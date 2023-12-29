More bodies found in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes, mayor says
From Svitlana Vlasova in Kyiv
Three more bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of a warehouse struck by a Russian missile early Friday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The warehouse was in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.
Kyiv's death toll from the attack has risen to seven, Klitschko said on Telegram.
29 min ago
Leading figure in Ukrainian basketball killed in Russian missile attacks, according to officials
From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
One of Ukraine's most celebrated basketball players and coaches was killed in the Russian missile attacks early Friday, Ukrainian officials said.
Viktor Kobzystyi — who played for Ukraine twice in the European Championships, then became a leading coach who twice won the Ukrainian national championship — was killed in Lviv, according to the Basketball Federation of Ukraine.
Anton Nikulin, an official on the Lviv City Council, also confirmed Kobzystyi’s death.
In a six-hour period early Friday, Russia targeted the western city of Lviv with at least 15 missiles and 14 drones, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of Lviv region military administration. Ten of the missiles were intercepted.
At least 17 people, including one child, were wounded, and five people were hospitalized in Lviv, officials said.
39 min ago
Poland says "unidentified object" flew into its territory from Ukraine early Friday
From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris, Maria Kostenko and Tim Lister
In the early hours of Friday, “an unidentified airborne object” entered Polish airspace from Ukrainian territory, the Polish military said.
“From the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country's air defense system,” Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command said.
Polish authorities provided no further details about the object.
Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on X, formerly Twitter, that he spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda about the "missile incident."
“We will remain in contact as the facts are established. NATO remains vigilant,” he said.
Remember: In November 2022, a missile struck Polish territory near the village of Przewodow, close to the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed. US officials later determined it was a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile.
25 min ago
European leaders pledge to support Ukraine in face of Russian aggression
From CNN staff
Following Russia's massive air assault, European officials vowed to stand with Ukraine for the long run.
Here's what some of them are saying:
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”
She said: “We have stood by Ukraine since day one of Russia's war of aggression. With almost €85 billion ($94 billion) in financial, humanitarian and military support.”
“We will keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. And now we are opening the door to the EU to our friend and neighbour,” von der Leyen said.
The latest proposed package of EU aid to Ukraine was blocked by Hungary earlier this month, but a majority of members are exploring the use of different mechanisms to continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine.
After an EU summit this month, von der Leyen said, “We are working very hard of course to have a result where there is an agreement of 27 member states.”
“Work on potential alternatives” was also underway in case unanimity could not be reached, she added.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the latest widespread Russian attacks on Ukraine show that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will stop at nothing" to achieve his goal of "eradicating freedom and democracy."
"We will not let him win," Sunak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes," he added.
Sunak was responding to a post on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he said Friday that "Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal" to launch attacks, targeting a maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings, private homes and other structures.
Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, echoed that the European Union would stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
“Overnight, Russia launched one of the largest attacks since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine against cities and the population. It was yet another cowardly and indiscriminate targeting of schools, a metro station and a hospital," he wrote on X.
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemned Russia's "strategy of terror in Ukraine."
In a statement Friday, the ministry said: "Russia is pursuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in order to undermine the resilience of the Ukrainian population in this second winter of the conflict."
France pledged its continued support to Ukraine, promising to provide the war-torn country "with the necessary assistance to enable it to exercise its legitimate defence."
Moldova's President Maia Sandu said Friday that Russia's latest attack on Ukraine "underscores the urgent need" to boost Ukraine's air defenses.
"Deeply disturbed by Russia's massive air attack on Ukrainian cities today. My thoughts are with all those affected this morning and every day of this brutal war," Sandu said in a post.
"Today's aggression underscores the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to protect lives," she added.
1 hr 5 min ago
Russia carried out 50 group strikes and 1 mass strike this week, defense ministry says
From CNN's Maria Kostenko, Victoria Butenko and Svitlana Vlasova in Kyiv and Darya Tarasova
Without referring directly to the strikes early Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian forces carried out 50 group strikes and one mass strike this week.
