Rugby World Cup 2019: All the action as host Japan takes on Russia

The Rugby World Cup 2019 is officially under way!

It's a fitting way for the biggest tournament in world rugby to begin, with a performance full of color and Japanese culture.

Here is how organizers describe the opening ceremony.

Combining the ancient with the modern, the opening ceremony will draw on deeply symbolic Japanese cultural references to illustrate the passion, expectation and excitement the people of Japan have for the tournament."

Dancers perform in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Encapsulating the theme of a Japanese festival, the ceremony tells the story of the mythical dawn of time, rugby’s origins and how the sport arrived on Japanese shores.

It depicts how the Rugby World Cup has blossomed into the huge global event it is today, as the ninth edition makes history by being hosted in Asia for the first time.

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

This is what Organizing Committee CEO Akira Shimazu said.