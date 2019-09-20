Rugby World Cup 2019: All the action as host Japan takes on Russia
Atmosphere builds in Tokyo
There's a sellout crowd at the 50,000-seat Tokyo Stadium for the World Cup curtain-raiser between Japan and Russia. Not only is this Japan’s first time hosting the Rugby World Cup, it’s also the first time the tournament has landed on Asian soil. It might not be the country’s favorite sport – vying for popularity alongside baseball, sumo, and soccer – but there’s certainly an appetite for the oval ball in the Far East. Two million tickets have been sold and 500,000 foreign visitors have made the trip over. With two hours to go until kick off, excitement is palpable amongst the home fans.
Anthem antics
The reception for teams arriving in Japan has been incredible.
In Kitakyushu, the Welsh team has proved something of a hit with the locals. More than 15,000 turned up for an open training session and long queues snaked outside the stadium waiting for the players' arrival. Once inside, locals treated the team to a rendition of "Land of my Fathers." To emphasize, these are Japanese locals singing the Welsh national anthem during a TRAINING SESSION. Amazing:
The Scotland team was similarly received with open arms. Bagpipes, kilts, "O Flower of Scotland" -- the full works:
There was also a haka -- the traditional Maori war dance performance by the New Zealand team -- to welcome the All Blacks:
If the early signs are anything to go by, we're in for a memorable tournament.