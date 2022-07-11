Live Updates

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Andrew Raine
By Kathleen Magramo, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 6:58 AM EDT, Mon July 11, 2022
Two generals share differing views on state of war in Ukraine
07:26

What we're covering

  • Three people have been killed and dozens injured by a Russian strike on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv, say officials.
  • The death toll from a Russian attack on an apartment block in the Donetsk region has risen to 18, according to emergency services.
  • Both sides in the conflict have reported fighting north of Sloviansk, while Ukraine is claiming it has made advances against Russian forces in the south of the country.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rebuked China for supporting Russia after he met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for more than five hours on Saturday. 
18 Posts

Russian shelling in Mykolaiv injures nine, says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Julia Presniakova

Russian forces continue to shell the city of Mykolaiv as Ukrainian forces apply greater pressure on the occupied region of Kherson.

Hanna Zamazieieva, head of the Mykolaiv regional council, said on Telegram on Monday that nine people had been injured by shelling on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, following strikes against nearby districts on Sunday.

“As a result of the shelling, the ignition of grain fields continues,” she said. 

Zamazieieva added: “There are 317 citizens in Mykolaiv hospitals who were injured by the occupiers’ attacks on the Mykolaiv region.”

Russia trying to export wheat from occupied region, says Ukraine, but farmers unhappy with price

From CNN's Julia Presnikova in Kyiv
This aerial picture shows a Russian-flagged cargo ship 'Zhibek Zholy' anchored on July 5, on the Black Sea Coast off Turkey
This aerial picture shows a Russian-flagged cargo ship 'Zhibek Zholy' anchored on July 5, on the Black Sea Coast off Turkey
(Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow is trying to export grain from occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Ukrainian Intelligence Services.

Russia is continuing to “steal Ukrainian grain,” said the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram on Monday.

A company called “GUK” has been created to facilitate the process, it said, headed up by former Ukrainian opposition politician Yevhen Balytskyi, who is now head of the Regional Occupation Administration of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, “GUK” is setting the following grain prices: coarse wheat is 6,000RUB/ton ($98), food wheat is 9,000RUB/ton ($147) and barley is 7,000/ton ($114).

However farmers are unsatisfied with the price and are storing grain in warehouses, converted buildings and even out in the open, according to the Telegram post.

On Sunday a ship arrived to export grain, said Ukrainian intelligence, with another expected to arrive on July 17.

One of the ships in question is the “Zhibek Zhloy,” which has already been used to export wheat from the port of Berdiansk.

Zaporizhzia region remains partly under Russian control and partly under Ukrainian control.

Fast-spreading fires are putting Ukraine's harvest in even further peril

From CNN's Tim Lister and Petro Zadorozhnyy
 This aerial photograph taken on July 7, near Kramatosk, Ukraine, shows a farmer harvesting wheat near a crater suspected to be caused by an air strike.
 This aerial photograph taken on July 7, near Kramatosk, Ukraine, shows a farmer harvesting wheat near a crater suspected to be caused by an air strike.
(Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

Across Ukraine, in the shimmering heat, one sight is becoming familiar this summer: Combine harvesters sweeping across fields of grain in a race against fast-spreading fires.

The conflict’s front lines straddle some of Ukraine’s richest farmland. Whether caused by accident or intention, the fires darkening the summer sky are eating into a harvest that was always going to be tough to collect and even tougher to export.

Pavlo Serhienko is in the crosshairs of this battle. The 24-year-old is the third generation of his family to run a farm in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia. Since his father died from coronavirus, Serhienko is managing the 3,000-hectare farm on his own.

But nearly half the land is now too dangerous to cultivate, he told CNN on Saturday.

Serhienko has literally seen his family’s business go up in smoke.

“For the last four days, all our knees are covered in blood, we are extinguishing [fires in] the fields. They [the Russians] especially hit the fields – fields with wheat and barley – every day.”

Read the full story here.

Three civilians dead and 28 more injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll and Yulia Kesaieva
Ukrainian rescuers work outside a building partially destroyed after a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11.
Ukrainian rescuers work outside a building partially destroyed after a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11.
(Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Three people have been killed and 28 others injured in attacks on residential areas in Kharkiv on Monday, according to Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration.

