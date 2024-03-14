World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

SpaceX launches Starship rocket on third test flight

By Jackie Wattles, CNN

Updated 11:04 a.m. ET, March 14, 2024
34 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

How some of SpaceX's most hardcore fans viewed the launch

Spectators at the Rocket Ranch in Brownsville Texas, on March 14.
Spectators at the Rocket Ranch in Brownsville Texas, on March 14. Anthony Gomez

Most of the public at today's launch watched from South Padre Island, which is about five miles away from the launch site across the water.

But one group of hardcore fans got a bit closer to see the rocket, which took off from a launch pad on the southern coast of Texas on Thursday morning.

They gathered at a place aptly named Rocket Ranch — which was created for SpaceX superfans.

The camping site — which is just 20 minutes from the launch pad near Boca Chica Beach — is frequented by hobbyists who follow every Starship development with fervid enthusiasm.

Anthony Gomez, a managing partner at the ranch, is the ringleader of the festivities at Rocket Ranch. Guests at the location take buses carry them from a camping ground out to a viewing site called "The Outpost." It's located just 3.8 miles from the launch pad.

People wait together at Rocket Ranch for the launch of the SpaceX Starship in Brownsville, Texas, on March 14.
People wait together at Rocket Ranch for the launch of the SpaceX Starship in Brownsville, Texas, on March 14. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The viewing site is so close to the pad that patrons had to sign waivers.

"I voluntarily assume all risks associated with viewing rocket launches on Rocket Ranch property, including the risk of physical and emotional harm," the waiver reads.

When reached by text on Thursday morning before launch, Gomez said, "Pressure is starting to build as the countdown clock ticks toward the T-0."

"There is quiet energy emitting from the crowd," he added. "Folks are beginning to set up their cameras and prepare themselves emotionally for the moment we've all been waiting for months now."

In a followup text after launch, CNN asked Gomez how he and his guests were feeling.

"Better," he joked, "now that it's over."

15 min ago

From Falcon 1 to Starship: How this rocket fits into SpaceX’s grand plans 

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket disappears into the clouds after lifting off at the Kennedy Space Center on NASA's PACE mission in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 8.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket disappears into the clouds after lifting off at the Kennedy Space Center on NASA's PACE mission in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 8. Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

SpaceX has a lot of rockets and a few programs that start with "Star." To avoid confusion, here's a quick recap of some of the things this company has built.

Let's start with the rockets:

  • Falcon 1: This was SpaceX's very first rocket, which first reached orbit in 2008. It was retired just a year later as the company turned its focus to larger rockets.
  • Falcon 9: This is SpaceX's workhorse rocket. It flies the vast majority of the company's missions — taking satellites and NASA astronauts to orbit. In 2023 alone, the Falcon 9 has launched more than 70 spaceflights.
  • Falcon Heavy: This is a scaled-up version of Falcon 9 that SpaceX uses on missions that require a bit more power, such as lofting heavy satellites to distant orbits. The rocket has flown three times so far this year.
  • Starship: Musk has called Starship the "holy grail" rocket, and it is far more powerful than anything SpaceX has built before. He envisions it one day carrying humans to Mars for the first time.
In recent remarks, Musk said Starship makes the Falcon 1 look like "a high school project."

And here are some other notable "Star" references in the commercial space world:

  • Starlink: This is SpaceX's space-based internet project that uses thousands of satellites to beam connectivity across the globe.
  • Starbase: The name SpaceX uses to refer to its facilities in South Texas
  • Starliner: This is not a SpaceX project at all. It's an astronaut spacecraft that Boeing is developing.

30 min ago

Starship is lost, but major progress was made

SpaceX lost two key pieces of communication at the same time: Contact with Starlink, SpaceX's internet service, and with TDRSS — or Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System.

Losing both simultaneously hints that Starship may have broken apart.

SpaceX's Dan Huot just made the call: "We are making the call now that we have lost (the) ship," he said. "No splashdown today, but again just it's incredible to see how much further we got this time around."

SpaceX lost both Starship and the Super Heavy booster much earlier during the past two flight tests.

SpaceX routinely frames failures during these early test flights as normal. The goal of these flight tests is to gather crucial data so that engineers can go back and tinker with Starship, improving it for future missions.

24 min ago

SpaceX turns 22 today

Before the SpaceX livestream signed off, the company's Katie Tice noted that SpaceX is celebrating its 22nd anniversary today as well.

The stream then showed a photo of a small team with founder Elon Musk holding maracas.

She quoted Taylor Swift's "22" by saying: "I don't know about you, but I'm feelin' 22."

37 min ago

It's not clear if Starship survived reentry

The fate of Starship may be unknown. Teams on the ground lost contact with the vehicle after it plunged back toward Earth and re-entered the atmosphere.

The spacecraft appeared to make it through several crucial milestones. But we don't know if it made it all the way to the ocean in one piece.

SpaceX is now looking to gather data on all of that, said SpaceX’s Kate Tice.

“So far, all of that has gone really well,” she said. “We were trying to figure out today — how do we get Starship to survive orbital velocity, atmospheric entry? And we hope to find out soon.”

SpaceX's Dan Huot added:

"It did look like we lost Starlink (connection) and (some of our) data flow at the exact same time," Huot said. "If both of those signals are cutting out at the exact same time, that could mean we lost the ship."
43 min ago

Starship is in a blackout period

The spacecraft isn't sharing data right now, said SpaceX's Dan Huot.

"We're still waiting to see if we're gonna get data back from the ship," he said. "We might be in a bit of a blackout period right now."

SpaceX confirmed that Starship was reentering Earth's atmosphere.

But SpaceX engineer Kate Tice cautioned that the vehicle might not make it all the way to its intended landing site in the Indian Ocean.

42 min ago

18,000 small hexagonal tiles are protecting Starship during reentry

Starship's hexagon tiles can be seen as the spacecraft sits on the launchpad in Boca Chica, near Brownsville, Texas on March 13.
Starship's hexagon tiles can be seen as the spacecraft sits on the launchpad in Boca Chica, near Brownsville, Texas on March 13. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The Starship spacecraft is coated in about 18,000 lightweight, ceramic hexagonal tiles.

The scale-like coating on much of the ship is designed to protect the vehicle from the scorching-hot temperatures it endures as it plunges back into the Earth's atmosphere.

50 min ago

Starship glows bright red as it re-enters Earth's atmosphere

Starship is plunging back toward Earth. And the live stream just showed a vibrant halo of bright red glowing around the vehicle.

That was plasma — created by the extreme heat and pressure the Starship endures as it moves back into the thick atmosphere.

“The atmosphere is actually doing us a huge favor here by acting as a braking system for Starship,” notes Kate Tice, one of the hosts of SpaceX’s livestream.

43 min ago

SpaceX opts not to reignite Starship's engine

A view of Starship during its test flight on March 14.
A view of Starship during its test flight on March 14. From SpaceX

SpaceX has made it through some crucial milestones. But the company just revealed it won't attempt to reignite Starship's engines after a half-hour coasting phase.

Starship is on a "pretty steep trajectory," said Dan Huot, a SpaceX communication manager said. That means Earth's gravity will rapidly drag Starship back toward Earth, whether or not engines are re-lit.

It's not clear why SpaceX decided to forgo that test.

Engineers noted a lot of data needs to be evaluated in the hours and days ahead.