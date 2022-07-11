Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russian troops in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Authorities have asked residents to evacuate both areas.
Here are the latest headlines:
- At least 15 bodies have been found in the rubble after a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk.
- Disappointment at Canada: Ukraine officials have expressed "deep disappointment" over Canada's decision to return the Nord Steam 1 turbine to Germany. The Ukrainian foreign and energy ministries blasted the return of the turbine as “bending the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia."
- $368 million in additional humanitarian aid: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States for the latest batch of humanitarian aid announced Saturday. The aid includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition, 155mm artillery ammunition and demolition munitions.
- Beijing's alignment with China: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rebuked China for supporting Russia after he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for more than five hours on Saturday. In a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Blinken also raised concerns over Beijing's alignment with Moscow.
- Ukraine makes a "precise hit": Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson's regional council, said Sunday Ukraine had made "a precise hit" on an enemy military unit on Pestelia Street in Kherson city. He told Ukrainian television: "Thanks to modern Western weapons, Russian air defenses cannot intercept artillery [fire]."
- “Almost all” of Luhansk occupied: Most of the region in eastern Ukraine is now occupied by Russian forces and 300,000 people from the area have been internally displaced, the Ukrainian head of Luhansk’s regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said on Saturday.