“According to the latest information from the regional centre for emergency medical assistance, 28 people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of the daytime shelling in Kharkiv. Three people died,” Synehubov posted on Telegram. 

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an aide to President Volodymr Zelensky, also confirmed the death toll from the attack in Ukraine’s second-largest city, which lies in the northeast of the country.

Russian forces used Smerch multiple rocket launchers to carry out the attack, Tymoshenko said in his Telegram post.

Russian attacks on the outskirts of Kharkiv and surrounding areas have intensified in July. 

Elsewhere, at least 18 people were killed after a Russian strike hit an apartment block in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Saturday evening, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday.

The residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar was hit as Russia once again ramped up its assault on cities and towns in eastern Ukraine, in an attempt to take control over the entire Donbas area.

Ukrainian officials say Russia is stepping up "terror" in occupied south

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

As the conflict in southern Ukraine gathers momentum, Ukrainian officials claim that the humanitarian situation in occupied areas is deteriorating and Russian “terror” against civilians is intensifying.

On Monday Yurii Sobolevsky, first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Administration, said that “teachers, doctors, public utilities workers, heads of residential communities.” were all being targeted.

“Today it is very difficult to calculate the system of who is primarily at risk, because the categories of detainees are constantly expanding. Cases of detaining people on a tip from collaborators have become more frequent,” he said.

“The scale of the humanitarian catastrophe will only grow further … In Kherson itself, the situation is much easier than in villages and small towns, but in general, living conditions are already unbearable.”

As the occupied areas are virtually sealed off from the outside world, the claim is difficult to assess, as is the ability of civilians to leave those areas.

Sobolevsky acknowledged the difficulty faced by people in occupied areas under pressure to collaborate. 

“The line between actions taken under conditions of extreme necessity and cooperation with the enemy is rather blurred,” he said. “People sincerely do not want to cross it, but absolutely rightly many do not understand exactly where it is located.”

Sobolevsky told the people of Kherson that the “armed forces are close.”

Ukraine’s military has stepped up attacks on Russian rear positions in Kherson recently and has made modest progress with an offensive from the north.

One senior Ukrainian official claimed Monday that several senior Russian officers had been killed in two heavy strikes in the Kherson region over the weekend.

“Despite the fact that our guys will work with surgical precision, there remain risks of collateral damage to civilian infrastructure, and most importantly, a risk to the life and health of civilians,” he said.

“To leave or stay is the decision and responsibility of each person,” Sobolevsky said.

“Some decide in principle to wait for the Armed Forces in their native walls, and this is also a form of protest and courage.”

Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, which is also occupied, said the situation in the city is getting more difficult.

“The occupiers do not allow people to leave or enter the city,” he said.

Fedorov, who is no longer in Melitopol, claimed that after a relatively quiet period, Russian forces “are getting angry” and some were deserting.

“The collaborators have not been out [in public] since the military base was destroyed,” he said. “The main gaulеiters [collaborating officials] have not shown themselves in public for a week.”

Fedorov said organized evacuations are impossible as the Russians did not approve humanitarian convoys, but added that people using their own vehicles continued to make it to Zaporizhzhia. 

“As of today around 150-200 people are evacuated from our temporarily occupied city daily.”

Ukraine is preparing a huge offensive in the south of the country, says defense minister

From CNN's Seb Shukla in London

Ukraine’s defense minister has said that the country’s military is massing a “million strong” fighting force to retake lands in southern Ukraine that have been under Russian occupation. 

Oleksii Reznikov, speaking to British newspaper The Times, said that the offensive would be bolstered by the use of Western weapons. 

“The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans. After that the general staff are doing their homework and say to achieve this goal we need XYZ. This is my job. I’m writing letters to counterparts in partner countries, the generals talk about why we need this kind of weaponry and then we get the political decisions,” Reznikov said.

The minister added that President Volodymyr Zelensky gave the orders to retake the coastal areas in the south which are crucial to Ukraine’s economy.

Reznikov said that Ukraine had a force of a million made up of 700,000 servicemen with the other 300,000 would be made up from the national guard, police, border force.

Weapon delivery: Reznikov said he was pleased that Ukraine’s partners, particularly British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, was able to help Ukraine overhaul its depleted ammunition stockpiles.

However, Reznikov added that he would like to NATO and and partners to increase the pace of weapons deliveries.

