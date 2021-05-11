World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Covid-19 and India's crisis

live news

Live

Indictment in spa shootings

live news

Live

US gas demand spikes

Live Updates

Death penalty sought against spa shooting suspect

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 3:18 p.m. ET, May 11, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Here's what Georgia's hate crimes law means in the spa shooting case

The case against Robert Long, the man accused in a shooting spree across the Atlanta area that left eight people dead at three spas, will be the first test of the hate crimes law passed by the Georgia Legislature last year.

Robert Aaron Long was charged with murder in both Fulton and Cherokee counties in connection with the killings. Prosecutors said today that they plan to seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crime charges in the case.

Here's some more detail on the hate crimes law and what it means to the case:

  • Georgia's law doesn't give hate crimes their own charge: Rather it allows prosecutors to classify existing charges as a hate crime before trial. Juries in these cases would first have to determine guilt, and then consider whether it's a hate crime. The standard for whether a state-level conviction would result in enhanced penalties is whether victims were "intentionally selected ... because of such victim's or group of victims' actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability, or physical disability."
  • The hate crimes enhancement won't mean a longer sentence: Georgia's law calls for a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for felonies charged as hate crimes, but because the underlying offense is murder, a guilty verdict won't mean a longer sentence. The maximum sentence for murder in Georgia ranges from life in prison to death.
  • Georgia's hate crimes law was passed after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting: The state had a hate crimes law on the books since 2000, though it was ruled unconstitutional in 2004 because it was "vague." The Georgia House of Representatives passed hate crimes legislation in 2019, though the bill languished in the state Senate until the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was a Black man who was killed while jogging through a neighborhood near where he lived. Three White men were charged in connection to Arbery's murder. The three men have pleaded not guilty.
  • The hate crimes law hasn't been used yet: Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said he wasn't aware of the law being used at all over the last year. It appears prosecutors haven't had the occasion to seek stiffer penalties in any cases because of the lack of jury trials due to Covid.

31 min ago

The shooting victims were mostly women

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Dakin Andone

Left to right: Xiaojie Tan, Yong Ae Yue, Delaina Yaun, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz
Left to right: Xiaojie Tan, Yong Ae Yue, Delaina Yaun, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz Images obtained by CNN

There were nine victims in the March shootings at three different spas in the Atlanta-area. Of the eight people who lost their lives, six were Asian women.

Four people were killed at the spa in Cherokee County, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. They were identified by authorities as 33-year-old Yaun, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44. One man, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, survived.

Four people were also killed at the spas in Atlanta. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Among them were mothers, a business owner and an avid cook.

Read more about the victims here.

  

43 min ago

Fulton County district attorney plans to seek death penalty against Atlanta spa shooting suspect

From CNN’s Jason Morris

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice that she plans to seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crimes charges against Atlanta spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long, according to a source familiar with the criminal investigation.

Long was indicted for 19 counts total in Fulton County, according to a source familiar with the criminal investigation. Four charges for malice murder, four charges of felony murder, one charge for domestic terrorism, five charges for aggravated assault, and five charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the source.   

The March 16 shooting spree across the Atlanta area that left eight people dead at three spas will be the first test of the hate crime law passed by the Georgia Legislature last year, which specifies enhanced penalties for crimes where victims were targeted for, among other things, race, gender, and sexual orientation. Seven of the victims killed in the spa shootings were women, and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.   

Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said that the enhanced hate crime penalty for homicide in Georgia is either maximum of life in prison with possibility of parole at 30 years, life without parole, or the death penalty.  

Skandalakis said he wasn't aware of the law being used at all over the last year. His agency's mission is to provide support to prosecutors.

It will be up to a separate grand jury in Cherokee County to decide on charges for others killed in the shooting in Woodstock, Georgia, that left four killed and one person wounded.   

Authorities in Cherokee County previously said that Long told investigators that the shootings were not racially motivated and told them he has a "sexual addiction."

Long’s appointed attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.  

The 21-year-old suspect from Woodstock, Georgia, about a half-hour drive north of Atlanta, is being held without bond in Cherokee County. 