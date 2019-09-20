Rugby World Cup 2019: All the action as host Japan takes on Russia

Welcome! Friday sees the opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup take place, as host Japan takes on Russia at Tokyo's ‎49,970-capacity Tokyo Stadium. In 2015, Japan produced arguably the biggest upset in rugby history, beating two-time World Cup winner South Africa with a last-gasp try. Four years on, the nation is hoping to shed its underdog tag as it aims to go toe-to-toe with rugby's established forces.

What to look out for: Japan is renowned for playing fast, exciting rugby so we can hopefully look forward to plenty of tries. Russia is competing in only its second Rugby World Cup and many expect this to be a comfortable opening-game victory for the host nation. Keep an eye out for Michael Leitch, Japan's New Zealand-born captain, who will be leading his side out for a second straight World Cup and is the face of rugby across the country.

Kick-off times: 11.45 BST, 6.45 ET, 12.45 CEST, 19.45 JST