“It was a long process, a month and a half, but we got a result. Ukraine had a Soviet-era armed forces with thirty-year-old weapons. We changed this in three months. However, we need more, quickly, to save the lives of our soldiers. Each day we’re waiting for howitzers, we can lose a hundred soldiers,” he said.

Heavy fighting reported north of Sloviansk; Ukraine says it made gains in the south

From Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Partially destroyed buildings after a shelling in Donetsk, on Sunday.
Partially destroyed buildings after a shelling in Donetsk, on Sunday.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Both sides in the conflict in Ukraine have reported fighting north of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, and the Russian state news agency TASS claims that a key village in the area has been captured.

In Kherson: The Ukrainian military reported advances in the southern region of Kherson, with several videos showing Ukrainian units among the wreckage of Russian armor.

In Donetsk: The military’s General Staff said there had been heavy Russian fire against several settlements north of Sloviansk, where Russian forces have been trying to break through for weeks.

Air strikes in Bohorodychne: Ukraine’s military said there had been an air strike near the village of Bohorodychne, on the southern side of the Siverskiy Donets river, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Sloviansk.

The Russian state news agency TASS quoted a source close to the Luhansk People’s Militia as saying Bohorodychne had been taken, and said that “the organization of a powerful bridgehead for the offensive on (Sloviansk) continues.”

The Ukrainian military said that its soldiers “successfully repelled the enemy assault in the direction of Krasnopillia,which is five kilometers from Bohorodychne. 

It also said there were “signs of enemy units preparing to intensify combat operations in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions,” two other important urban areas. “Assault and army aviation became more active.”

Separately the regional military administration in Donetsk region said “the shelling does not stop,” naming seven towns that had been hit. It said that dozens of buildings were damaged. 

To the west of Donetsk city, the Ukrainians said “another offensive attempt by the occupiers in the direction of Mariinka has completely failed.” 

Away from Donetsk, the General Staff said that shelling and tank fire had hit half-a-dozen settlements around Kharkiv in the northeast.

The southern front has become more active in recent days. On Monday, one Ukrainian unit (the 60th Infantry Brigade) published video from the settlement of Ivanivka in northern Kherson, with one of the soldiers saying: “We received an order to take this position, so we did and are still holding it.”

What happened over the weekend? Ukrainian forces hit at least two Russian garrisons behind the front lines in Kherson.

The General Staff said Monday: “The destruction of enemy command posts of various levels and ammunition depots is taking place.”

And the military’s Operational Command in the south gave further details about one of the strikes, saying that a pair of attack aircraft had hit a command post in Kherson city. It claimed that 38 Russian personnel had been killed and 10 units of equipment, including howitzers and a portable anti-aircraft missile complex had been destroyed, as well as two ammunition warehouses.

Geolocated videos from Kherson at the weekend showed two substantial fires in and close to the city. 

Deaths climb to 18 in Donetsk apartment building wreckage: Ukrainian emergency services

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva
Rescue personal and firefighters look for survivors after a building was partially destroyed by a strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on Saturday.
Rescue personal and firefighters look for survivors after a building was partially destroyed by a strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on Saturday.
(Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s emergency services said Monday the death toll from a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in Donetsk has risen to 18.

The State Emergency Service said six people had been rescued from under the rubble of the building in Chasiv Yar, which was hit on Saturday evening.

It said two people were still under the rubble and in contact with the rescuers.

Kharkiv hit by three missiles, no casualties: Ukrainian emergency service

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

The city of Kharkiv came under missile fire by Russian forces three times on Monday, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

The service said there were no injuries but an 86-year old woman was rescued from underneath the rubble of a six-story residential building.

The service said two other missiles hit a yard near a warehouse as well as a school building in the Slobidskyi district of the city.

It's 8 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

By CNN Staff

Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russian troops in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Authorities have asked residents to evacuate both areas.

