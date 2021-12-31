UK regulators have approved Paxlovid, the antiviral pill developed by Pfizer which, studies suggest, can sharply reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk adults with Covid-19.

The pill is “safe and effective,” according to the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in a statement published online Friday. It is taken in combination with an older antiviral, ritonavir, which slows the drug’s breakdown.

Clinical trials among high-risk adults concluded that one course of Paxlovid, taken twice a day for five days, reduced the risk of Covid-19 related hospitalization and death within 28 days by 89%, compared to a placebo group when taken within three days of the start of symptoms.

The UK has authorized it for people aged 18 and above who have mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, according to the statement.

“The booster campaign, testing and antiviral defences ensure our country is in the strongest possible position to deal with the threat posed by Omicron as we head into the new year,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in the statement.

The news release added, “It is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid’s effectiveness but the MHRA is proactively working with the company to establish this.”

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the pill last week.