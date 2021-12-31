World
The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Rhea Mogul and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:49 a.m. ET, December 31, 2021
1 min ago

Cathay Pacific to cancel more flights after Hong Kong tightens aircrew quarantine rules

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie, Teele Rebane and Eric Cheung

Cathay Pacific will cancel an unspecified number of passenger flights to and from Hong Kong after the city tightened quarantine rules for aircrew, the airline said in a statement Thursday.

The Cathay statement said Hong Kong's "latest tightening of aircrew quarantine restrictions continues to constrain our ability to operate flights as planned. We are making further significant changes to our flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger flights to and from Hong Kong from now to tentatively the first quarter of 2022."
“We intend to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule in January.”

It's yet another setback for the embattled Hong Kong flag carrier, which has been dealt several blows by the city's strict coronavirus border rules.

In a separate statement Friday, Cathay said it was suspending long-haul cargo flights into the city for one week, effective immediately.

The flight cancellations are expected to further isolate Hong Kong as the financial hub remains one of the only places in Asia, alongside mainland China, to stick to a rigid zero-Covid strategy.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption caused. We will be working with customers to mitigate the disruption as much as possible,” the airline said.

In an email to CNN, Hong Kong's Transport and Housing Bureau did not elaborate on changes to current aircrew quarantine restrictions.

Flight bans: Cathay’s announcement follows Hong Kong's suspension of some international routes into the city for major airlines including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Korean Air, Turkish Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Finnair. 

Hong Kong has temporarily banned some passenger flights from New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Helsinki, London, Dubai, Doha, Bangkok, Korea, Istanbul and Manila after imported Covid-19 cases were recorded in patients arriving from these destinations. 

The Hong Kong government said it will review temporary bans on flight routes in early January 2022.

58 min ago

Analysis: A pandemic-scarred year ends in darkness — but with hope on the horizon

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

2021 wasn't supposed to end like this.

The year dawned in a blaze of hope that new, effective Covid-19 vaccines -- free and available to all — would deliver the country from the worst public health emergency in 100 years, in which 350,000 Americans had already died. The promise of a new President, Joe Biden, to shut down the virus rang in the nation's ears after his predecessor had lied about Covid-19's severity, botched the government response and prized his political goals over its health.

But the year ends in a dark place. Hospitals are flooded with Covid-19 patients, the transportation network is seizing up, and a new coronavirus variant — Omicron — is finding even the most careful citizens.

This year was deadlier then the last. More than 820,000 have now perished in the United States alone from Covid-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting 44,000 deaths in the next four weeks. The once-unthinkable figure of a million lost Americans looks depressingly credible, and another White House has often seemed outmatched and hoping in vain for best-case scenarios to unfold as the virus stages fresh assaults.

"I think that right now we're in the public health crisis of our lifetimes," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Thursday.

He spoke as hospitalizations are rising fast, across the country — including in New York, Michigan, Colorado and Maryland — and the Delta variant of the coronavirus clings on and causes vicious hotspots elsewhere.

Read more:

1 hr 18 min ago

Some residents of locked down Chinese city say they are growing desperate for daily goods

From CNN's Beijing Bureau and Yong Xiong

After living for more than a week under a lockdown imposed to bring a local coronavirus outbreak under control, some residents of a city in northwestern China say they are growing desperate for basic necessities.

Xi'an, a city of 13 million in northwest Shaanxi province, went into lockdown on December 23. As cases continue to rise in the city, social media posts this week have detailed some residents' struggle to buy groceries and other essential items.

In response, the Xi'an government said it would increase efforts to distribute daily supplies.

Photos of received groceries have now begun to appear on the social media site Weibo, despite the local government warning of continued difficulties in finding personnel to deliver food. 

Xian's lockdown is the largest enacted in China since restrictions in Wuhan, which sealed off 11 million people in 2020.

The Xi'an outbreak poses a threat to China's dogged zero-Covid strategy; the city's restrictions were further tightened on Monday, banning residents from leaving their homes unless to undergo testing for the virus. Groceries are instead supposed to be delivered to people's doors. 

The Shaanxi government has deployed 4,900 public servants to help with Covid controls and food distribution, according to state-run The Paper.

China reported 166 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Friday, including 161 in Xi’an, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Xi’an has reported a total of 1,278 cases since its outbreak began on December 9. 

Read more about the Xi'an lockdown:

2 hr 50 min ago

Germany to lift UK travel ban on Tuesday, embassy says

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Sugam Pokharel

Germany is set to lift a ban on British nationals from entering the country from Tuesday, the German embassy in London said Thursday.   

From midnight on Tuesday, Germany will allow travelers who are fully vaccinated or “who have an important reason for travelling” from the United Kingdom to enter the country, the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

People who are fully vaccinated will not need a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, nor will they need to quarantine for 14 days upon entry, it added.

Responding to Germany's move, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was a "welcome development from our German colleagues." 

Germany added the UK to its list of areas with "variants of concern” on December 19. Only German citizens and residents were allowed to enter the country from the UK.

5 hr 25 min ago

Health experts are urging Americans to keep New Year's celebrations small tonight

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, experts are urging Americans to practice caution as they celebrate the new year.

Revelers should skip big indoor New Year's Eve parties, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

"We're in the public health crisis of our lifetime," Reiner told CNN's Phil Mattingly on Thursday. And New York City's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration "should have been canceled," in part because attendees might "pack the subways" to get there, he said. The event has been scaled back, with fewer revelers and everyone required to wear a mask.

The Omicron variant "is extraordinarily contagious, and if you are in a crowd now, and certainly if you're unvaccinated, you are at great risk of contracting this virus," Reiner told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

A small celebration at a friend's house should be OK if everyone is vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before the party, he said. Big outdoor parties are less risky unless they're crowded.

"I would not eat in a restaurant now without a mask," Reiner said Thursday. "I would absolutely not go into a bar."

People should avoid large New Year's Eve gatherings where they don't know the vaccination status of guests, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. Small gatherings of vaccinated family or close friends are safe, he said.

"When you are talking about a New Year's Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination — I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year. There will be other years to do that, but not this year," Fauci told Fox News.

5 hr 26 min ago

US CDC raises cruise ship travel to its highest risk level

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the risk level for cruise ship travel to its highest tier and said such journeys should be avoided, regardless of vaccination status.

“The COVID-19 Travel Health Notice level has been updated from Level 3 to Level 4, the highest level,” the CDC website said on Thursday. “This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant.”

“Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the COVID-19 case threshold for CDC investigation,” the agency said.

The CDC said people should avoid cruise travel, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. Those who do travel on a cruise ship should make sure they are fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. People who go on a cruise should also get tested one to three days before their trip, and three to five days after, regardless of vaccination status.

For the unvaccinated, they should also self-quarantine for five full days after. People on cruise ships should also wear masks in shared places, the CDC said.