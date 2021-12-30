NBA postpones 11th game this season due to Covid-19 issues
From CNN's David Close
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has postponed Thursday night’s Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets game due to Covid-19 issues within the Nuggets team.
The league said Denver did not have the league-required minimum of eight players available to proceed with the game.
The Nuggets listed 11 players on Thursday's injury report with either an injury, illness (non-Covid-19) or who are in health and safety protocols.
According to the NBA, the league has postponed 11 games this season due to Covid-19 issues.
1 hr 28 min ago
Israel will only administer a fourth Covid-19 shot to immune suppressed people
From CNN's Andrew Carey
Israel will begin administering a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people with suppressed immune systems starting Friday.
A decision by the director general of the health ministry, Nachman Ash, to make a fourth dose available to anybody 60 and older, as well as to medical staff, remains on hold, despite it being hailed as a done deal by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week.
In response to the announcement Thursday evening, Bennett said in a statement, “Israel will lead the way in administering a fourth vaccine to the Israeli people. Israel’s strategy for overcoming omicron is clear: the greater the wave, the greater the protection we will need to overcome it.”
That more temperate message contrasted with the prime minister’s almost celebratory response just moments after the panel of coronavirus experts announced their initial recommendation for a wider roll-out of the fourth dose ten days ago.
“This is wonderful news … the State of Israel is continuing to stand at the forefront of the global effort to deal with the pandemic … I call on everyone who meets the criteria that the members of the committee have set: Go and get vaccinated,” he had said in a statement on Dec. 21.
Some context: Since that recommendation last week, Ash has been weighing the advice from his coronavirus experts (in favor of a fourth dose,) against data from South Africa and the UK regarding the severity of the omicron variant.
His decision-making also takes place in the knowledge that the Israeli government is desperate to avoid introducing any sort of lockdown measures and has made vaccination the overwhelming priority of its pandemic policy.
In a second decision Thursday, Ash approved shortening the gap between the second and third doses from five to three months because, “in light of the omicron wave, the need to raise the level of immunity among the entire population is growing as fast as possible.”
The number of new cases of the virus in Israel continues to grow steeply, topping 4,000 on Wednesday, more than five times the number two weeks ago.
2 hr 24 min ago
US pediatric hospital admissions reach record high, CDC data shows
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
Pediatric hospital admissions in the US are the highest they’ve ever been over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On average, 378 children were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 on any given day over the week that ended Dec. 28, according to data published Thursday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services.
This is an increase of more than 66% from the previous week, and it breaks the previous record average of 342 children admitted to the hospital that was seen at the end of August and early September.
More than 76,000 children ages 17 and younger have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since August 2020.
Currently, 0.52 children are hospitalized with Covid-19 for every 100,000 children in the population. This breaks the previous record of 0.47 children hospitalized, set on Sept. 2.
Pediatric hospital admissions are up by more than 50% in the past week in HHS regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9, which includes the East Coast, South and Southwest.
2 hr 18 min ago
Daily Covid-19 cases top 189,000 in the UK, a new record
From CNN's Nada Bashir
The United Kingdom has, once again, registered a record-breaking number of new Covid-19 cases reported within a 24-hour period, with 189,213 cases reported Thursday.
This latest increase surpassed Wednesday’s daily tally of new cases which stood at 183,037.
Another 19,544 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK as of Thursday, bringing the total Omicron case count to 229,666.
“Data has shown that Omicron cases now constitute more than 90% of all community Covid-19 cases in England,” the Health and Security Agency said.
2 hr 9 min ago
Canada's Ontario province will offer a fourth Covid-19 shot to vulnerable residents
From CNN’s Paula Newton
In a significant update to vaccine distribution, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, will now offer a fourth shot of an mRNA vaccine to its most vulnerable residents three months after their third dose.
This will apply to residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges and other congregate care settings.
