Rugby World Cup 2019: All the action as host Japan takes on Russia
Ireland's call
Ireland, Scotland and Samoa are the three other teams joining Russia and Japan in this pool. Familiar rivals Scotland and Ireland -- both favorites to progress to the knock-out stages -- face each other on Sunday.
Ireland heads into the tournament at the top of World Rugby’s rankings, and while that doesn't mean Joe Schmidt's side is the out-and-out front-runner to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, it’s probably the best chance the men in green have ever had of doing so.
You can read our interview with Ireland captain Rory Best -- where he reflects on how rugby unified the country during “The Troubles” 50 years ago -- here:
From Russia with shove
So what of Japan’s opponent?
Russia is competing in just its second Rugby World Cup and only qualified for the tournament after Belgium, Romania and Spain were sanctioned for fielding ineligible players. Ranked 20th in the world, only Namibia and Canada are lower down the pecking order at this World Cup.
Realistically, the Bears would do well to just record a victory in Japan. The enormity of the task hasn’t escaped coach Lyn Jones, who we spoke to before the start of the tournament. Nevertheless, the Welshman calls Russia rugby’s “sleeping giant” and thinks we might one day see the World Cup hosted there. He talks fitness tests, double vodkas, and Vladimir Putin here:
The World Cup trophy is delivered to Japan
Richie McCaw, captain of New Zealand's Rugby World Cup-winning team in 2011 and 2015 and a true legend of the sport, concludes the opening ceremony by officially delivering the famous Webb Ellis Cup to Japan.
The trophy is named after the Reverend William Webb Ellis, widely credited with inventing the sport while a student at Rugby School.
One day during a school soccer match in 1823, Webb Ellis picked up the ball and ran with it, giving rugby its origins.
Well, so the legend goes.
Who's the favorite in Japan?
There are six weeks until the Rugby World Cup final takes place, and it’s anyone’s guess who will be lifting the title in Yokohama. This is almost certainly the most open World Cup we’ve ever seen, with six teams -- New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, England, Wales, and Ireland -- all in with a good chance of lifting the trophy.
Before the tournament, we've asked some of rugby most famous faces -- including past World Cup winners and record try-scorers -- to do their best to predict the most unpredictable tournament to date: Read all their thoughts here.
Here's former England fly-half Andy Goode talking through the favorites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup:
Opening ceremony
The Rugby World Cup 2019 is officially under way!
It's a fitting way for the biggest tournament in world rugby to begin, with a performance full of color and Japanese culture.
Here is how organizers describe the opening ceremony.
Combining the ancient with the modern, the opening ceremony will draw on deeply symbolic Japanese cultural references to illustrate the passion, expectation and excitement the people of Japan have for the tournament."
Encapsulating the theme of a Japanese festival, the ceremony tells the story of the mythical dawn of time, rugby’s origins and how the sport arrived on Japanese shores.
It depicts how the Rugby World Cup has blossomed into the huge global event it is today, as the ninth edition makes history by being hosted in Asia for the first time.
This is what Organizing Committee CEO Akira Shimazu said.
The message of our opening ceremony is that connections made through sport, through both its simplicity and universal appeal, can help build better understanding and friendship by inspiring people of all nations with the promise of a bright, positive future. Rugby has the power to unite through its ethos of respect, inclusion and integrity and our sincerest hope is that the tournament has this effect."
Brady backs the Boks
From one oval-ball game to another as six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady reveals who he's supporting at the Rugby World Cup. Two-time champion South Africa is one of the favorites to win in Japan, and now the Springboks have got the GOAT behind them to boot.
A much-traveled match whistle
Here’s a cool story about today’s match whistle.
It’s arrived at the Rugby World Cup via bike as two rugby fans cycled 20,000 kilometers from Twickenham, London, to Tokyo, Japan. The mammoth journey has taken 231 days, spanning two continents and 27 countries.
Ron Rutland and James Owens officially handed over the whistle to match referee Nigel Owens on Thursday. No doubt they will be looking forward to some well-earned rest – and maybe a shave too?
Atmosphere builds in Tokyo
There's a sellout crowd at the 50,000-seat Tokyo Stadium for the World Cup curtain-raiser between Japan and Russia. Not only is this Japan’s first time hosting the Rugby World Cup, it’s also the first time the tournament has landed on Asian soil. It might not be the country’s favorite sport – vying for popularity alongside baseball, sumo, and soccer – but there’s certainly an appetite for the oval ball in the Far East. Two million tickets have been sold and 500,000 foreign visitors have made the trip over. With two hours to go until kick off, excitement is palpable amongst the home fans.
Anthem antics
The reception for teams arriving in Japan has been incredible.
In Kitakyushu, the Welsh team has proved something of a hit with the locals. More than 15,000 turned up for an open training session and long queues snaked outside the stadium waiting for the players' arrival. Once inside, locals treated the team to a rendition of "Land of my Fathers." To emphasize, these are Japanese locals singing the Welsh national anthem during a TRAINING SESSION. Amazing:
The Scotland team was similarly received with open arms. Bagpipes, kilts, "O Flower of Scotland" -- the full works:
There was also a haka -- the traditional Maori war dance performance by the New Zealand team -- to welcome the All Blacks:
If the early signs are anything to go by, we're in for a memorable tournament.