Here are the latest headlines: 

  • At least 15 bodies have been found in the rubble after a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk.
  • Disappointment at Canada: Ukraine officials have expressed “deep disappointment” over Canada’s decision to return the Nord Steam 1 turbine to Germany. The Ukrainian foreign and energy ministries blasted the return of the turbine as “bending the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia.”
  • $368 million in additional humanitarian aid: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States for the latest batch of humanitarian aid announced Saturday. The aid includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition, 155mm artillery ammunition and demolition munitions.
  • Beijing’s alignment with China: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rebuked China for supporting Russia after he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for more than five hours on Saturday. In a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Blinken also raised concerns over Beijing’s alignment with Moscow.
  • Ukraine makes a “precise hit”: Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson’s regional council, said Sunday Ukraine had made “a precise hit” on an enemy military unit on Pestelia Street in Kherson city. He told Ukrainian television: “Thanks to modern Western weapons, Russian air defenses cannot intercept artillery [fire].”
  • “Almost all” of Luhansk occupied: Most of the region in eastern Ukraine is now occupied by Russian forces and 300,000 people from the area have been internally displaced, the Ukrainian head of Luhansk’s regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said on Saturday. 

15 bodies recovered from the wreckage of apartment building struck by Russian rocket, officials say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko
Rescuers pull a body from a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on Sunday.
Rescuers pull a body from a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on Sunday.
(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukrainian emergency services say the number of dead after a Russian rocket strike against an apartment building in the Donetsk region has risen to 15.

The State Emergency Service said that as of 1pm local time on Sunday, 15 bodies had been found and five people rescued from the rubble of the apartment block in the town of Chasiv Yar.

“Language contact was established and maintained with three persons under the rubble, measures are being taken to rescue them,” it said.

“According to preliminary information, 24 people including one child may still be under the rubble,” the emergency service said.

What happened? The apartment block was hit on Saturday evening. The town has seen a growing number of Russian missile and rocket attacks as Russian forces try to gain ground in Donetsk. 

Ukraine blasts Canada's decision to return Nord Steam 1 turbine to Germany

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

Ukrainian officials have expressed “deep disappointment” at a decision by the Canadian government to return a repaired turbine that is part of Russia’s gas pipeline to Europe. 

The Ukrainian foreign and energy ministries blasted the return of the turbine as “bending the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia,” and urged the Canadian government to rethink.

“This dangerous precedent goes against the rule of law and has only one consequence – it will reinforce Moscow’s sense of impunity,” the ministries said in a statement.

Why is it important? The turbine, part of the compressor station at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies Russian gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea, had been sent to the manufacturer, Siemens, in Canada for maintenance. Ukraine argued that returning it would go against sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion. But Russia’s Gazprom reduced the supply of gas to Germany by 40% in June, citing delays in the return of the turbine.

The energy ministry suggested Ukraine can “completely replace” the Nord Stream 1 pipeline with its own capacity to transport natural gas to Europe.

Ukraine claims "precise hit" on Russian military unit in occupied Kherson

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko

Ukraine’s campaign to attack Russian supply lines and ammunition storage sites far behind the front lines continued this weekend, with Ukrainian officials reporting another long-range strike against Russian military positions in the southern region of Kherson. 

Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson’s regional council, said Sunday there had been “a precise hit” at the military unit of the occupiers on Pestelia Street in Kherson city.

The unit was hit twice on Sunday morning, Khlan claimed.

Images and video geolocated to Kherson showed a thick column of grey smoke rising into the air Sunday morning.

“Eyewitnesses report the cries of Russians under the rubble. The occupiers shoot in the air when someone tries to get closer,” Khlan said.
He told Ukrainian television: “Thanks to modern Western weapons, Russian air defenses cannot intercept artillery [fire].”

Khlan also spoke about the difficulty for civilians trying to leave the region.

“Regarding evacuation from Kherson region, there is no humanitarian corridor. People leave at their own risk through Vasylivka towards Zaporizhzhia; the queue of cars can last one to two weeks,” Khlan said.

He claimed: “The occupiers demand money for departure or even take away personal belongings from our people. In case of leaving towards the Crimea, there are risks of being taken to the filtration camps.”

There is anecdotal evidence that hundreds of Kherson residents have crossed into Crimea and then traveled through Russia or Turkey.

What happened? Sunday’s attack follows a series of explosions near the airport in Kherson on Saturday, and at what appears to have been an ammunition storage site in the Donetsk region. 

The official Russian news agency TASS has reported four explosions in the sky over Kherson city caused by what it said were Russian air defense systems.

TASS said its correspondent in Kherson reported smoke on Perekopskaya Street in the middle of the city. 

