said, "Pressure is starting to build as the countdown clock ticks toward the T-0."

"There is quiet energy emitting from the crowd," he added. "Folks are beginning to set up their cameras and prepare themselves emotionally for the moment we've all been waiting for months now."

In a followup text after launch, CNN asked Gomez how he and his guests were feeling.

"Better," he joked, "now that it's over."