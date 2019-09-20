Rugby World Cup 2019: All the action as host Japan takes on Russia
Japan pressing
It's a scrappy affair at times in Tokyo, with both sides struggling to keep hold of the ball for extended periods.
The Brave Blossoms are starting to find some rhythm and move towards the Russian 22 with a series of slick offloads. The ball, however, is dropped, and the visitor's lead remains intact 24 minutes into the first half.
Latest: Japan 5-7 Russia
Pure passion
Here's what it means to score the first try of the 2019 Rugby World Cup!
TRY Japan
A breathless start in Tokyo with two tries inside the first 13 minutes.
Japan responds to that first score immediately by moving inside the Russian 22 with a five-meter lineout.
A lovely piece of interplay in the centers sees Timothy Lafaele create space out wide for Kotaro Matsushima, who has a simple run to the line. Yu Tamura's conversion is wide and Russia holds a slender lead.
Latest: Japan 5-7 Russia
TRY Russia
Well it hasn't been the start the host was after.
The Bears enjoy an early period of pressure with a number of lineouts five meters from the Japanese line. Japan steals a lineout, but can't clear its lines. Vasily Artemyev's kick isn't gathered in Japan's 22 and Kirill Golosnitskiy gratefully gobbles up the bouncing ball. The conversion is good from Yury Kushnarev, and Russia lead 7-0.
Is there an early shock on the cards here?
Latest: Japan 0-7 Russia
We're under way!
The first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup has begun.
After a spine-tingling rendition of "Kimigayo," the Japanese national anthem, everybody inside the Ajinomoto Stadium is raring to go.
One young fan is especially excited!
Giteau feels the love in Japan
Former Wallaby playmaker Matt Giteau is in town for the opening clash of the tournament. After a moment of forgetfulness in a taxi on the way over, he now has his money and his phone back. Enjoy the game, Matt.
Have your say
Kickoff is moments away ... Who do you fancy in this one?
Ireland's call
Ireland, Scotland and Samoa are the three other teams joining Russia and Japan in this pool. Familiar rivals Scotland and Ireland -- both favorites to progress to the knock-out stages -- face each other on Sunday.
Ireland heads into the tournament at the top of World Rugby’s rankings, and while that doesn't mean Joe Schmidt's side is the out-and-out front-runner to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, it’s probably the best chance the men in green have ever had of doing so.
You can read our interview with Ireland captain Rory Best -- where he reflects on how rugby unified the country during “The Troubles” 50 years ago -- here:
From Russia with shove
So what of Japan’s opponent?
Russia is competing in just its second Rugby World Cup and only qualified for the tournament after Belgium, Romania and Spain were sanctioned for fielding ineligible players. Ranked 20th in the world, only Namibia and Canada are lower down the pecking order at this World Cup.
Realistically, the Bears would do well to just record a victory in Japan. The enormity of the task hasn’t escaped coach Lyn Jones, who we spoke to before the start of the tournament. Nevertheless, the Welshman calls Russia rugby’s “sleeping giant” and thinks we might one day see the World Cup hosted there. He talks fitness tests, double vodkas, and Vladimir Putin here: