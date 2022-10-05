Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during a ceremony formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 30, 2022. (Photo by Grigory SYSOYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by GRIGORY SYSOYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
Damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Tuesday, October 4 in San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach.

Live

Hurricane Ian's aftermath

Live Updates

SpaceX and NASA to send international astronauts to space

Jackie Wattles
By Jackie Wattles, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 10:55 AM EDT, Wed October 5, 2022

What we're covering

2 Posts

Astronauts ride to the launch pad in Teslas with "BLA5STOFF" vanity plates

From CNN's Jackie Wattles
(NASA/YouTube)

SpaceX has used Teslas to transport astronauts to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida since the very first Crew Dragon launch in 2020.

Earlier today, NASA showed footage of the astronauts exiting the facilities where they tucked into their spacesuits, waved goodbye to their families and headed for the launch pad. And the Teslas were outfitted with special vanity plates, reading “BLA5TOFF.”

The “5”, of course, pays homage to the name of this mission: Crew-5.

It’s called Crew-5 because it’s the fifth such fully operational mission to the ISS for SpaceX. “Fully operational” just means it’s not a test flight and the crew on board is headed for a long-duration mission to the space station.

Note: It’s the sixth overall joint, crewed mission for SpaceX and NASA. The first astronaut launch for SpaceX, in 2020, was the Demo-2 mission that carried astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS. But that mission was still considered a test.

What we know about today's SpaceX and NASA launch

From CNN's Jackie Wattles
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop is seen as Space X and NASA prepare for the launch of the Crew-5 mission, on October 4 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop is seen as Space X and NASA prepare for the launch of the Crew-5 mission, on October 4 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SpaceX and NASA are set to launch a crew of astronauts who hail from all over the world on a trip to the International Space Station. The mission, which will include some historic firsts, is moving forward even as rising geopolitical tensions brew on the ground.

The four crew members — astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada of NASA, astronaut Koichi Wakata of JAXA, or Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and cosmonaut Anna Kikina of Roscosmos — are on track to launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Dubbed Crew-5, the mission is the sixth astronaut flight launched as a joint endeavor between NASA and SpaceX, a privately held aerospace company, to the space station. The collaboration is to transition the task of shuttling people to and from the ISS after NASA retired its Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

The upcoming spaceflight marks a historic moment, as Mann will not only become the first Native American woman ever to travel to space. She’ll also serve as mission commander, making her the first woman ever to take on such a role for a SpaceX mission.

What’s more, Kikina will be the first Russian to join a SpaceX mission as part of a ride-sharing deal NASA and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, inked in July. Her participation in the flight is the latest clear signal that, despite mounting tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the decades-long US-Russia partnership in space will persist — at least for now.

What happens next: After the anticipated launch on Wednesday, the Crew Dragon spacecraft will separate from the SpaceX rocket that boosts it to orbit and begin a slow, precise trek to the ISS, which orbits about 200 miles (322 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface.

The spacecraft is aiming to dock with the space station Thursday around 5 p.m. ET.

Get briefed on the mission

GO DEEPER

SpaceX, NASA to launch 3 astronauts and 1 cosmonaut to the ISS. Here's everything you need to know
NASA and SpaceX to send first Native American woman to orbit
SpaceX gets $1.4 billion contract for five more NASA astronaut launches
SpaceX rockets to fly Russian cosmonauts with new NASA deal
To infinity and beyond: Mattel announces toy deal with SpaceX

GO DEEPER

SpaceX, NASA to launch 3 astronauts and 1 cosmonaut to the ISS. Here's everything you need to know
NASA and SpaceX to send first Native American woman to orbit
SpaceX gets $1.4 billion contract for five more NASA astronaut launches
SpaceX rockets to fly Russian cosmonauts with new NASA deal
To infinity and beyond: Mattel announces toy deal with SpaceX