Here's what Georgia's hate crimes law means in the spa shooting case

The case against Robert Long, the man accused in a shooting spree across the Atlanta area that left eight people dead at three spas, will be the first test of the hate crimes law passed by the Georgia Legislature last year.
Robert Aaron Long was charged with murder in both Fulton and Cherokee counties in connection with the killings. Prosecutors said today that they plan to seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crime charges in the case.
Here's some more detail on the hate crimes law and what it means to the case:
- Georgia's law doesn't give hate crimes their own charge: Rather it allows prosecutors to classify existing charges as a hate crime before trial. Juries in these cases would first have to determine guilt, and then consider whether it's a hate crime. The standard for whether a state-level conviction would result in enhanced penalties is whether victims were "intentionally selected ... because of such victim's or group of victims' actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability, or physical disability."
- The hate crimes enhancement won't mean a longer sentence: Georgia's law calls for a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for felonies charged as hate crimes, but because the underlying offense is murder, a guilty verdict won't mean a longer sentence. The maximum sentence for murder in Georgia ranges from life in prison to death.
- Georgia's hate crimes law was passed after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting: The state had a hate crimes law on the books since 2000, though it was ruled unconstitutional in 2004 because it was "vague." The Georgia House of Representatives passed hate crimes legislation in 2019, though the bill languished in the state Senate until the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was a Black man who was killed while jogging through a neighborhood near where he lived. Three White men were charged in connection to Arbery's murder. The three men have pleaded not guilty.
- The hate crimes law hasn't been used yet: Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said he wasn't aware of the law being used at all over the last year. It appears prosecutors haven't had the occasion to seek stiffer penalties in any cases because of the lack of jury trials due to Covid.