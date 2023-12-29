In this November 4 photo, Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyi speak during joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Following Russia's massive air assault, European officials vowed to stand with Ukraine for the long run.

Here's what some of them are saying:

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

She said: “We have stood by Ukraine since day one of Russia's war of aggression. With almost €85 billion ($94 billion) in financial, humanitarian and military support.”

“We will keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. And now we are opening the door to the EU to our friend and neighbour,” von der Leyen said.

The latest proposed package of EU aid to Ukraine was blocked by Hungary earlier this month, but a majority of members are exploring the use of different mechanisms to continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

After an EU summit this month, von der Leyen said, “We are working very hard of course to have a result where there is an agreement of 27 member states.”

“Work on potential alternatives” was also underway in case unanimity could not be reached, she added.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the latest widespread Russian attacks on Ukraine show that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will stop at nothing" to achieve his goal of "eradicating freedom and democracy."

"We will not let him win," Sunak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes," he added.

Sunak was responding to a post on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he said Friday that "Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal" to launch attacks, targeting a maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings, private homes and other structures.

Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, echoed that the European Union would stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes."

“Overnight, Russia launched one of the largest attacks since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine against cities and the population. It was yet another cowardly and indiscriminate targeting of schools, a metro station and a hospital," he wrote on X.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemned Russia's "strategy of terror in Ukraine."

In a statement Friday, the ministry said: "Russia is pursuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in order to undermine the resilience of the Ukrainian population in this second winter of the conflict."

France pledged its continued support to Ukraine, promising to provide the war-torn country "with the necessary assistance to enable it to exercise its legitimate defence."

Moldova's President Maia Sandu said Friday that Russia's latest attack on Ukraine "underscores the urgent need" to boost Ukraine's air defenses.

"Deeply disturbed by Russia's massive air attack on Ukrainian cities today. My thoughts are with all those affected this morning and every day of this brutal war," Sandu said in a post.

"Today's aggression underscores the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to protect lives," she added.