SpaceX and NASA to send international astronauts to space

(NASA/YouTube)

SpaceX has used Teslas to transport astronauts to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida since the very first Crew Dragon launch in 2020.

Earlier today, NASA showed footage of the astronauts exiting the facilities where they tucked into their spacesuits, waved goodbye to their families and headed for the launch pad. And the Teslas were outfitted with special vanity plates, reading “BLA5TOFF.”

The “5”, of course, pays homage to the name of this mission: Crew-5.

It’s called Crew-5 because it’s the fifth such fully operational mission to the ISS for SpaceX. “Fully operational” just means it’s not a test flight and the crew on board is headed for a long-duration mission to the space station.

Note: It’s the sixth overall joint, crewed mission for SpaceX and NASA. The first astronaut launch for SpaceX, in 2020, was the Demo-2 mission that carried astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS. But that mission was still considered a test.