Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the shootings that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area Asian spas, has been indicted on murder charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for hate crimes targeting the sex and race of the victims.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice with the Fulton Superior Court Tuesday that she plans to seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crimes charges against Long in the first test of a hate crime law passed by the Georgia Legislature last year.

Willis said this is the law's first application in Fulton County and, she believes, in the state.

Here's what we know:

Indicted in Cherokee County: He was also indicted today in Cherokee County on four counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, 11 counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault, and aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

The new law specifies enhanced penalties for crimes where victims were targeted for, among other things, race, gender, and sexual orientation. Seven of the victims killed in the spa shootings were women, and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Some public officials had early on raised concerns that ethnicity had come into play in the shootings, particularly given a nationwide spike in anti-Asian violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, is suspected of opening fire at the spas on the afternoon and early evening of March 16, first at a business about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, followed by two more at spas in northeastern Atlanta.

Indicted on 19 counts in Fulton County: He was indicted for a total of 19 counts in Fulton County: Four charges for malice murder, four charges of felony murder, one charge for domestic terrorism, five charges for aggravated assault, and five charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the indictment.

Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said the enhanced hate crime penalty for homicide in the state is either maximum of life in prison with possibility of parole at 30 years, life without parole, or the death penalty. Skandalakis said he wasn't aware of the law being used over the last year.