“Leave Kherson”: Earlier on Friday, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, called on residents to evacuate the Kherson region.

“I urge you to evacuate as soon as possible, by all means. Don’t wait,” Vereshchuk said.
“People must look for an opportunity to leave because our Armed Forces will de-occupy. There will be huge battles,” she said.

She warned residents they could be used as human shields by the Russians and staying in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions is dangerous.

Ukraine welcomes US humanitarian aid package

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States for the latest infusion of humanitarian aid announced Saturday.

Kuleba tweeted Sunday: “Grateful to the US and @SecBlinken for the unfaltering support for Ukraine. Additional humanitarian, financial, and military aid is crucial as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric aggression.”

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had tweeted: “Our commitment to the people of Ukraine is resolute. The United States is providing nearly $368 million in additional humanitarian aid to support people inside Ukraine and refugees forced to flee their country to seek safety in the midst of Russia’s brutal war.”

His announcement followed the US Defense Department’s authorization Friday of security assistance of up to $400 million – the fifteenth instalment of equipment drawn from US defense inventories.

The equipment included four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition, 155mm artillery ammunition and demolition munitions.

“The United States has committed $2.2 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in the last three weeks as we support their fight to defend their democracy,” the Defense Department said.

Russia claims to have shot down three Ukrainian jets over Donetsk region

By CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

Russian fighter jets shot down two Ukrainian SU-25 fighters and one MIG-29 jet over the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Konashenkov also claimed Russian forces had destroyed two hangars storing US-manufactured M777 howitzers in Kostiantynivka, north of Donetsk. 

The Ukrainian regional military administration said one person had been killed there in the last 24 hours.

Konashenkov also said Russian forces had targeted a Ukrainian artillery unit and weapons storage in a ceramics factory in Sloviansk, killing over 100 personnel. CNN is unable to verify the claim. 

The Ukrainian military reported heavy fire across several parts of the front line in the Donetsk region on Sunday, but said Russian forces had made no new gains in their attempts to advance westward.

Large explosions overnight in Russian-controlled part of Donetsk

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Social media footage that emerged on Sunday shows a large fire and multiple explosions in or near the town of Shakhtarsk, which is under the control of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The fire caused several secondary explosions and appeared to be across a wide area.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the video, but over the past few weeks the Ukrainian military has stepped up missile and rocket attacks against Russian supply and ammunition stores far behind the front lines, using newly received long-range western weapons.

The DPR’s territorial defense force has not reported the attack. However, it said the Ukrainians had opened fire on a district of Donetsk city overnight using 155mm artillery.

Blinken rebukes China for supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine 

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Talia Kayali
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Saturday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Saturday.
(Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rebuked China for supporting Russia after he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for more than five hours on Saturday. 

In a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Blinken said, “the G20 nations came together to address some of the most critical challenges facing people around the world, including the far-reaching consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, particularly growing food insecurity, rising energy prices.” 

“We heard the majority of countries condemn Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine,” he added. 

However, he said, “What you hear from Beijing is that it claims to be neutral. I would start with the proposition that it’s pretty hard to be neutral when it comes to this aggression.”

“There’s a clear aggressor, there’s a clear victim, there’s a clear challenge not only to the lives and livelihoods of people in Ukraine but there’s a challenge to the international order that China and the United States as permanent members of the Security Council are supposed to uphold,” Blinken added.
“I don’t think that China is, in fact, engaging in a way that suggests neutrality,” he said.

“More than 11 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes since the aggression began. That is more than a quarter of Ukraine’s entire population. These are tremendous numbers, and they’ll only increase as the war continues,” he said.

Russian forces control “almost all" of Luhansk region,  300,000 displaced: Ukrainian official 

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta 
A rescue operation underway after a missile strike in Chasiv Yar, on Sunday.
A rescue operation underway after a missile strike in Chasiv Yar, on Sunday.
(Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Handout/Reuters)

“Almost all of the territory” of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is now occupied by Russian forces and 300,000 people from the region have been internally displaced, according to the Ukrainian head of the regional military administration.

Serhiy Hayday said in a telegram post on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to provide housing for everyone forced to leave their homes.  

Hayday said work is underway “on the formation of housing funds intended for temporary residence, registration and provision of such housing” to internally displaced people. 