2 hr 28 min ago
South Africa eases Covid-19 restrictions following a decline in new cases
From CNN’s Ghazi Balkiz
The South African government has announced that it will relax some Covid-19 restrictions with immediate effect following a decline in both new coronavirus cases and hospital admissions, adding that “all indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak” of the fourth wave.
According to a government statement issued Thursday, the national curfew will now be lifted and alcohol establishments licensed to operate beyond 11 p.m. local time will revert back to their full license conditions.
Previously, under "Alert Level 1" regulations, a curfew had been in place from midnight until 4 a.m. local time, with the sale of alcohol not permitted during these hours.
Under new guidance, public gatherings will also now be restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors — as opposed to 750 people — with outdoor gatherings still limited to 2,000 people.
According to data from the South African Department of Health, a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases was reported in the week ending Dec. 25, in comparison to the previous week.
While data has shown a “marginal increase” in deaths across all provinces, the department of health has seen a decline in hospital admissions across the country, with the exception of the Western Cape.
“While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalization than in previous waves. This means that the country has spare capacity for admission of patients even for routine health services,” the government said in its statement.
Despite the easing of some restrictions, the government has cautioned that the risk of an increase in infections remains high, owing to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant.
In light of this, the wearing of masks in public places will continue to be enforced as a mandatory measure, and citizens are urged to continue observing public health protocols.
“Vaccination remains the best defence against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. All people in South Africa who have not yet done so are encouraged to vaccinated as soon as possible,” the government statement continued.
The announcement comes a week after the government outlined its new quarantine regulations, with those exposed to a positive coronavirus case no longer required to quarantine or test unless they develop symptoms.
Those who have been exposed to a positive case, but remain asymptomatic, will instead be asked to practice “self-observation” for five to seven days to monitor for the development of symptoms.
Contact tracing has also been halted in South Africa, with the exception of cluster outbreaks or self-contained settings.
2 hr 50 min ago
Arkansas sets new single-day record for Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic
From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado
Arkansas has set a new single-day record for Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 4,978 residents testing positive in the last 24 hours, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Hutchinson said Thursday that he has directed the Department of Health to acquire 1.5 million at-home rapid tests to be made available for free to Arkansans.
As of Wednesday, hospitalizations have not increased, according to Hutchinson, who said he’s focused on monitoring hospitalizations.
“That is the key statistic I look at every day when talking to our hospital administrators, where are we on our hospitalizations, because we know without a doubt there are cases are going to continue to increase. We haven’t reached the peak yet," he said.
Hutchinson added that the state does not plan to change its approach to in-person learning and each school district will be allowed to decide whether to mandate masks.
2 hr 48 min ago
US Omicron cases could peak by late January, Fauci says
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
The Covid-19 case increase associated with the Omicron variant could peak in the US by the end of January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNBC on Wednesday.
“It certainly peaked pretty quickly in South Africa, it went up almost vertically and turned around very quickly,” he said on CNBC.
“I would imagine, given the size of our country, and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” Fauci added.
2 hr 28 min ago
Spain reports record-high daily new Covid-19 case count for third consecutive day
From CNN’s Al Goodman in Madrid
Spain reported at least 161,688 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, setting a record for the third consecutive day for the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour reporting period, the country’s health ministry has confirmed.
Wednesday’s figure was 100,760 — the first time Spain surpassed 100,000 cases in a day since the pandemic began — while Tuesday showed 99,671 new cases.
According to government data, Spain's infection rate increased to 1,775 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days — up from Wednesday's figure of 1,508 cases per 100,000.
Pressure on intensive care wards across Spain has also increased, according to official data, with 19.4% of intensive care unit beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.
While cases are on the rise, Spanish officials say the nation’s high vaccination rate will provide some defense against the rapidly expanding Omicron variant.
Data shows that 89.9% of Spaniards age 12 years and above — or 37.8 million people — have now been fully vaccinated, while 10.6 million have now received a booster shot.
In addition, nearly 27% of children ages 5 to 11 have received a first shot since pediatric vaccinations began this month.