"In the period from December 23 to 29 this year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 50 group strikes and one mass strike with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles” on military targets in Ukraine, it said.
19 min ago
US ambassador to Ukraine calls for more funding for Kyiv in light of massive air attack
From CNN's Maria Kostenko, Radina Gigova and Jennifer Hansler
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for more funding for Kyiv on Friday, as Ukraine experienced the biggest Russian air attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
“Millions of men, women, and children are in bomb shelters as Russia fires missiles across the country. Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom from such horror in 2024,” she said in a post on social media.
Brink's comments come amid growing uncertainty about additional aid from the United States and stalled negotiations in Congress.
On Wednesday, the US State Department announced the last military aid package of $250 million, until Congress reaches an agreement about additional funding.
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kyiv warned Americans Friday that it "anticipates there may be an increase in Russian drone and missile attacks during the New Year holiday weekend."
In a new security alert, the embassy advised Americans to:
Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert
Download a reliable air alert app to their mobile phone
Immediately take shelter if an air alert is announced
Keep reserves of water, food and medication.
Americans are advised not to travel to Ukraine due to the war.
1 hr 9 min ago
"Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror," Ukrainian foreign minister says
From CNN's Maria Kostenko, Victoria Butenko and Svitlana Vlasova in Kyiv and Darya Tarasova
Russia is fighting Ukrainian civilians — women, children and elderly, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said after Russia launched its biggest aerial attack since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"The crimes that Russia has committed in Ukraine today are its revenge for its inability to turn the tide of the battle in the fight against the Ukrainian defense forces," the Foreign Ministry added.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on X, formerly Twitter, that he wished the "loud sound of explosions" heard in Ukraine today "could be heard all around the world. In all major capitals, headquarters, and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine."
"These sounds are what Russia really has to say … Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror," he said.
1 hr 17 min ago
Zelensky says Russia used "nearly every type of weapon" in massive assault
From Maria Kostenko and Victoria Butenko
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia used “nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal” in the massive wave of missile and drone attacks carried out early Friday against multiple targets across the country.
Zelensky said on Telegram that Russia used "'Kinzhals,' S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles.”
Zelensky said a total of around 110 missiles were fired, with the majority of them being shot down. It’s unclear whether that total included the 36 drones also reported to have been used by Russian forces.
“We will surely respond to terrorist strikes,” Zelensky said. “And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, every city, and every citizen.”
1 hr 6 min ago
Death toll in Ukraine rises to at least 26 after wave of Russian missile strikes
From Svitlana Vlasova and Maria Kostenko
The Presidential Administration in Ukraine reported Friday that at least 26 people had been killed and 120 injured following the latest wave of Russian missile attacks.
“In total, 26 people were killed and more than 120 wounded,” said Olexiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President on X.
The number includes updated casualty figures in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, according to local officials.
Nearly 50 homes, as well as apartment buildings, a school and a shopping mall had been damaged or destroyed. A maternity hospital in the city of Dnipro was also extensively damaged.
Kyiv residents told CNN of their experiences when the wave of attacks began:
Viktoria Krasyuk: “It was very loud, the house was shaking, it was very scary. It seems like you've been living in this for many months, but it still causes emotions, it's still very difficult, it's very hard to decide whether to stay or go somewhere, or even leave (the country).”
Tetyana Yevdokymenko: “As a mother, I'm scared for myself and my children. ... This time we heard a dull sound, we knew it was far away, but when we saw the smoke, we started calling our friends, our brother, who works nearby," adding, “It seems to me that such aggression is simply impossible to justify."
Serhiy (declined to provide last name): “Nothing changes, the (Russians’) goal is the same — to destroy Ukraine as a state and to destroy all rebellious Ukrainians as a nation. ... Unfortunately, Russia is learning to fight. It is learning to fight, including from us Ukrainians. They are accumulating ammunition, everything else they need.”