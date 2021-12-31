WHO chief: 2022 can mark the end of the pandemic

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice Cof/ AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of the World Health Organization has struck a hopeful note about beating the pandemic in 2022 in a New Year's Eve message, saying the world had the "tools to end this calamity" even as daily new Covid cases worldwide reached new records.

But the optimistic post from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which he shared on LinkedIn Thursday, came with a warning: The longer inequity continues, the longer the pandemic will persist.

Two years in, the tools available to fight Covid-19 remain unevenly distributed around the world. In Africa, three in four health care workers remain unvaccinated, while people in Europe and the United States are receiving third booster doses. That gap has made the chances of new variants emerging more likely, "locking us into a cycle of continued loss, hardship and restrictions," Tedros said.

"If we end inequity, we end the pandemic, and end the global nightmare we have all lived through. And this is possible," he added.

As part of his New Year resolutions, the WHO chief said he would work in collaboration with governments to prioritize vaccine deliveries to global initiatives, like COVAX and AVAT, with the target of vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by mid-2022.

You can read his full post, "My hope for ending the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022," on LinkedIn. Here's an excerpt from his message: